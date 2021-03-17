Biden backs changes to filibuster; GOP vows 'scorched earth'

  • President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn towards the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., leaves the chamber after criticizing Democrats for wanting to change the filibuster rule, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., boards a subway at the Capitol after criticizing Democrats for wanting to change the filibuster rule, in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (Samuel Corum/Pool via AP)
1 / 4

Biden

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn towards the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in Washington from a weekend trip to Wilmington, Del., Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling for changes to the filibuster to require lawmakers to speak on the floor of the Senate to hold up a bill, while the chamber's Republican leader warns of “scorched-earth” tactics if Democrats use their new majority to bring an end to the legislative roadblock entirely.

Biden, in an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, restated his opposition to eliminating the filibuster but suggested he supported changes to make it more costly and time-consuming for those trying to block bills. Currently, any lawmaker can signal their intent to filibuster, setting a 60-vote threshold to advance most legislation, without ever speaking on the floor.

“I don’t think that you have to eliminate the filibuster. You have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate back in the old days," Biden said. "You had to stand up and command the floor. You had to keep talking.”

“You've got to work for the filibuster," he added. “It’s getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning."

His comments on Tuesday came hours after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell warned of a “scorched earth” landscape if Democrats end the filibuster in hopes of muscling Biden's agenda past GOP opposition.

McConnell forecast a Senate that would all but cease to function, implying that Republicans would grind business to a halt by refusing to give consent for routine operations — from the start time for sessions, to the reading of long legislative texts, to quorum call votes.

“Let me say this very clearly for all 99 of my colleagues: Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin — can even begin to imagine — what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like,” McConnell said Tuesday in a Senate speech.

McConnell said the partisan gridlock of the Trump and Obama eras would look like “child's play” compared to what's to come.

The debate over the filibuster reignited as the Biden administration is taking a victory lap over the just-passed $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, the big COVID-19 relief package that was approved by Congress without a single Republican vote. Republicans acknowledged privately they are struggling to pry attention away from the bill, which appears to be popular among Americans benefiting from $1,400 cash payments, vaccine distribution and other aid, as the GOP focuses on future battles.

With the Senate evenly divided, 50-50, the rest of Biden's priorities face a tougher climb in Congress. While the Democratic-controlled House is able to swiftly approve a long list of potentially popular bills — to expand voting rights, extend gun purchase background checks and other measures — the rules of the Senate are more cumbersome. It typically requires 60 votes to break a filibuster to advance most legislation.

Biden acknowledged that he likely won't get GOP votes on his proposal to raise taxes on the wealthiest Americans, but said he believed Democratic votes alone could send it into law.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer brushed off McConnell's remarks as a “diversion.” He said that he hopes to work with Republicans on the upcoming bills but that all options for filibuster changes are on the table.

Senate Democrats are talking privately about changing the decades-old rules for the filibuster, which allows a single senator to block a bill by objecting. In earlier eras, senators would seize the floor, speaking for hours about their objections. They also used it to stall civil rights legislation in the middle of the 20th century.

Supporters of the process say it protects the rights of the party not in power, but detractors argue it is being used to block popular bills.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Tuesday that nearly 65 years after South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond’s record-setting 24-hour-plus filibuster over the 1957 Civil Rights Act, “the filibuster is still making a mockery of American democracy.”

It takes 51 votes to change the Senate rules and do away with the filibuster, and Democrats do not appear to have the support from within their ranks to do so, even with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaker. At least two Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, have signaled their objections, but there may be more. It wasn't clear if the moderate Democrats would warm to the “talking filibuster” change embraced by Biden.

The Senate will be put to the test in the weeks ahead. As senators start considering the House-passed bills, Democrats will be assessing Republican willingness to participate in the legislative process by amending the bills toward eventual passage.

If Republicans simply block the bills, Democrats are expected to lean in more forcefully to try to change the rules.

Biden, in the interview, brushed back skepticism over his campaign prediction that Republicans would have an “epiphany” and begin working with Democrats on legislation.

“Give me a break. I’ve been here six weeks, pal,” said Biden, who has been in office for eight weeks. "I think that epiphany is going to come between now and 2022.”

Some Democrats want to require senators who engage in filibusters to be forced to hold the floor, as Jimmy Stewart did in “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington.” These days, senators can simply signal their filibuster, which Durbin derided as “Mr. Smith Phones It In.”

“We must change the rules,” Durbin said.

McConnell warned Democrats not to take the next step, unveiling the actions he could take in retribution.

“This is an institution that requires unanimous consent to turn the lights on before noon, to proceed with a garden-variety floor speech, to dispense with the reading of a lengthy legislative text, to schedule committee business, to move even noncontroversial nominees at anything besides a snail’s pace,” he said.

Changes to the filibuster have been underway for a decade, an escalating procedural arms race alongside the nation's rising partisanship.

Democrats did away with the filibuster rules to overcome Republican stonewalling of President Barack Obama's executive branch nominations and some judicial nominees.

Republicans and McConnell then escalated the process by eliminating the filibuster for Supreme Court justices, smoothing confirmation of President Donald Trump's three high court nominees.

___

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell warns of 'scorched earth' over filibuster

    MCCONNELL: "Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin ... to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like..."U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a preemptive strike against Democrats Tuesday, warning that doing away with the chamber's filibuster rule would lead to a "completely scorched earth" Senate, and that such a rule change would make it harder for Democratic President Joe Biden to enact his agenda, not easier."This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup. Nothing moving..."With the bitterly-divided Senate split 50-50, some Democrats have been floating the idea of the killing the filibuster, a long-standing Senate procedure which essentially allows the minority to block legislation unless 60 senators support it. A particular focus for Democrats right now: voting rights.Stacey Abrams, an influential voting-rights advocate, said over the weekend that the filibuster should be suspended for upcoming voting rights legislation… noting that it already has been scaled back and does not apply to judicial or Cabinet appointments and some budgetary measures.This urgency comes as Republicans introduce measures in state legislatures that would limit voting access following the record voter turnout in November's election. Democrats have accused Republicans at the state level of pursuing voter suppression laws for partisan advantage.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently said Democrats hoped to work with Republicans on new legislation including measures on renewing U.S. infrastructure. But he warned his party was determined to overcome Republican opposition, saying all options were on the table.

  • ‘Judas and The Black Messiah’s Shaka King Reflects On “Bittersweet” Oscar Best Picture Nom

    Judas and The Black Messiah helmer Shaka King picked up two Oscar nominations this morning for Best Original Screenplay as a co-writer of the Fred Hampton and Bill O’Neal feature, alongside Will Berson, Kenneth Lucas, and Keith Lucas, as well as a Best Picture nomination as a producer on the film. “It was a wonderful […]

  • Texans sign former Pro Bowl QB Tyrod Taylor

    The Houston Texans have gotten themselves an insurance policy, and it only cost $12.5 million in 2021. By joining the Texans, Taylor will have the opportunity to reunite with his former quarterback and now coach, David Culley. Taylor spent the 2020 season as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers

  • Senate to introduce comprehensive voting reform, anti-corruption bill

    In a long-shot bid to enact voting reform on a federal level, Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For the People Act, a comprehensive voting reform and anti-corruption bill. Why it matters: In the aftermath of the 2020 election, states across the U.S. are considering voting restrictions, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Sens. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) will hold a press conference Thursday to announce the S1 legislation.The state of play: The House passed the companion bill For the People Act (H.R. 1) on March 4. The Senate proposal looks virtually similar and would include:The bill would allow universal same-day voting registration and automatic registration for Americans age 18 and up.It would also prohibit the purging of voter rolls and allow every voter to cast votes by mail.It would also provide at least 15 days of early voting to Americans nationwide.The bill will also offer campaign finance reform, and would require super PACs and issue advocacy groups to disclose donors contributing more than $10,000.The bill's ethics components would require the president and vice president to publicly disclose their tax returns.It will also prohibit members of Congress from serving on the boards of for-profit entities.What’s next: The Senate Rules Committee will hold a hearing on March 24. If the vote comes to the floor, the Senate will need to pass the bill with 60 votes which seems increasingly unlikely with the growing partisan divide in Congress.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Why lawsuits against the media may not hurt freedom of the press

    Will lawsuits against misinformation hurt freedom of speech? syahrir maulana/ iStock / Getty Images PlusFree speech advocates have long believed that suing a news organization threatens free speech. Democracy needs a press to be free to report, without fear or favor, the facts as it sees them. But two recent legal actions against news organizations indicate that the First Amendment provides sufficient free speech protection, even when punishing lawsuits are filed against the press. Falsehoods have flooded public discourse in recent years through outlets including talk radio, cable TV channels and social media such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit and Instagram. The proliferation of these falsehoods has seemingly normalized the practice of spreading lies. Earlier this year Smartmatic, a little-known voter technology firm, sued cable channel Fox News for US$2.7 billion alleging defamation for baseless reports of fraud in the November 2020 election. One day later Fox News canceled “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” a program hosted by a staunch supporter of Donald Trump and repeater of his false assertions of voter fraud. Fox even broadcast fact-checking reports debunking its own anchors’ false claims about electoral fraud. Smartmatic also threatened to sue another news outlet, Newsmax, for large sums unless it retracted defamatory statements that claimed Smartmatic software was used to change votes cast in the presidential election. Newsmax backpedaled by publishing the retraction that “No evidence has been offered that … Smartmatic used software or reprogrammed software that manipulated votes in the 2020 election.” So, does the fear of losing money in a lawsuit dictate what news organizations will report and what they won’t? No. As a former journalist and now scholar and practitioner of media law, I believe there are enough safeguards built into First Amendment jurisprudence to shut down liars and still protect robust debate of opposing viewpoints in America. Can lawsuits stop misinformation without hurting free speech? JJ Gouin/iStock/Getty Images Plus ‘Steep hill to climb’ In a landmark First Amendment case almost 60 years ago, New York Times v. Sullivan, the U.S. Supreme Court decided that in the rush to gather and disseminate news, it is understandable that a news reporter may miss an important fact or interpret something wrong. Because preserving a free and robust exchange of ideas is vital to democracy, the court said it is worth the risk that some falsehoods may mistakenly be printed, and the press shouldn’t be punished for it. Thus, when a well-known person or company brings a defamation suit against a news organization, they must have a very strong case or they will lose. Defamation law heavily favors a media defendant. To win, it is not enough to prove the news outlet published falsehoods, even if the plaintiff suffered significant damage to their reputation. Plaintiffs must prove the news organization published information even with the “knowledge that [a statement made] was false or with reckless disregard for the truth.” Realistically, it means it is not worth suing a broadcaster or newspaper for defamation unless the lie is egregious, the damage to reputation is severe and the evidence of the news organization’s intention or recklessness in publishing the story is practically undeniable. That is a steep hill for plaintiffs to climb. Reckless disregard? But courts draw the line when a news organization publishes untruths that could have been adequately checked for accuracy, but reporters or editors carelessly or knowingly shirked their duty to do so. That is the linchpin of Smartmatic’s claim against Fox News. The lawsuit states Trump lawyers Rudolph Giuliani and Sidney Powell made the case for election fraud for weeks as frequent guests on Fox programs, but rather than fact-check those false claims, the lawsuit alleges, “Fox joined the conspiracy to defame and disparage Smartmatic and its election technology and software.” When Giuliani and Powell were asked to produce actual evidence of voting fraud involving the company, none was forthcoming, but Fox published their claims anyway. And Smartmatic sent the network a letter before the lawsuit was filed asking it to issue “a full and complete retraction of all false and defamatory statements and reports.” In response, the network aired several times an interview with a voting technology expert who debunked the claims of fraud, but it is not clear whether a two-and-a-half-minute interview was enough to undo months of broadcasting inflammatory and baseless claims of election fraud. Several legal experts believe Smartmatic’s lawsuit could be successful. Fox host Lou Dobbs interviewed an expert who debunked the fraud claims aired on the network. Steve Ferdman/Getty Images Rethinking defamation lawsuits Free speech advocates may complain that disgruntled plaintiffs sometimes sue not because information reported about them is untrue, but rather to silence a news outlet that they know cannot afford to defend the lawsuit. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] But there is a legal remedy for this, too. The District of Columbia and 30 states have laws, called anti-SLAPP statutes – SLAPP stands for “Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation” – that allow a defendant to get a case dismissed early in litigation and get paid attorneys’ fees and costs if the published speech is true and a plaintiff is suing just to silence the publisher. It is an effective tool journalism organizations can use to defend themselves against bullying plaintiffs. Depending on the state, the effectiveness of anti-SLAPP statutes and who is allowed to assert them can vary. Suing over illegal speech is a slow and expensive process. Nevertheless, defamation suits lodged against Fox News and threatened against Newsmax for false reports of fraud in the November 2020 election managed to quickly curtail misinformation spread by news networks, where years of excoriating criticism by public pressure campaigns and advertising boycotts did not. It is enough to prompt First Amendment advocates to rethink whether defamation lawsuits may be a valuable tool to protect – rather than a scourge that hinders – the dissemination of free speech and truth in American discourse.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Nancy Costello, Michigan State University. Read more:How local journalism can upend the ‘fake news’ narrativeCoronavirus: News media sounded the alarm for months – but few listened Nancy Costello is affiliated with the Michigan Coalition for Open Government. I am a member, and former vice-chair, of MCOG, which advocates for government transparency. This group is not "politically active" in terms of donating to a political party, supporting candidates, etc. The group faces off against government bodies which are reluctant to release public records, no matter if there is a Republican or Democratic administration in charge.

  • Adrien Brody Cast as Pat Riley in HBO’s 1980s Lakers Series

    Adrien Brody will play legendary basketball coach Pat Riley in HBO’s upcoming drama series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s, Variety has learned. The untitled series was ordered at HBO in December 2019. It is described as chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most […]

  • McConnell warns of 'scorched earth' if Dems dump filibuster

    "This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup. Nothing moving," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said on the Senate floor.Democrats who narrowly control the Senate in recent weeks have voiced more support for the idea of eliminating the custom that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. They have said the move may be necessary to pass measures, including a House of Representatives-approved bill intended to make it easier to vote and other priorities of President Biden.

  • Analysis: Why Biden's securities regulator faces climate crackdown challenges

    With Democrats at the helm, the U.S. securities regulator is pledging to crack down on companies and funds that mislead investors over climate change risks, but that may be easier said than done, more than a dozen attorneys and former agency officials say. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set up a taskforce to police public companies that fail to disclose material business risks stemming from climate change, such as the potential depreciation of fossil fuel assets or supply chain disruption caused by flooding or wildfires. The initiative is part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden's administration to tackle and plan for climate change.

  • Impaired driving remains hurdle for legal marijuana in NY as lawmakers near deal

    ALBANY, N.Y. — The Legislature is on the precipice of passing a measure legalizing adult-use recreational marijuana in the Empire State, New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said Tuesday. Lawmakers are likely to reach a consensus and act on a stand-alone bill as soon they address lingering concerns about traffic stops and safety, Stewart-Cousins acknowledged. “We are ...

  • Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds firm on House's COVID-19 rules while under pressure to ease them

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said last week that about 75% of lawmakers are vaccinated and has pushed for the "People's House" to reopen.

  • Raleigh wants safety outside abortion clinics. Are buffer zones one solution?

    A former Raleigh City Council member is the latest to seek more protections for clinic volunteers and patients.

  • Biden Says He Supports Senate Filibuster Reform

    The president told ABC he is in favor of changing the rules to require senators to talk on the floor to delay a bill's passage.

  • Leading Senate Dem says outlook bleak on immigration bills

    A leader of Senate Democrats' drive to help millions of immigrants become citizens cast severe doubt on its prospects Monday, as one of President Joe Biden's early priorities seemed in danger of running aground in a Congress his own party controls. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., underscored that immigration remains a complex problem for the two parties to tackle successfully, even with Donald Trump no longer in the White House. Republican demands to address the surge of young children and families at the Mexican border, plus a lack of needed support in both the House and Senate, were making passage of legislation unlikely, Durbin, his chamber's No. 2 Democratic leader, told reporters.

  • Elise Stefanik: Democratic governors who followed Cuomo nursing home policy should be investigated

    Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y. slams Gov. Andrew Cuomo over ‘abuse of power’ in sexual harassment allegations and nursing home death scandal.

  • Democracy in retreat worldwide, warns UK foreign minister Raab

    Democracy is in retreat around the world, British foreign minister Dominic Raab will warn on Wednesday in a speech setting out the danger that autocratic regimes pose to global stability and prosperity. Britain this week announced an overhaul of its foreign and defence policy to prioritise influence in the Indo-Pacific as a way to help moderate the expanding power and assertiveness of China's Communist Party leadership. Speaking to the U.S. Aspen Security Forum to project that new agenda beyond a domestic audience, Raab will sum up the foreign policy review as a mission to be a "force for good in the world", saying that global democratic institutions are under their greatest threat since the end of the Cold War in 1989-90.

  • Going to a Barbecue? Take One of These Show-Stopping Summer Salads

    Bring any one of these, and you'll be taking home an empty plate.From Country Living

  • 3 observations after Sixers fight back in fourth quarter to beat pesky Knicks

    The Sixers' sixth straight win wasn't easy, but they earned a comeback 99-96 victory Tuesday night over the Knicks at Wells Fargo Center. By Noah Levick

  • Raya And The Last Dragon: Raya In 30 Seconds! (UK Spot)

    Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust

  • Jared Spurgeon with a Spectacular Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes

    Jared Spurgeon (Minnesota Wild) with a Spectacular Goal vs. Arizona Coyotes, 03/16/2021

  • UK seeks more influence in Indo-Pacific as 'moderating impact' on China

    Britain wants to expand its influence among countries in the Indo-Pacific region to try to moderate China's global dominance, a document laying out post-Brexit foreign and defence policy priorities said on Tuesday. It sets out a planned increase to Britain's nuclear arsenal to weigh against evolving global security threats, and underlines the importance of strong ties with the United States while naming Russia as the top regional threat. Britain's biggest foreign and defence policy review since the 1990 end of the Cold War sets out how Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to be at the forefront of a reinvigorated, rules-based international order based on cooperation and free trade.