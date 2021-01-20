McConnell slams Trump for 'lies' to angry mob as Guard roots out threats among inauguration troops

Anna M. Phillips, Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Kevin Rector
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 18: The dome of the U.S. Capitol Building is bathed in afternoon light on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Washington, DC. After last week&#39;s riots and security breach at the U.S. Capitol Building, the FBI has warned of additional threats in the nation&#39;s capital and across all 50 states. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)
The dome of the U.S. Capitol building is bathed in afternoon light on Monday. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

After four years of supporting or silently enduring President Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a heated rebuke of the president Tuesday, blaming him for inciting the mob that carried out a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in the run-up to Wednesday's inauguration.

"The mob was fed lies," the Kentucky Republican said.

"They were provoked by the president and other powerful people, and they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like," he said, referring to Trump's attempts to overturn the election results.

McConnell delivered his remarks on his last day as majority leader — and on Trump's last day in power — as all of Washington prepared for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.

Less than 24 hours before the inaugural events were slated to begin, the Defense Department announced it had removed 12 National Guard troops from inauguration duty, two of them for suspected links to right-wing anti-government groups, according to media reports.

Federal prosecutors also revealed the first conspiracy charge stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, as Trump gave a nearly 20-minute farewell speech in which he didn't mention his successor by name, but acknowledged that a new administration would take power at noon Wednesday.

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, said Tuesday that some troops had been sent home because of "inappropriate comments or texts that were put out there," but did not specify what they had said. The military and the FBI have said they are working to vet for security concerns the over 25,000 troops deployed to Washington.

Of those who have been sent home, Hokanson said 10 had been identified by the FBI via standard security checks for participants in the inauguration. Another was reported by the chain of command, and the 12th was brought to authorities' attention "through anonymous reporting."

"Extremism is not tolerated in any branch of the United States military," Hokanson said. "If there are reported issues, our leader will address them immediately."

Efforts to track down and arrest people who participated in the storming of the U.S. Capitol also continued Tuesday, with the news that federal prosecutors had filed charges against an alleged organizer in the anti-government militia collective known as the Oath Keepers.

Thomas Caldwell, a 65-year-old Virginia man, is accused of helping organize a group of as many as 10 other people, also thought to be militia members, who stormed the Capitol in military gear, according to an FBI affidavit in the case. Members of the Oath Keepers include former military personnel and police officers who believe right-wing conspiracy theories.

The FBI alleges in the affidavit that it has video taken at the Capitol of the group Caldwell helped organize.

"These individuals, who are wearing helmets, reinforced vests, and clothing with Oath Keeper paraphernalia, move in an organized and practiced fashion and force their way to the front of the crowd gathered around a door to the U.S. Capitol," the affidavit states.

Other alleged members of the group, including Jessica Watkins and Donovan Crowl, have also been charged in the attack on the Capitol. The affidavit against Caldwell says he plotted with Watkins before the assault, and cites online messages between the two.

The affidavit also quotes a Facebook message in which Caldwell allegedly bragged about the group "storming the castle," referring to the Capitol.

With the inauguration a day away, Washington continued its transformation from a city defined by iconic public spaces into a militarized complex of checkpoints, barbed wire and inaccessible zones.

National Guard troops, tens of thousands of whom have been stationed around the White House and the Capitol, could be found patrolling sidewalks in a residential neighborhood over a mile north of downtown Washington.

On Capitol Hill, police officers, some with rifles, questioned pedestrians who lingered on street corners, and asked passersby to show their identification.

Though the inauguration ceremony crowds are expected to be smaller than in past years — and no amount of red, white and blue bunting will be able to hide the staggeringly large security apparatus — those planning to attend expressed no reservations.

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Redlands), vice chair of the House Democratic Caucus, said returning for the inauguration was as important as the House reconvening the night of the attack, when it worked until the early hours of the next day to certify Biden's election.

"It's important to let anybody who doesn't believe in the outcome in November know that this is what America stands for: the peaceful transition of power, even if the president doesn’t want to acknowledge it," said Aguilar, who was at the Capitol when the mob of Trump loyalists stormed the building.

Joseph DioGuardi, 80, a former Republican congressman from New York, got a COVID-19 vaccine before traveling to Washington for the inauguration, but still had to get tested for the virus once he arrived Monday.

DioGuardi considered bringing a bulletproof vest he used to wear during overseas trips to war zones, but feared it might cause problems at security checkpoints.

“I figured they might look at that vest and think you’re one of these troublemakers,” he said at his Capitol Hill hotel on Tuesday.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, who was trapped in the House gallery during the riot, said he remembered thinking: "Is this the end of our democracy?"

The Los Angeles Democrat has safety concerns about attending the inauguration, but said, "As a member of Congress, my job is to be out in public no matter what the danger is … to show people our democracy is alive and well — that the terrorists didn’t win."

Although many members of Congress have received threats of violence since the assault on the Capitol, Aguilar said he didn't know of any who had been deterred from attending the inauguration.

He said he trusted Capitol police would protect him, but was concerned that security vetting had found National Guard troops who needed to be removed.

Aguilar has previously proposed legislation to address far-right extremism in the military, only to have Senate Republicans remove the term "white nationalism" from the proposed law.

"It makes me want to redouble our efforts," Aguilar said. "Clearly, we have some work to do."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • ‘It’s unfortunate’: Ashley Biden confirms first lady snubbed her mother on traditional White House handover

    "I think we’re all OK with it,' says incoming first daughter in first ever TV interview

  • Feds arrest Capitol rioter who allegedly broke into Pelosi's office, stole laptop, wanted to sell it to Russia

    A woman who participated in the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol surrendered to authorities in Pennsylvania on Monday night, the Justice Department said. Riley Williams, 22, was charged with illegally entering the Capitol, violent entry, and disorderly conduct, but the FBI said it is also investigating a tip from the suspect's former "romantic partner" that Williams broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the siege, stole a laptop, and "intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service."The transfer of the laptop to Russian intelligence "fell through for unknown reasons," the former partner, identified only as Witness 1, told the FBI, "and Williams still has the computer device or destroyed it." Williams was captured on video urging fellow rioters to go upstairs in the Capitol, toward Pelosi's office, the FBI said. Pelosi's deputy chief of staff, Drew Hammill, confirmed after the siege that "a laptop from a conference room was stolen," but said "it was a laptop that was only used for presentations."Williams lived with her mother, who identified her as the woman in an ITV video of the Capitol raid, the FBI said. The mother also told authorities that her daughter had taken a sudden interest in President Trump's politics and "far-right message boards." Williams had traveled to the pre-riot protest with her father, but he said they were separated before the Capitol siege, the FBI said, and after they returned to Pennsylvania, Williams deleted her social media accounts, changed her phone number, and fled.More stories from theweek.com Trump's White House staff and alumni are reportedly using the same excuse to skip his big sendoff Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly wants no part of Trump's impeachment trial 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment

  • Dozens Arrested, Eleven Cops Injured in NYC during MLK Day Protest

    Dozens were arrested Monday night in New York City when Black Lives Matter protesters clashed with police outside City Hall during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day march. Hundreds of demonstrators marched peacefully from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to City Hall in Manhattan, where they were met with a heavy police presence. The demonstration turned violent around 8:30 p.m. in City Hall Park, and police began making arrests after demonstrators started throwing projectiles, blocking traffic, and vandalizing property. Videos posted on social media show police urging the crowd to disperse before starting to make arrests. At least 29 people were arrested near Chambers and Centre streets and eleven officers were injured, including a captain who was hit in the head with a glass bottle. None of the officers are in serious condition. It is unclear how many protesters were injured during the clashes. In another video, police can be seen shoving several protesters as well as wrestling one person to the ground. Protesters can be heard shouting obscenities at officers. Last week, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued the New York Police Department over the “excessive enforcement” used against protesters calling for racial justice over the summer, including using pepper spray and batons on protesters and “kettling” or trapping demonstrators. James is calling for federal oversight of the NYPD. The federal government is already monitoring the NYPD to ensure that it retires its stop-and-frisk policy, which was found in 2013 to have been used in an unconstitutional manner. Last summer, riots broke out in New York City following the police custody death of George Floyd in May. About 450 businesses across the city were damaged and in many cases looted over May and June, according to the city’s Department of Small Business Services. More than 2,000 people were arrested at those demonstrations over the same period.

  • U.S. blacklists oil traders, tankers for undermining Venezuela sanctions

    The United States on Tuesday sanctioned a network of oil trading firms, individuals and vessels that have helped Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA sell crude mainly to Asia despite Washington's sanctions on the South American nation. The measure targets a network that the U.S. Treasury Department says helped the administration of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 re-election Washington called a sham, broker the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan oil.

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says products were dropped from major retailers after voter fraud claims

    Election experts have uniformly declared that the 2020 election was conducted fairly.

  • Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly wants no part of Trump's impeachment trial

    Constitutionally-speaking, Chief Justice John Roberts is meant to preside over President Trump's impeachment trial, but he apparently wants out, Politico reports.Multiple Republican and Democratic sources have reportedly told Politico that Roberts is seeking a way to avoid the job because of how things played out when he oversaw Trump's first impeachment trial last year. Roberts, Politico notes, has worked hard to keep the Supreme Court apolitical during his tenure, so he was reportedly displeased that he "became a top target of the left" during the proceedings. "He wants no further part of this," one source told Politico, although there's been no official word from Roberts' camp about what he'll ultimately do.Trump's trial is a bit of a constitutional oddity. On the one hand, it's a presidential impeachment, but on the other hand, the trial will take place after he leaves office, which is why there's a chance Roberts may have some wiggle room. Historically, either the vice president or the longest-serving member of the Senate have taken up the mantle for lower-level impeachments, per Politico. That means Vice President-elect Kamala Harris or Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) could be the choice. Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com Trump's White House staff and alumni are reportedly using the same excuse to skip his big sendoff 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment Hall of Fame pitcher Don Sutton dies at 75

  • Boy Killed By Father After Vaccination Dispute in Heartbreaking Murder-Suicide in SF

    A boy who was killed in an alleged murder-suicide by his father has been identified as 9-year-old Pierce O’Loughlin. Family tragedy: The boy and his father, Stephen O'Loughlin, 49, were both found dead at their home on Scott Street, Marina District in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon, SF Chronicle reports. The boy’s mother, Lesley Hu, asked authorities to check on her son after learning that he did not show up for school that day.

  • Group: Billion in aid needed to help Afghan kids in 2021

    Some 10 million children in war-ravaged Afghanistan are at risk of not having enough food to eat in 2021, a humanitarian organization said Tuesday and called for $1.3 billion in new funds for aid. Just over 18 million Afghans, including 9.7 million children, are badly in need of lifesaving support, including food, Save the Children said in a statement. Chris Nyamandi, the organization's Afghanistan country director, said Afghans are suffering under a combination of violent conflict, poverty and the virus pandemic.

  • Texas man who stormed Capitol accused of threatening to shoot kids if they turned him in

    Court documents recounted the man's telling his children that he would consider them "traitors" if they contacted authorities.

  • Hawley Blocks Quick Vote on Biden’s DHS Secretary Nominee, Citing Lax Immigration Stance

    Senator Josh Hawley (R., Mo.) blocked a quick confirmation of Alejandro Mayorkas as Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security secretary, citing Mayorkas’s immigration policy stance. Mayorkas is a former Obama administration official considered the architect of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which allowed illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children a renewable deportation deferment, without providing a path to citizenship. The confirmation hearings for Mayorkas come as Biden has pledged to undue many of the Trump administration’s restrictions on immigration, although it is unclear how quickly the Biden administration can act on those promises. “Mr. Mayorkas has not adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border given President-elect Biden’s promise to roll back major enforcement and security measures,” Hawley said in a statement. “Given this, I cannot consent to skip the standard vetting process and fast-track this nomination when so many questions remain unanswered.” Biden is reportedly set to propose an immigration-reform bill that would grant roughly eleven million illegal immigrants a path to citizenship over eight years. The bill could also grant citizenship to agricultural workers and illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. However, the proposal is not expected to include Republican-backed border security measures. The looming immigration debates in Congress come as a new migrant caravan continues to travel toward the U.S.-Mexico border. Several thousand people in the caravan clashed with Guatemalan security forces while crossing the border from Honduras on Sunday. “There’s help on the way, but now is not the time to make the journey,” a Biden official said in comments to NBC.

  • Canada scrambles to save Keystone XL pipeline

    Canada is threatening to take legal action if U.S. President-elect Joe Biden goes ahead with a move to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline. Scrapping the multibillion-dollar project would threaten jobs in Alberta - Canada's main oil-producing province. A source told Reuters on Sunday that Biden will cancel a permit for the project over concerns about fossil fuels contributing to climate change Alberta's Premier, Jason Kenney, said on Monday Biden's decision could hurt U.S.-Canada relations. He's urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reach out to Biden before he's inaugurated on Wednesday. "That would be, in our view, that would be a serious economic and strategic error that would set back Canada, U.S. relations with the United State's most important trading partner, and strategic ally: Canada." Kenney further threatened to seek damages for breaking global free trade agreements. He said Alberta has invested over $780 million in the project since last year and construction of the pipeline is well underway. The project faces fierce opposition from U.S. landowners, Native American tribes and environmentalists, but Kenney said the project can address broader climate issues and is mutually beneficial. If completed, the pipeline would move hundreds of thousands of barrels of oil every day from Alberta to the U.S. state of Nebraska. "Either the United States has access to environmentally responsible energy produced in a close democratic ally, or it becomes more dependent on foreign oil imports from Venezuela and other OPEC dictatorships in the future." Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump had supported the project. Reuters sources say Biden's decision is not yet final and could drag out for several weeks.

  • Dominion threatens to sue MyPillow CEO over baseless claims of voter fraud

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has received a letter from Dominion Voting Systems, warning him that litigation is "imminent" due to his false claims that the company's machines were rigged to change the outcome of the election.Lindell, an enthusiastic supporter of President Trump, has been spreading baseless claims of widespread voter fraud for months. In the letter, Dominion's lawyers told Lindell, "You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign. Litigation regarding these issues is imminent."Lindell told The New York Times he would "welcome" Dominion to "sue me because I have all the evidence against them. They sent this letter a couple of weeks ago. They're lying, they're nervous because I have all the evidence on them." Lindell did not say why, if he has such evidence, he has kept it to himself this entire time, holding onto it as judge after judge rejected lawsuits filed in an attempt to overturn the election in Trump's favor.More stories from theweek.com Trump's White House staff and alumni are reportedly using the same excuse to skip his big sendoff Chief Justice John Roberts reportedly wants no part of Trump's impeachment trial 5 more scathing cartoons about Trump's 2nd impeachment

  • Palestinians expect first COVID vaccine by weekend

    Palestinians expect to receive a first batch of COVID-19 vaccine by the weekend, officials said on Tuesday - at a time when more than a quarter of their Israeli neighbours have already been inoculated. The Palestinian Authority (PA) has ordered Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and hopes to administer it to 50,000 residents by March, after last week granting the drug emergency approval. The PA governs in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in coordination with Israel, whose vaccination campaign has been the world's fastest.

  • The Coolest New Automotive Technology at CES 2021

    Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen, General Motors’ Bright Drop, and Jeep’s Electric Wrangler were among the unveils that turned headsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Georgia lawyer said he kicked in Pelosi's door, she could've been 'torn into little pieces'

    Suspect William McCall Calhoun Jr. faces a host of charges stemming from the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

  • Harris prepares for central role in Biden's White House

    Kamala Harris will make history on Wednesday when she becomes the nation’s first female vice president — and the first Black woman and the first woman of South Asian descent to hold that office. With the confluence of crises confronting Joe Biden's administration — and an evenly divided Senate in which she would deliver the tie-breaking vote — Harris is shaping up to be a central player in addressing everything from the coronavirus pandemic to criminal justice reform. Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokeswoman, said that while the vice president-elect's portfolio hasn't been fully defined yet, she has a hand in all aspects of Biden's agenda.

  • White Evangelical pastors turn their back on Trump after capitol riots

    The insurrection at the Capitol 'represents an utter failure in the American church,' one pastor writes

  • Moderna says possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccine under investigation

    The company's comments come after California's top epidemiologist on Sunday issued a statement recommending providers pause vaccination from lot no. 41L20A due to possible allergic reactions that are under investigation. The vaccine maker said it was unaware of comparable cases of adverse events from other vaccination centers which may have administered vaccines from the same lot or from other lots of its vaccine.

  • Italian police find 500-year-old copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Salvator Mundi in a Naples flat

    A valuable 16th century copy of Leonardo da Vinci’s Saviour of the World has been recovered by Italian police in a cupboard in a flat in Naples. The museum from which it was stolen had no idea it was missing. The copy of Salvator Mundi, which depicts Christ with one hand raised in a blessing and the other holding a crystal orb, is believed to have been painted by a pupil of Leonardo. It was stolen some time in the last few months from a collection of art works inside the Basilica di San Domenico Maggiore in Naples. The painting was of “inestimable value”, Italian police said in a statement. It was found “hidden in a bedroom” in an apartment in Naples. The owner of the flat, a 36-year-old man, was arrested not far from the property on charges of receiving stolen goods, police said. The oil painting, which dates to the early 1500s, is believed to be by artist Giacomo Alibrandi, a member of the artistic school of Leonardo. The museum had not noticed its theft because it had been closed for three months as a result of Italy’s coronavirus lockdown measures. Police are trying to ascertain how it was stolen, said Giovanni Melillo, a Naples prosecutor. “It is plausible that it was a theft commissioned by an organisation working in the international art trade," he said.