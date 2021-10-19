  • Oops!
McConnell signals it's time to move past Trump 'rehash' of 2020 election

Susan Ferrechio
1 min read
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is hoping Republicans will steer clear of relitigating the bitter 2020 election and will instead focus on the flawed Biden administration in a bid to win in the 2022 midterm elections.

“I do think we need to be talking about the future and not the past,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, told reporters.

“I think the American people are focusing on this administration and what it is doing to the country. And it's my hope that the 2022 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration. Not a rehash of suggestions about what may have happened in 2020.”

ANTI-ABORTION DEMOCRAT DAN LIPINSKI CONSIDERS BID TO WIN BACK HOUSE SEAT

McConnell was responding to a question about former President Donald Trump, whom the National Republican Senatorial Committee invited to speak at their recent retreat in Palm Beach.

McConnell didn’t mention Trump by name but has signaled multiple times he is eager to get past the 2020 election and bitter months that followed, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Critics say Trump inspired the rioters after repeatedly claiming the election was rigged in favor of President Joe Biden. Trump continues to make the claim and has urged further investigation into election results in some states.

Trump is pushing the GOP to support his election fraud theories.

“If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in 2022 or 2024,” Trump said in a statement issued by his political action committee, Save America.

