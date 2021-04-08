McConnell suggests users pay for infrastructure -- not corporations

1 / 2

McConnell suggests users pay for infrastructure -- not corporations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Catanese
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mitch McConnell is adamant that raising taxes on corporations to pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure package is something Republicans are “not going to do.”

But the Senate Republican Minority Leader is floating an alternative: Leveraging private sector funds and attaching user fees -- with the potential of adding other types of taxes to keep from adding to the national debt.

“The users of our infrastructure,” McConnell said on WHAS, a local Kentucky radio station, “have always been the ones who have principally paid for it.”

Asked by WHAS if that meant levying a mileage tax to cover the new projects,, McConnell did not rule it out.

“Credibly paying for it is worth considering, but that doesn’t involve spending $2 trillion on this,” he replied, advocating for a much smaller proposal than Biden’s $2.3 trillion offering.

A McConnell spokesperson stressed that the GOP leader has not endorsed any specific vehicle to pay for infrastructure.

Yet in media appearances in Kentucky this week, McConnell has pointed to former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels’ 2005 public-private partnership as an infrastructure model. The Daniels plan, dubbed “Major Moves,” harnessed more than $10 billion to fund more than 100 new highway projects and rehabilitate 1,400 bridges in the Hoosier State over a decade.

But that plan also included a 75-year Toll Road lease to private investors, which in turn relied heavily on significantly higher tolls for drivers. At the outset, a typical passenger car that used to pay $4.65 to travel the length of the Toll Road had to fork over $8 to make the same trip after the lease was implemented, according to Pew Trusts.

While McConnell contends there’s ample “private money in pension funds and other funds ready to invest in infrastructure,” critics of the approach say the federal government can finance the same investments far more cheaply and instill greater accountability over the process.

“It’s a complete shell game to support privatized infrastructure instead of a federal tax hike to pay for infrastructure,” said Phineas Baxandall, a senior budget analyst for the Massachusetts Budget & Policy Center. “It’s not as if private companies will create infrastructure for free. State and local public-private partnerships would enable the private companies to charge user fees like tolls or to receive long-term public contracts that taxes will ultimately pay for.”

On Wednesday, the Biden administration formally announced how it wants to pay for the roads, bridges, electric charging stations, broadband internet and home health aides included in its plan.

It proposes to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a hike that would create an estimated $2.5 trillion in revenue over 15 years. Former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans lowered the corporate rate from 35% to the existing 21% rate under the 2017 tax cut bill.

AFSCME President Lee Saunders said it would be fundamentally unfair to saddle ordinary Americans with the infrastructure tab, rather than businesses -- some of which have signaled support for a higher corporate rate.

“At a time when they have been struggling, even before the pandemic, but especially during the pandemic ... to lay an additional burden on them is completely unfair and it’s unacceptable,” Saunders said. “The American people believe, and as a matter of fact the polls show this, that corporations should step up to the plate and share the burden and accept the responsibility of putting the house back in order.”

Raising taxes on corporations is popular with most voters, including a substantial slice of Republicans. A national Morning Consult poll found 42% of GOP voters back Biden’s proposal to raise corporate taxes, while 47% oppose it. Democrats overwhelmingly support it with 85% approving.

But McConnell has drawn a red line on lifting taxes to pay for the plan and even some moderate Democrats, most notably Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, have pumped the brakes on the proposed increase to 28%.

The White House indicated Wednesday that compromise over the details is a certainty. Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri has signaled that Biden could potentially earn GOP support if he decided to carve out and segment the $600 billion for “what has traditionally been called infrastructure.”

The question remains how far the Biden administration is willing to negotiate with McConnell and if the GOP leader actually puts forth a substantive alternative with a funding mechanism.

“Infrastructure … is appealing,” McConnell said this week. “And if you figure out a way to do and pay for an, arguably, more modest approach, I’d be open to it.”

At Wednesday’s White House press briefing, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo indicated the Biden administration was all ears, but also drew her own line in the sand.

“I would say, don’t short-change America. Don’t come back and say we only need a half a billion dollars of infrastructure,” she said.

Recommended Stories

  • Republicans criticize Biden's gun safety executive actions as an 'infringement' of Second Amendment rights

    Biden on Thursday announced six executive actions to address the "epidemic" of gun violence in the United States.

  • Biden open to negotiating on infrastructure, but not to 'doing nothing’

    Delivering remarks on the American Jobs Plan, President Biden said he is amenable to compromise on his infrastructure plan, but not to "doing nothing.” He added, “Inaction simply is not an option.”

  • Nearly 90% of college students want to get vaccinated so their social lives resume

    Nearly 90% of college students say they probably or absolutely will get vaccinated, according to a BeatTheVirus/Generation Lab poll exclusive to Axios. Why it matters: College students have contributed to the nationwide spread of the virus, and their vaccination is necessary in bringing the pandemic under control before variants spread any further.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMore than 120,000 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to U.S. colleges and universities since the beginning of 2021, per a tracker from the New York Times. The big picture: Several large state schools have erected mass COVID-19 vaccination sites on their campuses and incentivized its students to sign up. As eligibility opens up, universities could become a crucial arm to increase vaccination rates.What's happening: Students are eager to get vaccinated largely because they want to resume social activities.30% said their top reason to get vaccinated was to resume in-person relationships. And 23% said their top reason was to return to in-person events like sports, live performances or bars. Yes, but: In a separate poll conducted by the Pew Research Center, the overall willingness to get vaccinated among young people was lower. 60% of 18-29 year-olds said they would definitely or probably get vaccinated or have already have received their first dose, the lowest of any age group.Methodology: The poll is based on a survey of 808 college students conducted on March 24-30 More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Warning Signs You're Getting Alzheimer's, Say Doctors

    You may have noticed yourself or a loved one becoming more forgetful or seeming unfocused—is it stress, natural aging, or could it be the beginning of something more serious, like Alzheimer's? The prospect of developing Alzheimer's disease is a scary one; some may feel that once it starts, nothing can be done. Both can discourage people from noticing symptoms in themselves and others. Actually, it's important to be aware of Alzheimer's warning signs so treatment can be started early to slow the progress of the disease. Here are the seven stages of Alzheimer's progression, according to Dr. David Wolk, co-director of the Memory Center at Penn Medicine. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Before Symptoms Called the pre-clinical stage, this phase begins 10 to 15 years before the disease is diagnosed. Doctors hope that in the future, they'll be able to do more to arrest or prevent the development of Alzheimer's at this point. For now, it's important that your primary care doctor test regularly for signs of the disease. Remember that the risk for Alzheimer's increases with age. 2 Simple Forgetfulness This can include memory lapses like forgetting people's names or where you left your keys. In this stage, it's possible to do everyday activities like driving, working and socializing; however, memory lapses eventually become more frequent. Getting in treatment early can slow the progression of the disease. 3 Memory Difficulties In this stage, memory issues go beyond forgetfulness. They can includeDifficulty remembering recently read material, such as books or magazinesDifficulty remembering plans and staying organizedIncreased trouble retrieving names or wordsChallenges in social or work settings 4 Problems With Cognition "In this stage, damage to the brain often involves other aspects of cognition outside of memory, including some difficulties with language, organization, and calculations. These problems can make it more challenging for your loved one to perform daily tasks," says Dr. Wolk.These problems can include confusion about location or what day it is; risk of wandering off or getting lost; changes in sleep patterns; and difficulty choosing appropriate clothing for the weather or situation. 5 Less Independence "In this stage, your loved one will likely have trouble remembering people that are important to them, such as close family and friends," says Penn Medicine. "They may struggle with learning new things, and basic tasks like getting dressed might be too much for them." 6 Severe Symptoms "Living on your own requires you to be able to respond to your environment, like knowing what to do if the fire alarm goes off or the phone rings," said Dr. Wolk. "During stage 6, this becomes difficult for people with Alzheimer's." In this stage—which can include difficulty communicating and personality changes—someone with Alzheimer's becomes increasingly dependent on others.RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 7 Lack of Bodily Control Alzheimer's destroys brain cells and ultimately causes the body to shut down. A person in this stage needs help with basic functions like walking, eating and eventually swallowing. As for yourself: To get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Parking spot dispute leads to murder charge for Washington man, prosecutors say

    Surveillance video showed the suspect fire three shots at the victim and as he backed away, the suspect shot four more times.

  • Gunmen have shot up Arlington home 4 times in 3 weeks for reasons unknown, police say

    The homeowners have been there each time but there have been no injuries, police said. The department has developed some leads in the investigation.

  • Trevor Noah Examines Mitch McConnell’s Take On Showing Him The Money

    Trevor Noah took on Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell tonight, the man he called “An action figure who got way too close to a light bulb.” McConnell is upset that corporations are speaking out against Georgia’s controversial new voting laws. The moves have included Major League Baseball pulling its annual All-Star Game out of the […]

  • Cops who use deadly force entitled to privacy protections, Fla. court says

    "Just because someone wears a badge doesn’t mean they can’t be a victim ... ," a police union spokesman said.

  • Kentucky home with creepy ‘optional room’ hits market for $399,000. Take a look

    “It does not disappoint in a ‘Hannibal Lecter goes Shabby Chic’ sort of way.”

  • Missouri lawmakers peddling false choice between public defenders, Medicaid expansion

    The state has more than enough cash both to protect defendants and make it easier for the poorest to get health care.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • U.S. Senate readying legislation on semiconductors, Biden says

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate leaders are preparing to introduce legislation on semiconductors, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday as the nation wrestles with an ongoing shortage of the critical technology used in a range of devices from cars to computers. Schumer and McConnell's offices did not immediately comment.

  • Trial of Kylr Yust: Jessica Runions’ mother recalls panic when daughter went missing

    Kara Kopetsky was reported missing in May 2007 and Jessica Runions was last seen alive in September 2016.

  • Amanda Gorman wore a colorful dress inspired by designer Virgil Abloh's African heritage on the cover of Vogue

    Amanda Gorman is Vogue's May 2021 cover star. She's the first poet to be on the cover of the magazine, according to her Instagram.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Inside Trump's stable of lawyers

    And Biden shifts the vaccine goalposts again.

  • Exclusive: U.S. to restore more than $200 million in aid to Palestinians - sources

    The Biden administration plans to provide at least $235 million in U.S. aid to the Palestinians, restarting funding for the United Nations agency supporting refugees and restoring other assistance cut off by then-President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said. The package, including humanitarian, economic and security aid, is expected to be announced by the State Department later on Wednesday as part of an effort to repair U.S. ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure. It will mark Democratic President Joe Biden's most significant move since taking office on Jan. 20 to make good on his promise to roll back some components of his Republican predecessor's approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

  • California aims to fully reopen by June 15

    California will soon reopen its economy so long as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low and vaccine supplies high.The announcement comes as the most populous U.S. state ramps up its vaccination efforts, with over 350,000 doses administered every day.Governor Gavin Newsom said Tuesday -- the state anticipates over 30 million people will be vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of the month."We can confidently say by June 15th we can start to open up as business as usual subject to ongoing mask wearing and ongoing vigilance."Newsom, a Democrat, will likely face a recall election at a still-unconfirmed date, fueled by Republican activism and frustration over social distancing restrictions.California was one of the first states to shut down as the pandemic began last year, and has established some of the tightest restrictions in the country.But plans to reopen the world's fifth largest economy also come as states like Michigan and Florida see a resurgence of COVID-19, linked to contagious new variants and the loosening of restrictions.California has reported nearly 3.6 million COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

  • ‘Our first step back to real life’: More Wake and Durham students return to campuses

    Thursday was the first day of in-person classes for some students in 13 months. It was the first day of daily face-to-face classes for others since March 2020.

  • Trump's judicial appointments worsened racial diversity in the federal courts

    Only 37 of Trump's 229 active appointments are people of color - the least racially-diverse group of federal judges nominated in nearly three decades.

  • Joe Manchin signals he could torpedo Democratic attempts to bypass Republicans multiple times in a year

    Manchin argued embarking on reconciliation repeatedly would harm the nation's future. Republicans are united in opposing Biden on infrastructure.