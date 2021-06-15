McConnell scapegoats Biden in defense of his SCOTUS comments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Contributing Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) stands by comments made Monday in which he suggested the GOP would likely block a Supreme Court vacancy from being filled in 2024 (or earlier), should Republicans take control of the Senate in 2022.

When asked by CNN's Manu Raju on Tuesday to clarify his remarks, McConnell doubled down on the rationale he used to stifle the confirmation of Attorney General Merrick Garland in 2016, adding he's confident Democrats would do the same if roles were reversed.

"What I said yesterday ... is simply to repeat the position I took in 2016," McConnell said. "I'm absolutely confident if the shoe had been on the other foot, the other side would've done exactly the same thing."

McConnell blocked the nomination of former President Barack Obama-nominee Garland in 2016, but not that of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in 2020, arguing election-year appointments are permissible so long as the Senate is held by the "same party as the president."

In his response to Raju, McConnell made sure to highlight again that, in the case of "divided government," there has "not been a nominee confirmed by a Senate of a different party than the president since the 1880s." He even went so far as to mention an instance in 1992 where President Biden, then a Delaware senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee had said "had a [Supreme Court] vacancy occurred, [the committee] would not fill it."

Watch McConnell's remarks below:

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters

Recommended Stories

  • Explainer: Big changes under Georgia’s new election law

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp this year signed into law sweeping voting restrictions sponsored by Republicans, with potentially big implications for how elections are administered in the battleground state in 2022, and the U.S. presidential contest of 2024. Opponents say it was born out of the Republican Party's "Big Lie," the false claim that Democrat Joe Biden's defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump in November was the result of widespread fraud. The law limits each county to one drop box per 100,000 active registered voters or one for each early voting location, whichever number is smaller.

  • ‘Pure insanity’: emails reveal Trump push to overturn election defeat

    White House chief of staff pushed debunked conspiracy claimsHouse committee releases emails sent to justice departmentUS politics – live coverage Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, instructed justice department officials at least five times to investigate false allegations of voter fraud. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters Donald Trump tried to enlist top US law enforcement officials in a conspiracy-laden and doomed effort to overturn his election defeat, a campaign they de

  • French Open champ Krejcikova 15th in singles, 1st in doubles

    French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova's twin titles at Roland Garros earned jumps in the WTA rankings to No. 15 in singles and No. 1 in doubles. Each country can send as many as four women and four men in singles, and 17-year-old Coco Gauff rose two spots to a career-best No. 23, which makes her the fourth-highest woman from the United States. Gauff is behind No. 5 Sofia Kenin, No 8 Serena Williams and No. 14 Jennifer Brady.

  • Billionaire Mackenzie Scott gives away £2bn more

    The Amazon founder's ex-wife said she chose 286 teams 'empowering voices the world needs to hear'.

  • Justice Department rebuffed Trump bid to overturn election

    Former President Donald Trump pressed the Justice Department during his waning weeks in office to join his failed effort to overturn his election defeat based on his false claims of voting fraud, but its leaders refused, with one decrying the “pure insanity” of the claims, documents released on Tuesday show.

  • Former U.S. ambassador to Turkey on Biden's talks with Erdoğan

    President Biden held his first face-to-face talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan since Mr. Biden formally recognized Turkey's role in perpetuating the Armenian genocide. Former U.S. Ambassador to Turkey James Jeffrey spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about the state of the relationship between Washington and Ankara.

  • Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election

    During the last weeks of his presidency, Donald Trump and his allies pressured the Justice Department to investigate unsubstantiated claims of widespread 2020 election fraud that even his former attorney general declared without evidence, newly released emails show. The emails, released Tuesday by the House Oversight Committee, reveal in new detail how Trump, his White House chief of staff and other allies pressured members of the U.S. government to challenge the 2020 election over false claims. Officials at Homeland Security and the Justice Department, as well as Republican election leaders across the country, repeatedly said there was no pervasive fraud.

  • Europe’s tech leaders define a strategy to create tech giants

    A group of 200 startup founders, investors, associations and government members are backing a manifesto and a set of recommendations in order to create the next wave of tech giants in Europe. Today, French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting an event in Paris with some of the members of this group called Scale-Up Europe. Companies, investors and associations that signed the manifesto include Alan, Axel Springer, Bpifrance, Darktrace, Deutsche Startups, Doctolib, Eurazeo, Flixbus, France Digitale, Glovo, La French Tech, N26, OVHcloud, Shift Technology, Stripe, UiPath and Wise.

  • More than 3,000 unruly airline passengers reported this year: FAA

    More than 3,000 unruly airplane passengers have been reported this year, according to the FAA. Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman discuss.

  • Progressives urge Supreme Court Justice Breyer to step down and allow Biden to fill seat

    Fearful of Republicans regaining control of the Senate next year, progressive Democrats are ramping up calls for Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to step down.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes for Holocaust COVID-Restrictions Comparison

    Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R., Ga.) apologized Monday for her comments last month comparing COVID-19 restrictions to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis.

  • 2024 vision: Here's who Donald Trump Jr. thinks should be the GOP nominee if his father doesn't run

    Donald Trump Jr. can't say if his father will launch another bid for the White House in 2024, but he's got a clear favorite for who he thinks the nominee should be if the 45th president doesn't run.

  • Israeli aircraft carry out airstrikes at militant sites in Gaza, first since last month's cease-fire

    Israeli aircraft carried out a series of strikes at militant sites in Gaza, the first since a shaky cease-fire ended May's 11-day war with Hamas.

  • Malaysian ‘Designer Durians’ Carving Out Premium Niche in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Malaysian durians have topped fruit and vegetable presales at a big Chinese retail festival, showing the pulling power of the pungent delicacy.The top-selling variety at JD.com’s 618 festival -- China’s second-largest shopping event after Alibaba’s Singles’ Day -- was the Sultan durian from Pahang state, according to local media that cited data from the e-commerce giant. Sales have even exceeded that of ice cream and peaches.With its creamy custard-like flesh and powerful odor, th

  • The GOP Has a Big Jewish Problem and Censuring the Squad Won’t Fix It

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastIt’s good that 47-year-old Marjorie Taylor Greene learned this week that the Holocaust was bad.It’s something most of us have known for our entire lives, but MTG hasn’t had a lot of time for learning, busy as she’s been with CrossFit and stalking AOC for clicks and spreading antisemitic theories. Like all people who learn something new, MTG announced her revelations with a press conference about the badness of the Holocaust she opened with the mo

  • David Archuleta mentioned 'asexuality' in his coming out post. What is that?

    What is asexual? Find the answer to this question and more.

  • Analysis: Give Djokovic his due as he paves his ‘own path’

    The question put to Novak Djokovic after he won the French Open for his 19th Grand Slam title, moving within one of rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for the men's record, was whether he ever was resigned to not being able to catch them. The context: Entering the 2011 season, Federer owned 16 major championships, Nadal nine and Djokovic one.

  • McConnell: "Highly unlikely" he would allow Biden to fill Supreme Court vacancy in 2024

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told radio host Hugh Hewitt on Monday that it is "highly unlikely" a Supreme Court nominee picked by Biden would be confirmed in 2024 if Republicans take control of the Senate.Why it matters: A record number of judges, plus three Supreme Court justices, were confirmed under Trump. Democrats have pledged to "restore the balance" of the courts.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Hewitt asked

  • SCOTUS seeks Biden views on admissions dispute

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday delayed a key case on affirmative action by asking President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether the justices should hear a challenge to Harvard University's consideration of race in undergraduate student admissions. The case, should it be taken up by the court, would give the court's 6-3 conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies used to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students on American campuses. The action by the court signals the interest of at least some of the nine justices in considering an appeal brought by a group called Students for Fair Admissions, founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, of a lower court ruling that upheld Harvard's program. The lawsuit accused Harvard of discriminating against Asian American applicants in violation of a landmark 1964 federal civil rights law. Students for Fair Admissions has said its members include Asian American applicants rejected by Harvard. Harvard declined to comment, but has previously said that the number of Black and Hispanic students at the prestigious university would drop by nearly half if its affirmative action program were to be struck down. Lawyers for Harvard said it considers race "only in a flexible and non-mechanical way" and does not automatically favor certain races in deciding which students to accept.

  • Virginia couple plead guilty in U.S. Capitol riot, setting precedent

    A Virginia couple on Monday pleaded guilty to demonstrating unlawfully in the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, a misdemeanor with a sentence of up to six months, in a plea deal that could set a benchmark for hundreds of other cases. Jessica and Joshua Bustle of Bristow, Virginia were the first to reach such an agreement with prosecutors on a misdemeanor charge. U.S. District Judge Thomas Hogan in Washington, who oversaw Monday's plea hearing, will sentence the Bustles at a later date.