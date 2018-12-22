U.S. Agencies Ordered to Activate Closing Plan: Shutdown Update

(Bloomberg) -- The federal government is on the brink of a partial shutdown starting Friday night with Congress at an impasse with President Donald Trump over his demands to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Here are the latest developments, updated throughout the day:

U.S. Agencies Ordered to Activate Shutdown Plan (10:19 p.m.)

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney notified federal agencies that haven’t been funded that they should "now execute plans for an orderly shutdown."

Mulvaney, who runs the Office of Management and Budget, issued a memo late Friday saying that he is "hopeful" the funding lapse will be short. He said employees at the affected agencies should report to work at their next regularly scheduled shift to "undertake orderly shutdown activities."

Both the House and Senate recessed for the evening, ensuring a partial government shutdown will begin at 12:00 a.m. Saturday in Washington. Congressional leaders and White House officials were continuing to negotiate.

Shutdown Inevitable as Negotiations Continue (7:13 p.m.)

A government shutdown is inevitable starting at 12:00 a.m. Saturday in Washington as congressional leaders and the White House continue to negotiate over Trump’s demands for a border wall, according to a congressional aide.

Members of the House have been told they’re not coming back Friday night, meaning any deal couldn’t be approved until Saturday at the earliest, the aide said.

Senators have been told they can go home and will have at least 24 hours notice before a vote, a Senate aide said.

Trump Seen Willing to Make Deal, Senators Say (6:20 p.m.)

Trump is willing to make a deal with congressional leaders to keep the government open that could involve more money than Democrats have offered for border security, according to two GOP senators.

Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado and David Perdue of Georgia, a close Trump ally, told reporters they spoke with the president by phone and that the outlines of the deal are under negotiation.

The bill could provide short-term funding or could fund agencies through the end of the fiscal year, Gardner said.

John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, said a deal could include $1.6 billion for border security, slightly more than Democrats were offering this week. Cornyn also says he likes language that would allow the funds to be used for fencing but not wall, though he’d like some flexibility.

“This isn’t rocket science to try to come up with a figure,” Cornyn said.

Senate Opens Debate as Negotiations Continue ( 6:00 p.m.)

The Senate opened debate on a stopgap funding bill, clearing the way for negotiations with the White House on a way forward that would keep the government open and satisfy Trump’s demand for border security money.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said any legislation to keep the government running will need support from Democrats and Trump’s willingness to sign it. He said the chamber took a procedural vote to preserve “maximum flexibility” for negotiations.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he is willing to continue discussions with the White House.

A House passed stopgap funding bill that includes $5 billion for wall funding sought by Trump won’t pass the Senate, both leaders said. It wasn’t clear that a partial government shutdown at midnight could be avoided.

House Set to Reconvene Saturday as Shutdown Looms (6:50 p.m.)

The House conceded the government likely will be partially shuttered for at least a few hours, as it voted to wrap up business for the day and return Saturday.

With the Senate stuck on what to do about a stopgap spending bill and money for Trump’s wall, Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he would alert House members when they have something to consider to break the deadlock.

“We’re going to come back tomorrow to see if the Senate did anything,” Representative Raul Grijava, an Arizona Democrat, said. That’s "in a way a concession there will be a shutdown."

Funding for several departments, including Homeland Security, lapses at midnight Friday and Congress hasn’t been able to agree on an extension because an impasse between Trump and Democrats over money for a border wall.

Schumer Tells Pence Senate Won’t Support Wall Funds (4:31 p.m)

Chuck Schumer, the Senate’s top Democrat, told Vice President Mike Pence and other White House representatives that the chamber won’t vote to approve funding for the president’s proposed border wall, according to a Schumer spokesman.