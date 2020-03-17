McConnell to unhappy GOP senators: 'Gag and vote for' House coronavirus bill

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) understands some of his Republican colleagues aren't pleased with the House's coronavirus relief bill, but he's not particularly concerned about their feelings right now in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he wants them to "gag" and vote for it anyway.









Mitch McConnell tells Senate Republicans to "gag and vote" for the coronavirus bill that passed the House, even if they think there are shortcomings to it. pic.twitter.com/VU4RP0LoCk — Oliver Willis (@owillis) March 17, 2020

Any issues they have, he said, can be addressed in the bill the Senate is in the process is crafting.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), at least, agrees with McConnell. He described the House's bill as "imperfect," but said there's no time to butt heads over it.









Senator @LindseyGrahamSC, a close ally of President Trump, just now on the House passed coronavirus bill: "It is time for the Senate to pass the House bill as imperfect as it is. Everyday that we wait slows down the recovery." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 17, 2020

As for the Senate's bill, McConnell said it'll get done no matter what — he won't adjourn the upper chamber until they hammer something even bolder out.









It is my intention that the Senate will not adjourn until we have passed significant and bold new steps, above and beyond what the House passed, to help our strong nation and our strong underlying economy weather this storm. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 17, 2020

