McConnell to unhappy GOP senators: 'Gag and vote for' House coronavirus bill

Tim O'Donnell

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) understands some of his Republican colleagues aren't pleased with the House's coronavirus relief bill, but he's not particularly concerned about their feelings right now in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he wants them to "gag" and vote for it anyway.



Any issues they have, he said, can be addressed in the bill the Senate is in the process is crafting.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), at least, agrees with McConnell. He described the House's bill as "imperfect," but said there's no time to butt heads over it.



As for the Senate's bill, McConnell said it'll get done no matter what — he won't adjourn the upper chamber until they hammer something even bolder out.



