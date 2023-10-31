McConnell supports combined aid package for Israel, Ukraine, to fight new Axis of Evil

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has called for military aid to Ukraine and Israel to be combined into a single package, CNN reported on Oct. 30.

His comments come as the newly elected Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, is expected to propose a bill that includes aid solely for Israel this week.

"This is a moment for swift and decisive action to prevent further loss of life, and to impose real consequences on the tyrants who have terrorized the people of Ukraine and of Israel," McConnell said.

“Right now, the Senate has a chance to produce supplemental assistance that will help us do exactly that.”

Armed aggression against Ukraine and Israel is connected, as China, Russia, and Iran form a new "axis of evil," McConnell said.

"Think of it as an Axis of Evil: China, Russia, and Iran," McConnell said.

“So this is not just a test for Ukraine. It is a test for the United States and for the free world. And the path toward greater security for all of us is simple: Help Ukraine win the war.”

