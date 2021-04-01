McConnell urges fellow Republicans to get COVID-19 vaccines

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as the Senate holds the final vote to confirm Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's pick to be secretary of Health and Human Services, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after criticizing Democrats for wanting to change the filibuster rule, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
1 / 2

Biden Cabinet Congress

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber as the Senate holds the final vote to confirm Xavier Becerra, President Joe Biden's pick to be secretary of Health and Human Services, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urged his fellow Republicans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 during a visit to a western Kentucky hospital Thursday.

“As a Republican man, I wasn’t reluctant to get it when I was eligible and I would encourage everybody to do that,” he said. "The sooner we can get to 75%, to herd immunity, and get our economy up and open, the better."

Flanked by Owensboro Health Regional Hospital administrators, the senator also discussed COVID-19 relief and the state’s vaccine distribution.

While the supply of vaccines has increased significantly since the end of last year, some public health experts have expressed concern that some Americans may be less likely to sign up for a shot because of their political beliefs.

A March poll from The Associated Press -NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 42% of Republicans say they probably or definitely will not get the shot, compared with 17% of Democrats.

Still, in stops across Kentucky this week, Sen. McConnell has been encouraging the Republican-leaning state’s residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

“There may be some segments of our population that still have some reservations about this for one reason or another,” he said. “But, what I heard from these health care professionals behind me, is there’s no real good reason not to get the vaccination.”

McConnell was somewhat at odds last year with former President Donald Trump over the wearing of masks, which McConnell consistently encouraged.

Kentucky will open up vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 and older starting Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, has said that while demand in some parts of the state remains high, appointment slots in others continue to go unfilled.

___

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Philly leaders urge residents 65+ to sign up for vaccine

    Health officials in Philadelphia are urging people 65 and up to sign up for a vaccine appointment before others become eligible within a month.

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize marijuana this summer

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize possession and growth of small amounts of recreational marijuana starting this July, according to changes he proposed Wednesday to legislation passed in February.Why it matters: That proposed deadline is roughly three years earlier than what's been suggested in the state's legislature — which, if passed, would make Virginia the 16th state in the U.S. and first southern state to legalize the drug.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said on Wednesday. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana — and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice.""I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”Of note: New York became the 15th state to legalize marijuana on Wednesday.The big picture: Northam's office said that a report commissioned by the state found that Black people in Virginia were disproportionately policed and convicted for marijuana use, which is the driver behind the amendment to speed up legalization.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • McConnell rules out GOP support for Biden spending plan

    Senate Democrats are already signaling they may set up the infrastructure bill to pass along party lines.

  • Gaetz staying on Judiciary panel, despite investigation

    Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a prominent, outspoken conservative and a close ally of former President Donald Trump who has been under federal investigation for a former relationship, would lose his House seat if convicted of a felony. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday that Gaetz would be removed from his committees if the charges were proven, but sidestepped the issue of what to do while the case is ongoing. Democrats called for him to step aside from the House Judiciary Committee, which oversees the Justice Department.

  • 4-year-old dies after teen in stolen SUV slams into family’s car, Georgia cops say

    The child’s father was also injured.

  • House investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

    After former President Donald Trump ignored his advice to ramp up the procurement of coronavirus supplies before the United States was overwhelmed by the pandemic, former White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro reportedly took it upon himself to get the job done. While some government officials, including Dr. Rick Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency, have spoken admirably about how seriously Navarro took the pandemic, the House subcommittee on the coronavirus outbreak is concerned by his process, The Washington Post reports. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), alleges Navarro and other senior White House officials pursued "a haphazard and ineffective approach to procurement in which senior White House officials steered contracts to particular companies without adequate diligence or competition." One of those companies was Phlow, which was incorporated in January 2020 and had never manufactured drugs before. After a push from Navarro, BARDA awarded the firm with a $354 million contract, plus $458 million in options. A letter from the subcommittee explains Navarro was first introduced to Phlow's eventual CEO in November 2019, and the Post reports the company had "won Navarro's favor by making the argument that the United States was too dependent on Chinese manufacturing — a big concern" of his. House investigators reportedly also obtained documents which reveal retired Gen. Jack Keane, a Trump ally, touted the company AirBoss, for which he was a paid consultant, to Navarro on March 22. That led to an immediate conversation between Airboss' brass and White House officials, the Post reports. The next day, the company reportedly submitted a $96.4 million proposal, and Navarro's team reportedly pressured the Federal Emergency Management Agency to finalize an updated version of the contract within a week. Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe case for trailer parks

  • Lakers news: Schröder turned down extension in ‘4-year, $80 million range’

    The Lakers were rumored to be active at the NBA trade deadline, and now we have a little more context for why they were connected to point guards such as Toronto’s Kyle Lowry. The Lakers were rumored to be active at the NBA trade deadline, and now we have a little more context for why they were connected to point guards such as Toronto’s Kyle Lowry. Apparently, the contract status of starting point guard Dennis Schröder is far more precarious than a surface-level glance would lead you to believe.

  • Boston Scott under contract for 2021 season after signing exclusive rights tender

    Boston Scott is under contract with the Philadelphia Eagles for the 2021 NFL Season after signing his tender

  • 2 former Texas sheriff's deputies indicted over Javier Ambler's death

    A Texas grand jury has indicted two former sheriff's deputies from Williamson County, Texas, on second-degree manslaughter charges over the death in custody of Javier Ambler, a 40-year-old Black man.The big picture: Former Williamson County deputies Zachary Camden and James Johnson were with a crew from the since-canceled A&E reality TV show "Live PD" when they pursued the father of two on March 28, 2019. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.BREAKING: Two years and a day after Javier Ambler II’s death, a grand jury has indicted two former Williamson County deputies with manslaughter in a case that raised questions about reality TV in American policing. pic.twitter.com/jdSWRoHtDt— Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) March 30, 2021 Officials have said they stopped him for failing to dim his SUV's headlights to oncoming traffic before pursuing him for over 20 minutes.Austin Police Department body camera footage shows officers using Tasers on him several times as Ambler told them he had "congestive heart failure" and "can't breathe." For the record: Camden and Johnson posted bail, which was set at $150,000 each following Monday's indictment, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office.Two other men have been arrested in connection with the incident — Robert Chody who faces an evidence tampering charge over the alleged destruction of recordings, and Jason Nassour, a Williamson County assistant attorney who's also been charged with evidence tampering, the New York Times notes.What they're saying: "With these indictments, we have taken another critical step towards justice for the Ambler family and for our community," said District Attorney José Garza in a statement. "While we can never take away the pain of the Ambler family, the grand jury has sent a clear message that no one is above the law."The accused men's attorneys said in a statement Tuesday that Ambler had several collisions during the pursuit and he resisted arrest. They called the indictments a "political talking point."They deny Ambler was stopped for failing to dim his headlights and say instead that he was pulled over for "felony offense of evading arrest in a vehicle." "Mr. Ambler's physical exertion in resisting the three officers it took to get him into handcuffs no doubt contributed to his medical emergency, but Mr. Johnson and Mr. Camden are neither morally nor legally responsible for his death," the statement said.Of note: The presence of the TV crew has raised ethical concerns about television shows partnering with law enforcement and a proposed bill, the Javier Ambler Law, which is before the Texas legislature, seeks to ban law the practice.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia's Republican Party accused of illegally accepting in-kind contributions from an election integrity nonprofit in a new FEC complaint

    Campaign Legal Center Action and Common Cause Georgia say that the Georgia GOP publicly but unlawfully accepted campaign help from True the Vote.

  • Ban water for voters? Following Georgia, Florida GOP as predictable as its proposals are racist | Editorial

    Florida Republicans’ tactics ahead of the 2022 elections are clear and simple: Make it hard for citizens to vote by mail. When they go to the polls in the Florida heat, make standing in line more miserable by making it illegal to hand them water.

  • Georgia governor's view on voting bill 'not based in fact' - White House

    The White House on Thursday criticized Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's contention that Georgia's new voting rights law does not limit voter access. White House press secretary Jen Psaki, in her daily news briefing, said the legislation "limits voting access and makes it more difficult for people to engage in voting in Georgia."

  • Laura Ingraham Calls Warnings Of COVID-19 Surge A 'Disinformation Campaign'

    The Fox News host escalated the right wing network's unfounded attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • George Floyd's family releases statement regarding his drug addiction

    The statement comes after testimony from Floyd's girlfriend pointed out his struggles with addiction.

  • ‘It's Time For You To Move On,’ Says Robin McGraw To ‘Dr. Phil’ Guest

    Mark Anthony says that out of the many women he has asked to marry him, only Marina has said yes. The former couple, who live on different continents and haven’t seen each other in person since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, married in what Mark Anthony calls a “spiritual wedding” via video chat in May 2020. He says they were “spiritually divorced” six days later following an argument. Mark Anthony admits that after they broke up, he asked Marina to put him in touch with a friend of hers. Mark Anthony denies he did anything wrong, but Marina says that Mark Anthony asking her for her friend’s email “killed” her feelings for him, and after that, she blocked him from contacting her. Mark Anthony says he wants to reconcile with Marina and believes that God wants her to become his wife. He insists that he will propose to her again on his birthday if they’re together. “I believe it’s not an accident that you are not married yet,” says Dr. Phil’s wife, Robin McGraw, in the video above. “And, I believe that the one woman that said yes is now saying no.” When Robin says, “It is time for you to move on,” how does Mark Anthony respond? Tune in to Wednesday’s episode, “Will He Remarry His Russian Bride?” to find out. Check your local listing WATCH: ‘You’re Selling Sex, And I’m Not Going To Let My Wife Do That,’ Says Man To Ex-Fiancée TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Need Dr. Phil to get real with someone?

  • North Korea's Kim renews call for rapid housing construction - KCNA

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has paid his second visit in a week to one of the sites of his ambitious project to build 50,000 new apartments in Pyongyang, and called for a renewed push on housing development, state media reported on Thursday. Kim's focus on domestic economic affairs comes just a week after North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan, underscoring progress in its weapons programme and ramping up pressure on the United States. The leader broke ground for 10,000 new apartments in the capital city of Pyongyang last week, despite economic crises that have left other signature construction projects stalled.

  • The Border Crisis Started in D.C. — and the Ninth Circuit

    In February, Border Patrol apprehended 96,974 illegal entrants at the Southwest border — a 15-year high for the month. The migrants were very different from those in February 2006, however, as many are now coming to exploit loopholes created years ago in Washington — and the Ninth Circuit. Historical Trends Before 2011, 90 percent of illegal-migrant apprehensions were of single adults, mostly from Mexico. Last month, though, fewer than 71 percent were of single adults, while about 9.6 percent were of minors traveling without parents (known as “unaccompanied alien children” or “UACs”), and 19.5 percent were of adults with children (family units or “FMUs”). Of unaccompanied minors apprehended this fiscal year, 63 percent came from the Northern Triangle of Central America (NTCA) — El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras — as did almost 64 percent of those in family units. Yet fewer than 31 percent of single adults were from the Northern Triangle countries. (In fact, nearly 60 percent were from Mexico.) The total percentage of actual migrants who are unaccompanied children and families may be higher than these figures suggest, as 40 percent of the migrants recently apprehended had been expelled and reentered, but as explained below, families and children (in particular) are less likely to have been expelled. If, as Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas asserted, “poverty, high levels of violence, and corruption” in Mexico and the NTCA are driving illegal immigration, the percentages of single adults, minors, and families from the Northern Triangle should be roughly the same. But, they are not, because loopholes in the law have encouraged the entry of “other than Mexican” (OTM) minors and families. Flores The first of these loopholes is the Flores settlement agreement, entered into by Department of Justice in 1997. The agreement, which remains in effect, requires unaccompanied minors to be placed in licensed shelters, and encourages their release from custody. But the terms of Flores have come to be applied more broadly. In FY 2014, Border Patrol apprehended more than 68,445 people in family units, resulting in a 360-percent yearly increase. The volume strained the agency’s limited resources; while Mexican nationals could be quickly returned, members of migrant families from elsewhere could not be, taking Border Patrol on average 78.5 hours to process. Border Patrol facilities, though, were built to hold adults for a few hours, not families for days. The Obama administration responded by detaining families in unlicensed facilities, but the Flores plaintiffs asserted that this “no-release” policy violated the settlement. In 2015, the judge overseeing Flores held that it also applied to children traveling with family, requiring their release in 20 days. In July 2016, the Ninth Circuit affirmed this order. To avoid family separation, the parents are usually released, too. Not surprisingly, the number of non-Mexican families swelled, increasing 169 percent between FY 2015 (39,838) and FY 2018 (107,212). In FY 2015, 86 percent of migrants in family units were from the Northern Triangle; three years later, 96.5 percent were. Legislation Other loopholes have been the work of Congress. In the Homeland Security Act of 2002, which created DHS and abolished the Immigration and Naturalization Service, Congress gave the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services responsibility for detaining minors. Six years later, in the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act (TVPRA), Congress distinguished Canadian and Mexican unaccompanied minors from those of other countries. Under TVPRA, minors from Mexico and Canada can be quickly repatriated if they don’t fear harm and haven’t been trafficked. Those from other countries, however, must be sent to HHS, regardless of whether they have an asylum claim or have been trafficked. HHS detains the minors in contract shelters, and TVPRA mandates that most be placed with a sponsor in the United States. In 2017, DHS reported that approximately 60 percent of minors were placed with a parent illegally here, suggesting parents were exploiting the law to reunify with their children abroad. Worse yet, in December 2013, a federal judge sentencing his fourth smuggler of minors in four weeks remarked: “In each case, the DHS completed the criminal conspiracy . . . by delivering the minors to the custody of the parent in the United States.” Not surprisingly, apprehensions of minors skyrocketed by almost 250 percent following the passage of TVPRA, from 19,688 in FY 2009 to 68,541 in FY 2014, when, as noted, there was a border surge. And whereas 82 percent of unaccompanied minors in FY 2009 were Mexicans, 75 percent in FY 2014 were from the Northern Triangle. ‘Zero Tolerance’ and the 2019 Surge To discourage “irregular” migration, then–Attorney General Jeff Sessions in May 2018 implemented a “zero-tolerance” policy, directing criminal prosecution of all illegal entrants. The administration’s policy applied to parents traveling with children (who passed into DOJ custody for prosecution), but not to children themselves. When their parents were prosecuted, children were deemed unaccompanied and required by law to be sent to HHS for placement with a sponsor, resulting in “family separation.” Facing criticism, President Trump in June 2018 directed adults to be detained in DHS custody with their children during criminal prosecutions, but CBP subsequently stopped referring most illegal entrants for prosecution. Apprehensions of families subsequently surged to 473,682 in FY 2019 — a 441-percent yearly increase, creating a border “crisis.” Of those families, almost 90 percent were from the Northern Triangle. In April 2019, a bipartisan federal panel tasked with assessing that crisis issued a report, finding: The surge in FMU migration will continue to soar, endangering more and more children making the treacherous 2,000 mile trek to our border and crossing illegally into the U.S. at dangerous and remote areas between ports of entry (POE), until the dynamics causing this trend are changed. Why was the migration of families “soar[ing]”? Those migrants should have been placed in “expedited removal”– that is, quickly assessed by DHS to determine whether they had an asylum claim. If they didn’t, they should have been detained, then swiftly removed. The processing, care, and transport of those families, however, consumed 40 percent of Border Patrol’s resources, leaving it undermanned. And, because ICE could only detain families for 20 days under Flores, it only maintained appropriate detention space for 2,500 family members. Consequently, CBP was skipping expedited removal and simply releasing families with a Notice to Appear (“NTA,” the charging document in removal proceedings), to await asylum hearings that could take five years to complete — time those aliens would remain in the United States. Even then, the panel found, most were denied asylum, but “very few” were actually removed. The panel concluded Border Patrol’s release of families with just an NTA was “by far, the major ‘pull factor’” encouraging more FMUs to enter illegally, “further exacerbated” by the Ninth Circuit’s Flores decision. It called on Congress to fund centers where families would be detained while their asylum claims were quickly heard, and to implement a “Flores fix” to make clear that the settlement agreement doesn’t apply to children traveling with family. It also recommended amending TVPRA to allow repatriation of unaccompanied minors to parents back in their countries seeking reunification, and altering the asylum laws to require migrants to make claims at legal ports of entry — not after entering illegally. Congress didn’t implement these recommendations, so Trump worked with Mexico to control its southern border, and implemented initiatives to discourage illegal entries. Among these were the Migrant Protection Protocols (“MPP”, also known as the “Remain in Mexico” program), which returned non-Mexican migrants to Mexico to await their U.S. asylum hearings. In September 2019, after implementation of these initiatives, apprehensions fell 70 percent, to 40,507, from 132,856 in May. In response to the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the CDC issued “Title 42” orders, requiring the expulsion of most illegal migrants to Mexico. Apprehensions plummeted to 16,182 in April 2020, as migrants realizing they wouldn’t be released into this country stopped coming. They inched up thereafter, but boomed to 96,974 in February after President Biden had ended MPP and other Trump policies — again, a 15-year high. While most are expelled under Trump-era Title 42 orders (for now), unaccompanied minors — and increasingly, families — are not. Replaying much of 2019, many are quickly released. Unless these loopholes are plugged, the border crisis will become a disaster. But, the Biden administration doesn’t appear to have any plans to do so.

  • Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell killed bipartisanship. The ball is in his court if he wants it back

    McConnell said his primary responsibility as the leader of Senate Republicans was to ensure that Obama was a one-term president.

  • Florida, Michigan, and Texas are the next frontiers in the nationwide battle over voting access

    Republican lawmakers in the three 2020 battlegrounds are advancing legislation to restrict voting by mail before 2022.

  • Liberals’ New Vaccine Trick: Driving Deep Into Trump Country

    Joe Raedle/GettyAs soon as Ohio opened up its coronavirus vaccine eligibility to residents over 70, Jennifer Salzano threw herself into finding an appointment for her mom, who’s 72 and has heart disease and diabetes.For the next few days, Salzano was hunched over her phone, scouring dozens of Kroger, CVS, and Walgreens sites for any appointment near her mom’s home in Columbus, the state capital. At midnight, when a slew of new appointment times would get released, she’d dash to the family computer and try again.The result was always the same: no availability.“I was kind of like, this is never going to happen,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.But then her dad suggested she might have better luck if she looked in the parts of Ohio where denial about COVID’s risks was high—and demand for vaccines was low.“So I just googled ‘Trump landslides in Ohio,’” then I looked at the nearest county and the biggest city in that county, and I found an appointment,” Salzano told The Daily Beast.Aides Warned Trump About Anti-Vax MAGA Fans. He Did Nothing.“The whole thing took me three minutes,” she added.Three months after the Pfizer and Moderna shots began rolling off of trucks in the U.S., polls show that aversion to the new coronavirus vaccines remains significantly higher among Trump supporters and Republicans than among Democrats and Biden supporters.This, public health experts say, means a new kind of disparity in the country’s vaccine rollout, with far more jabs available in the country’s conservative districts than its progressive ones—the latter being where many of the people of color at high coronavirus risk reside.Still, for city residents with a car and time for a road trip, this disparity can quickly become an opportunity.“There are any number of rural counties here in Tennessee where they have vaccines available. Any adult 18 and up in the state can come in who wants it,” Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine and infectious disease at Vanderbilt University, told The Daily Beast. “And we’re seeing this availability throughout these rural, more conservative areas.”That appointment that Salzano found for her mom was in Licking County, directly east of Columbus. More than 63 percent of the Licking electorate had voted for former President Donald Trump. In Franklin County, the Democratic stronghold that includes Columbus, only 34 percent of voters chose to re-elect the former president.When Salzano’s aunt became eligible two weeks later, she also helped her find an appointment in Licking County. And once she became eligible herself, Salzano, who lives in deep-blue Chicago, found an appointment that same week in bright-red Grundy County, Illinois, where Trump had nabbed 62 percent of the vote.Salzano is far from the only resident of Blue America to figure out that a coveted vaccine slot is not equally coveted in every corner of her state.For the first two days after Nebraska opened vaccine eligibility to adults over 18, 34-year-old Lincoln resident Megan Timperly sat at her computer with tabs open for the sites of the nearby Walmart and Hy-Vee pharmacies, hitting reload. Finally, “a cynical and older veteran I play Dungeons and Dragons with,” as she put it, suggested she look at maps of voting trends and book accordingly.In all of 20 seconds, Timperly said, she and two of her friends had all made appointments at the Hy-Vee in Norfolk for this coming Saturday. In Norfolk’s Madison County, just 22 percent of voters had picked Biden in 2020. In Lancaster County, where Timperly lives, 53 percent of voters went with Biden.“It was so easy, and really tragic,” she told The Daily Beast.“There should be no appointments available anywhere, because people should be rushing to get vaccinated,” Timperly added. “But they're not, and they’re not because they've been told all along that it's a hoax, or the vaccine is dangerous. Just lies upon lies.”Schaffner did not directly point fingers, but he did tell The Daily Beast that a lot of the vaccine hesitancy in conservative areas is because of the “political veneer” that has tainted all information about the virus since its arrival in the U.S. last year.“It’s not just disdain for the vaccine, but it’s disdain for the idea that this virus is something we should take seriously,” Schaffner told The Daily Beast.President Trump and Melania Trump each received their vaccines in January while he was still in the White House, but that information did not become public until six weeks after he’d left office. And as The Daily Beast reported, the former president has continued to blow off requests from his former advisers to help convince his supporters that the vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary.Of course, plenty of Republicans support vaccination. On Tuesday, Gallup released a poll showing that slightly more than half of Republicans, 54 percent, said they planned to get vaccinated or had already received the vaccine. But that pales next to the 94 percent of Democrats who say they have been vaccinated or plan to be.Shelley Ann Hendrickson, a 46-year-old resident of suburban Chicago, said she saw that skepticism on display after she made the nearly five-hour drive to get her jab in Quincy, Illinois.As she picked up food at Panera Bread before her appointment, Hendrickson said, an unmasked woman kept glaring at Hendrickson, who was the only masked person in line. Outside in the parking lot, she said, she noticed the woman getting in a car with a bumper sticker: a circle with a drawing of a mask and a line through it.“There was a lot of that there,” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast.She’d learned about availability at that site through the Facebook group Chicago Vaccine Hunters, where people can crowdsource tips for getting a vaccine appointment. Quincy is the seat of Adams County, where Trump walked away with 72 percent of the vote in 2020.Even at the vaccine site, she said, the nurses assumed she was an out-of-towner.“One of the first things they asked was, ‘Where’d you drive down from?’” Hendrickson told The Daily Beast. “But they were excited so many people were coming down to Quincy.”Health-Care Workers Are Bragging on TikTok About Forging Vax CardsHendricks, whose sister lives in Quincy, said everyone she knows in the town has already been fully vaccinated. Indeed, in Adams County, 31 percent of residents have also been fully vaccinated, the highest rate in Illinois, suggesting it is far from dominated by anti-vaxxers.But that still leaves thousands unvaccinated with hundreds of available appointments each day—a reflection of both politics but also a nationally haphazard rollout. Grundy County, where Salzano easily nabbed her own appointment, has a vaccination rate of just 13 percent.Hendrickson said one friend told her she’d been walking past a pharmacy in town, when an employee stuck her head out and offered her a jab. She’d already received one, so she declined.And, Timperly said, the Trump counties loophole creates yet another disparity: these jabs are only available to people with the means and time to travel. On Tuesday, the same day that New York state opened vaccine eligibility to all residents 30 and older, the state site had zero appointments available in New York City. Seven hours to the north, in Potsdam—in St. Lawrence County, where Trump won 55 percent of the vote—nearly 3,000 appointments were available.“The availability is only amazing if you have a car and gas money,” Timperly said.Hendrickson said she became eligible for the vaccine through her manufacturing job shortly before she made her appointment down in Quincy in late February.Just last week, she finally received an email from DuPage County, where she lives.“And it said, ‘Hey if you want to schedule your vaccine, you’re eligible,’” she said, laughing. “So yeah, I got it sooner. I probably still wouldn’t have my first shot if I hadn’t made that trip.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.