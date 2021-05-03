McConnell says GOP open to $600 billion for infrastructure

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves a meeting with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 29, 2021, the day after President Joe Biden addressed Congress on his first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves a meeting with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 29, 2021, the day after President Joe Biden addressed Congress on his first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 2

Senate McConnell

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves a meeting with fellow Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 29, 2021, the day after President Joe Biden addressed Congress on his first 100 days in office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER and KEVIN FREKING
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that Republicans are willing to spend up to $600 billion on infrastructure, far less than President Joe Biden is seeking, even as he ruled out supporting a higher corporate tax rate to pay for it.

Instead McConnell is endorsing the $568 billion public works plan from his Republican colleagues that has a smaller price tag, a narrower definition of infrastructure and is funded by fees rather than tax increases.

“We’re open to doing a roughly $600 billion package, which deals with what all of us agree is infrastructure and to talk about how to pay for that in any way other than reopening the 2017 tax reform bill,” McConnell said Monday at the University of Louisville.

McConnell had been clear before Monday that Senate Republicans would not go along with Biden’s initial $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal, but his remarks were the strongest signal yet that a smaller deal is possible. Yet a core dividing line remains Biden’s effort to pay for infrastructure by undoing Donald Trump’s tax break for corporations, which GOP lawmakers consider a signature achievement.

With Democrats holding only slim majorities in the House and Senate, Biden and congressional leaders will soon have to decide how they plan to muscle his priority legislation into law. Biden has been reaching out to Republicans and seeking their input, even as some in his party agitate to move ahead without GOP support.

McConnell said that raising corporate taxes would lead to job losses to overseas competitors with lower rates. He said “users” of the infrastructure should help pay for it. One example is the federal gas tax, which pays for road and bridge improvements and has not been increased since 1993. McConnell was not specific about what user fee increases Republicans could back.

“So how to pay for the infrastructure bill, on our side, is we’re not going to revisit the 2017 tax bill,” McConnell said. “We’re happy to look for traditional infrastructure pay-fors, which means the users participate.”

McConnell cited concerns about the federal debt, even though deficits grew substantially every year of Trump’s presidency, when the GOP was also in control of the Senate.

“I think it’s time to take a look at our national debt, which is now as large as our economy for the first time since World War II,” McConnell said.

Biden’s infrastructure proposal would lead to an eventual reduction of the debt if the tax hikes are fully enacted. He would raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to pay for it, reverting to what had been the corporate rate before the 2017 GOP tax cut was enacted.

The 2017 GOP tax bill, which all the Republicans voted for, slashed the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. It was supposed to usher in a new era of American investment and job creation, yet growth never came close to the promised levels.

The deficit came in at $587 billion for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2016, then shot to $668 billion in Trump’s first year. It nearly hit $1 trillion in year 3 and jumped to $3.1 trillion in 2020, in large part because of the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the deficit has continued its surge. Nancy Vanden Houten, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said she expects the deficit for this budget year will total $3.3 trillion, an all-time high and up 6.5% from last year’s record shortfall.

Federal debt levels hit nearly $27 trillion at the end of the latest fiscal year.

Democrats counter that Republican lawmakers didn’t seem as concerned about deficits when Trump was president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week that investments in education “brings more money than anything back to the Treasury.”

“All of a sudden, they’re deficit hawks when they were giving away money to the wealthiest people in our country under President Trump,” Pelosi said in a CBS interview.

____

Freking reported from Washington.

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell predicts ‘zero’ Republican support for Biden jobs and families plan

    Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats should expect "zero" support from his party for President Joe Biden's new big-ticket infrastructure and social spending proposals.

  • Modi's ruling party takes a hit as Covid runs rampant in India

    India recorded more than 300,000 new cases for the 12th straight day, bringing the country’s total infections to nearly 20 million.

  • Reports: Patriots pick up option on Isaiah Wynn, decline Sony Michel's

    The New England Patriots will pick up the fifth-year option on offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, according to multiple reports Monday. The Patriots selected Wynn with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and he moved into the starting spot at left tackle the following season. A slew of injuries -- a torn Achilles that cost him his rookie season, turf toe in 2019 and a knee injury in 2020 -- have limited him to just 18 regular-season games in his first three seasons in the league.

  • Mitch McConnell draws a red line at $600 billion for infrastructure and jobs - and says Trump tax cuts are off-limits

    McConnell said there would be "zero" GOP support for Biden's $4.1 trillion spending plans, which include universal pre-K and cash payments.

  • Exclusive: Ford, BMW lead $130 million investing round in solid-state battery startup

    Ford Motor Co and BMW AG are leading a $130 million funding round in a solid-state battery startup, Solid Power, as carmakers push to lower the cost of electric vehicles by investing in the development of affordable but powerful rechargeable batteries, the companies said on Monday. The Series B investment round, which includes venture capital firm Volta Energy Technologies, allows Solid Power to expand in-house manufacturing capabilities and positions the battery maker to eventually supply future EVs, possibly by the end of the decade according to BMW battery cell technology chief Peter Lamp.

  • Joe Manchin suddenly seems to influence everything Washington does. The West Virginia senator says he wants to make Congress ‘work again’

    Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been given many labels: an obstacle to progress, defender of the status quo. Who is he? "Not those people," he says.

  • McConnell Says ‘Zero’ Republicans Will Back Biden’s Infrastructure Package

    No Republican senator will back President Biden’s infrastructure plan as written, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said at a press conference on Monday. “I don’t think there will be any Republican support — none, zero — for the $4.1 trillion grab bag which has infrastructure in it but a whole lot of other stuff,” McConnell told reporters. “We’re open to doing a roughly $600 billion package which deals with what all of us agree is infrastructure….If it’s going to be about infrastructure, let’s make it about infrastructure.” McConnell’s reference to a “$4.1 trillion grab bag” would include Biden’s roughly $2 trillion infrastructure package as well as his $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan,” which invests heavily in education and childcare. The minority leader has previously vowed to “fight” the infrastructure bill “every step of the way.” “My view of infrastructure is that we ought to build that which we can afford and not either whack the economy with major tax increases or run up the national debt even more,” McConnell said in April. In addition to repairing roads, bridges, and other infrastructure networks, the Biden infrastructure bill provides $174 billion toward a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles, along with other incentives to manufacture EV’s. Senate Republicans have proposed a $568 billion infrastructure plan that would upgrade roads, public transit, and rural broadband access over the next five years. However, with the Senate tied 50-50 and Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote, Democrats will likely attempt to pass their infrastructure plan via budget reconciliation rules. Those rules allow legislation to pass the Senate via a simple majority vote, rather than the filibuster-proof 60-vote threshold.

  • U.S. Senator Collins defends Romney, Cheney from Republican attacks

    Senator Susan Collins, a leading moderate Republican in the U.S. Congress, warned on Sunday against intolerance of differences within her party and pushed back at intraparty attacks from the right against Senator Mitt Romney and Representative Liz Cheney. Collins, who won re-election in Maine last year despite a strong Democratic bid to oust her, said she was dismayed that Romney had been booed by fellow Republicans in his home state of Utah, and defended Cheney, who like Romney has been attacked from within the party for criticizing former President Donald Trump.

  • Uber, Lyft earnings, April jobs report: What to know this week

    Investors will have another packed schedule of corporate earnings reports to consider, alongside the latest monthly jobs report from the Labor Department.

  • Indian witch doctors branding Covid patients with hot rods as oxygen supplies run out

    At least 23 critical Covid-19 patients died in a hospital in the south of India after oxygen supplies ran out – such shortages are reported nationwide. With the healthcare system collapsing, some Indians are turning to dangerous witch doctor cures instead. India has been overwhelmed by a more virulent, second wave of Covid-19. The nation’s official caseload is expected to surpass 20 million on Monday, having reported over 300,000 new infections for 12 consecutive days. The actual number of cases is actually believed to be multiple times higher due to a nationwide lack of testing, while the Indian media reports that death tolls are being undercounted by twenty times in some cities. On Monday, it was reported that 23 Covid-19 patients died overnight in a government-run hospital in the southern Indian state of Karnataka after running out of medical oxygen supplies. “He called me around 12 o’clock saying there was no oxygen... When we came here immediately, they didn’t allow any of us in. When we called again, there was no reply. That meant he was gone, he died because of lack of oxygen,” the uncle of one of the deceased told news channel NDTV.

  • Kansas bill to ban trans athletes fails by one vote

    A Kansas bill banning transgender girls from playing women's sports failed Monday after the state Senate failed to override a veto from Gov. Laura Kelly (D).Why it matters: The 26-14 vote meant that the bill hinged on one Democrat — Sen. David Haley — voting in opposition and breaking the needed two-thirds majority, per AP.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Nearly 90 bills targeting trans kids have been introduced by predominately Republican state legislatures this year, per ACLU data. Nine other bills across five states, mostly focused on health care, have failed. What they're saying: "SB55 was nothing more than a politically motived bill that seeks to dehumanize transgender Kansans," Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David said in a statement when the governor first vetoed the bill. In her veto statement last month, Kelly said the bill would send "a devastating message that Kansas is not welcoming to all children and their families" and "would also undoubtedly harm our ability to attract and retain businesses." Republicans backing the bills say that they will ensure fairness in women's sports, although multiple lawmakers have been unable to provide evidence of trans athletes trying to gain unfair sports advantages in their states. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Montana Governor Fights to Reform ‘Broken’ Judicial Nomination Process

    Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, the first Republican to hold the seat in 16 years, does not want to miss a rare opportunity to reform his state’s judicial process. In Montana, judges are chosen by voters — Supreme Court justices serve eight-year terms, and district judges serve six-year terms — and incumbents usually win. But in the case of a vacancy, the governor has the power to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of the term, after they are confirmed by the state Senate. Now, Gianforte and state Republicans want to fix what they think is a “rigged” system of filling judicial vacancies. Last month, Gianforte signed Senate Bill 140 into law, ending the current “Judicial Nominating Commission,” which since 1973 has had the sole power to recommend a list of vacancy candidates to the governor. “In practice, it was stacked with trial lawyers,” Gianforte said of the commission. “The governor could only appoint interim judges from a list that, in practice, was just three names, and they only produced liberal trial lawyers. So we worked with the legislature to put a fair process in that actually matches the way we appoint judges at the federal level for the Supreme Court.” Both the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association oppose the disbandment of the commission, which is made up of seven members who serve four-year terms: four lay members, appointed by the governor; two attorneys chosen by the state Supreme Court, and one district judge selected from among his peers. Critics of SB 140 have called Gianforte’s move controversial for removing a “nonpartisan” check on the governor’s authority. But according to Lieutenant Governor Kristan Juras, the commission has a clear partisan bent. “When I gave my testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, I pointed out that the current seven members of the Commission have made political donations over the past 20 years — less than one percent of their contributions were to Republican candidates,” she explained. “They hide behind this ‘nonpartisan’ fiction, when in fact they’re very partisan, when in fact they do not get to the governor the sorts of people that Governor Gianforte is interested in.” SB 140’s status is currently in limbo after critics filed a lawsuit with the Montana Supreme Court on the grounds that it violates the state constitution. But the court may have a conflict of interest:emails obtained by the Montana Attorney General’s office show that the state Supreme Court administrator petitioned all state Supreme Court justices and district judges to take a position on SB 140 back in January. Chief Justice Mike McGrath, who had already recused himself from the case after saying he personally lobbied Gianforte to oppose it, chose District Judge Kurt Krueger as his replacement. But Krueger said earlier this month that he would also recuse himself, after the emails showed he “adamantly opposes” the law. Though the state legislature has now subpoenaed the Supreme Court for more records, so far the remaining six justices have refused to recuse themselves, saying they were not polled. The court also sided with Beth McLaughlin, the court administrator, after she appealed to block the release of her emails — though she admitted that she had deleted the results of a judicial poll on SB 140 and other pending legislation, which was circulated by the state’s judicial lobbying organization. “The behavior we’ve seen out of the Supreme Court here recently, with their emails, and prejudging legislation, and open communication, just shows how broken the current system is and this is why we need to have a more objective process for selecting judges,” Gianforte said. Juras, a transactional attorney by profession, says that the “unconstitutional” claim falls flat when compared with language of the 1972 state Constitution, which states that, in the case of judicial vacancies, “the governor shall appoint a replacement from nominees selected in the manner provided by law.” “It’s very clear from the comments of the delegates to that convention, they did not — they could have, but they chose not to — put into the Constitution a judicial nomination commission. They left it to the legislature to determine how exactly the governor would make these appointments,” Juras explained. Since its initial formulation in 1973, Juras said the commission has been “amended numerous times since then,” as “the legislature has constantly tried to tweak it.” In its current form, she explained, the closed-circle nature inherently limits the pool of candidates. “Most transactional attorneys would say, we didn’t stand a chance of getting through the Judicial Nomination commission, why even apply?” she stated. “Some very highly qualified candidates, including an experienced defense attorney out of Billings Montana who served on the Board of Regents, highly respected, she didn’t make it through the Judicial Nomination commission process.” Gianforte says the track record of Montana’s courts shows that the current process is not working — he points to the decision last year by the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule the Montana’s Supreme Court in the Espinoza case, which declared Blaine Amendments unconstitutional, as one example. “We don’t want a conservative court. We don’t want a liberal court. We want a court that’s going to opine on the law, not make law,” he stated. “And the current system we have in place does not make that possible.”

  • Watch astronauts splash down to Earth safely aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon

    SpaceX's Crew Dragon Resilience, carrying four astronauts back to Earth from the International Space Station, splashed down safely just before 3 a.m. ET on Sunday morning off the coast of Panama City, Florida. It was the first nighttime splashdown for NASA astronauts since the return of Apollo 8 in 1968. Splashdown of Dragon confirmed – welcome back to Earth, @AstroVicGlover, @Astro_illini, Shannon Walker, and @Astro_Soichi! pic.twitter.com/jEVQMyOgQT — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 2, 2021 NASA's Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover, and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of Japan's JAXA are reportedly in "in great shape and great spirits" after spending 168 days orbiting Earth. "For those of you enrolled in our frequent flier program, you have earned 68 million miles on this voyage," Michael Heiman, a SpaceX mission control official, joked. "We'll take those miles. Are they transferable?" Hopkins replied. With their landing the crew successfully completed the first round-trip operational mission for NASA led by a private company. "I'd just like to say quite frankly, you all are changing the world," Hopkins said as SpaceX personnel prepared to open the side hatch of the capsule. “On behalf of Crew-1 and our families, we just want to say thank you...It’s amazing what can be accomplished when people come together. Y’all are changing the world. Congratulations. It’s great to be back.” – NASA Astronaut Mike Hopkins (@Astro_illini) pic.twitter.com/6Bxpwp79ly — NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021 SpaceX and NASA now have regularly scheduled human shuttles to and from space, The Wall Street Journal notes. Read more at The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesOregon fights COVID-19 uptick, reminding the U.S. the pandemic isn't over yetCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter

  • Elizabeth Olsen to Play Ax Murderer Candy Montgomery in HBO Max Show ‘Love and Death’

    Directed by Lesli Linka Glatter and written by David E. Kelley, "Love and Death" is the second project in development about the story of Montgomery.

  • Kate Hudson's Daughter Rani, 2, Supports Big Brother Bing, 9, at Baseball: 'Never Looked So Sweet'

    Kate Hudson shared the sweet moment her daughter Rani Rose posed with Bingham in his baseball uniform

  • Exclusive: Tesla, under scrutiny in China, steps up engagement with regulators - sources

    Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc, facing scrutiny in China over safety and customer service complaints, is boosting its engagement with mainland regulators and beefing up its government relations team, industry sources said. Tesla's change of strategy leading to more behind-the-scenes interaction with policymakers in Beijing compared to relatively little previously shows the seriousness with which the U.S. automaker views the setbacks in its second-biggest market. It also comes at a time when China is trying to regulate large and powerful private companies, especially in the technology sector, on concerns about their market dominance.

  • ASEAN plus China, Japan, South Korea vow to boost financial ties amid pandemic

    Finance ministers and central bank governors from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea on Monday vowed to strengthen regional financial cooperation while providing continued support for countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meetings, the ministers pledged to achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability.

  • Study: Four-Day School Week Harms Learning

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. K-12 schools that cut instructional time by switching to a four-day week see meaningful reductions in student learning, according to recently published research. The effects are similar to those resulting from other common approaches to cost […]

  • Michelle Benson considers run for Minnesota governor

    Republican state Sen. Michelle Benson is seriously weighing a run for Minnesota governor, Axios has learned.What we're hearing: The Ham Lake Republican, who also weighed a run in 2018, has gone as far as reserving website domain names for an eventual campaign.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBenson, who chairs an influential health policy and finance committee, told Torey she'll make a decision once the state budget is done."I am focused on the Senate, but this is too big of an opportunity to walk by without taking a close look," she said Friday. The field so far: Scott Jensen, a physician and former state senator, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy have announced bids for the GOP nomination.Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-East Gull Lake) is also expected to make a public decision around the end of the session. Of note: DFL Gov. Tim Walz hasn't actually said whether he's running for re-election, but he has more than $1 million in the bank for a bid. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Seriously, what is happening between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

    Late last Friday, Page Six broke the earth-shattering news that Jennifer Lopez has been "spending time" with her ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, after announcing her split from her more recent fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. Tragically, there have not been hourly updates on this development, although Page Six reported Monday that Affleck was in attendance when J.Lo performed "Sweet Caroline" at "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on Sunday night. Lopez said she picked the song because her mom sang it to her when she was a baby — though "Sweet Caroline" is famously played during the eighth inning of every Red Sox home game. Affleck, of course, is a huuuge Red Sox fan; what's more, Lopez used to attend Sox games with Affleck when they were dating. Coincidence? What is going on! Read more at Page Six. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesOregon fights COVID-19 uptick, reminding the U.S. the pandemic isn't over yetCarter Library releases endearingly odd photo of the Bidens visiting Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter