McConnell says Senate needs to pass new Ukraine aid "today"

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Thursday that the Senate needs to pass a new aid package for Ukraine today, after the House of Representatives this week approved $40 billion in new assistance for Kyiv.

"I strongly support the next package of lethal military assistance, which the House has passed with an overwhelming bipartisan majority. I hope the Senate can reach an agreement to consider and pass this legislation today. The Ukrainians need it. We need to do it today," he said on the Senate floor.

(Reporting by David Morgan)

