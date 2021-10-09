  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

McConnell Warns Biden He Won’t Help in Next Debt-Limit Standoff

Laura Litvan
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has sent a blistering letter to President Joe Biden informing him that Democrats would have to act on their own and without any help from him the next time the U.S. debt limit has been reached.

Most Read from Bloomberg

In the Friday letter, McConnell pointed out that Senate Republicans had provided enough votes this week to help advance a measure that avoided a default on U.S. debt but added, “I will not provide such assistance again if your all-Democrat government drifts into another avoidable crisis.”

The letter was sent a day after the Senate approved legislation that extends the U.S. debt ceiling into early December after weeks of partisan acrimony amid growing alarm over the possibility of a catastrophic default. While no Republicans supported the legislation itself, 11 Republicans including McConnell voted to get the measure onto the Senate floor.

McConnell laid out the points he made in the letter in a telephone conversation with Biden on Friday, according to a person familiar with the mater.

The delay into December will create yet another battle over the debt limit, and it also will come the same time that government funding authority for all federal agencies is set to expire, creating potential for a fiscal “cliff” that could again unnerve financial markets.

On Thursday, McConnell produced Republican enough votes to help ensure the measure moved to final passage, but only after a struggle that transpired even after the debt limit bill was under debate on the Senate floor.

He had insisted for weeks that Democrats use a cumbersome, drawn-out process, known as reconciliation, to raise the debt ceiling, which had been rejected by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Schumer sought a swifter process if Republicans would have simply allowed a vote for Democrats to approve a House-passed debt suspension until December 2022.

McConnell then offered this week a proposal to extend the debt ceiling until a Dec. 3 projected deadline before it would be reached again. That prompted sharp criticism from fellow Republicans like Ted Cruz of Texas, said the minority leader had given away the game -- to Schumer.

“Schumer was on the verge of surrender,” Cruz said. “And unfortunately, the deal that was put on the table was a lifeline for Schumer.”

Another critic, former President Donald Trump, accused McConnell of “folding to the Democrats again.”

Some Republican senators echoed the former president’s complaints.

“I don’t understand why we’re folding here,” Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said on Thursday, borrowing Trump’s words.

In the letter, McConnell said Schumer engaged in a “bizarre spectacle” on the Senate floor immediately after the debt limit extension passed. He was not more specific about what he meant. Schumer said that Republicans had “played a risky and partisan game” over the debt limit, and insisted the next debt limit increase would have to be bipartisan.

Schumer’s office declined to comment on the letter and referred to his remarks on Thursday night. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“I will not be a party to any future effort to mitigate the consequences of Democratic mismanagement,” McConnell wrote to Biden. “Your lieutenants on Capitol Hill now have the time they claimed they lacked to address the debt ceiling through standalone reconciliation, and all the tools to do it. They cannot invent another crisis and ask for my help.”

(Updates throughout.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How Rising Natural-Gas Prices Could Fuel a Switch to Oil

    Energy-intensive industries may look to flip-flop between coal and gas, or gas and various petroleum products, one analyst says.

  • Tampa Bay Rays pitch state help for Ybor stadium plan

    TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Rays’ potential move to a stadium in Ybor City already includes a team pitch for state financial assistance. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, R-Trilby, said a Rays representative spoke to him about a month ago about an unspecified stadium site in Ybor and the likelihood that state aid would be needed for infrastructure costs. The team has yet to make a formal ...

  • Oil Surges to $80 as Global Energy Crisis Threatens Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. crude futures topped $80 a barrel for the first time since November 2014 as a global energy crisis boosts demand at a time when OPEC+ producers are keeping supplies tight.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon De

  • Why Tesla is officially moving to Texas

    Tesla is moving away from Silicon Valley. At the electric car maker’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Austin yesterday (Oct. 7), chief executive Elon Musk announced Tesla will move its company headquarters to Texas from California. The decision comes a year after Musk had fall out with local politicians in Alameda county, California—where Tesla’s Fremont factory is located—over its Covid response asking the carmaker to shut its factories until June.

  • Secret group of US military trainers has been in Taiwan for at least a year

    Small contingent of US special forces and marines training local forces in latest sign of rising US-China tensions Taiwan soldiers walk behind an armoured personnel carrier during an annual military drill in Taichung, central Taiwan, in 2017. Photograph: Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images The US has been secretly maintaining a small contingent of military trainers in Taiwan for at least a year, according to a new report, the latest sign of the rising stakes in US-China rivalry. About two dozen US special

  • Tesla’s Texas Move Is Latest Sign of California Losing Tech Grip

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom frequently touts that his state is the leader in cutting-edge manufacturing and green technology. Now one of the most recognizable companies in those fields is taking its headquarters elsewhere.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Fin

  • Joe Biden's brother-in-law asked Hunter Biden to help him secure a business license in China, emails show

    President Joe Biden’s brother-in-law, John Owens, reached out to Hunter Biden in 2014 for help in securing a business license to expand his telemedicine company in China, saying it needed to be "secured very quickly," according to emails obtained by Fox News.

  • Larry Hogan ponders Maryland Senate race

    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is not ruling out a Senate bid in 2022, although the Republican is thought to be more interested in running for president in 2024.

  • Is It Too Early To Call The Bottom In Alibaba's Stock?

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is surging higher Thursday after Beijing diplomat Yang Jiechi described his meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan as constructive. Even after the move today, Alibaba is still in a significant downtrend, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown said Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." The stock has rallied multiple times over the last year but still managed to maintain its downward trajectory, Brown said. "Even with today's

  • Tata regains control of troubled Air India with $2.4 billion bid

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Tata Sons will resume control of Air India after bidding $2.4 billion, including equity and debt, the government said on Friday, marking the end of years of struggle to privatise the financially troubled airline. A successful sale of the loss-making national flag carrier will be a major victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it had cost tax payers an average of nearly $3 million a day for the past decade. It would also bode well for planned stake sales in a slew of state-run firms to bolster government coffers and make India a fully market-driven economy.

  • Report: Seahawks' Russell Wilson has surgery on finger, out several weeks

    Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson reportedly is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after undergoing surgery on his injured middle finger.

  • Why Alibaba Shares Are Rising

    Shares of several Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) are trading higher following China's Golden Week holiday. Also, reports suggest that data showed services activity in China returned to positive levels. Alibaba and several other Chinese stocks also traded higher in yesterday's session amid a Beijing comment that its diplomat Yang Jiechi's meeting with White House National Security Adviser Sullivan was constructive. The company's stock has increased by appr

  • Biden administration to work with EU to prevent energy supply crisis

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday that the U.S. will work with Europe to ensure that energy supply keeps up with rising demand, according to Politico. Why it matters: Energy prices have climbed around the world due to extreme weather, rising demand and supply constraints. The costs have impacted the economic recovery from COVID-19. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."We'd like to be aligned with Europe in this strong proposition that we

  • President Joe Biden will select former Sen. Joe Donnelly as US ambassador to the Vatican

    Former Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly is Biden's pick to be the top American in charge of relationships with Catholic Church leadership.

  • U.S. will not pursue charges against police officer over Jacob Blake shooting

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department said on Friday it will not pursue federal criminal civil rights charges against a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer for his involvement in the August 2020 shooting of Jacob Blake. Blake, who is Black, was shot by police several times in the back in front of his young children and was left paralyzed from the waist down. The department's decision comes ten months after Wisconsin prosecutors cleared Rusten Sheskey https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-race-wisconsin/white-police-officer-cleared-of-charges-in-wisconsin-shooting-of-black-man-idUSKBN29A1YV, the white police officer who shot Blake.

  • Israel, Palestinian militants use bodies as bargaining chips

    More than a year after his son was killed by Israeli forces under disputed circumstances in the occupied West Bank, Mustafa Erekat is still seeking his remains. It is one of dozens of cases in which Israel is holding the remains of Palestinians killed in conflict, citing the need to deter attacks and potentially exchange them for the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip. The Palestinians and human rights groups view the practice of holding bodies as a form of collective punishment that inflicts further suffering on bereaved families.

  • North Carolina Takes Over Finances of Town Bordering Fort Bragg

    (Bloomberg) -- North Carolina took over the finances of a town bordering Fort Bragg, highlighting the state’s strong authority to intervene in cases of municipal fiscal distress. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partn

  • Republicans say McConnell 'blinked' on debt ceiling to save filibuster

    "Republicans are folding here," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the ranking member of the Budget Committee, said in a rare criticism of McConnell. "This is a complete capitulation."

  • Joe Montana believes college coaches aren’t preparing rookie QBs for NFL

    We've seen the rookie QBs struggle so far this NFL season. NFL legend Joe Montana believes college coaches aren't preparing QBs for the rigors of reading NFL defenses.

  • Climate change investment is ‘particularly relevant for the real estate industry,’ Fifth Wall founder says

    Tackling climate change means taking a hard look at the carbon emissions in the real estate sector.