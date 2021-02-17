McConnell's reverse Watergate road map is the last hope for Trump accountability

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jill Wine-Banks, Opinion contributor
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

During the Watergate scandal, my team of prosecutors gave the House a road map to impeachment — a road map that worked to get President Richard Nixon out of office. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, with his long, angry speech about accountability after he had voted to acquit former President Donald Trump, did exactly the reverse. He sent a road map to prosecutors.

I was one of the three trial attorneys for the Watergate obstruction of justice case against Nixon’s top aides. The day our grand jury returned the indictment naming Nixon as a co-conspirator, we gave a briefcase of evidence to the House Judiciary Committee. We called it a road map to impeachment. It meant Congress wouldn’t have to reinvent the wheel when we already had more than ample evidence of impeachable offenses uncovered in our criminal investigation.

No way to change minds this time

That road map resulted in the Judiciary Committee approving three articles of impeachment by a bipartisan vote. Then, when we got additional tape recordings months after our original briefcase of evidence, we shared that too — including the "smoking gun" tape on which Nixon and his chief of staff H.R. “Bob” Haldeman plotted to use the CIA to stop the FBI from following the money and investigating the $100 bills found on the burglars when they were arrested (cash that could be traced to a Nixon campaign check and would link the burglars directly to Nixon).

That last piece of evidence was the breaking point and ended Republican support for Nixon, who had won reelection in 1972 in a 49-state landslide. The Republican leadership of Congress went to the Oval Office and told Nixon that he would be convicted in the Senate on the articles of impeachment — even before the full House had voted on them. And that was that. He resigned the next day.

&quot;The Watergate Girl,&quot; 2020 memoir by Jill Wine-Banks
"The Watergate Girl," 2020 memoir by Jill Wine-Banks

When the Trump impeachment trial ended, I wondered if the House managers could have done anything more. Was there any other evidence or witness that could have made the outcome different? I think not.

Within minutes of the acquittal, listening to McConnell, I felt sure I was not hearing him correctly. He had voted "not guilty." Could he really be admitting just moments later that the House managers had proved their case?

Political exile: Block Trump from office with the 14th Amendment's aiding an insurrection exclusion

Yes, McConnell was saying exactly that. He evaded his constitutional responsibility to judge the evidence and then said Trump was guilty. He evaded his constitutional duty as a juror to judge the evidence by saying impeachment was improper once the accused is out of office, even if he was impeached/indicted while he was in office. And then he made clear that he believed, knew, that Trump was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.”

Former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Leader Mitch McConnell
Former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Leader Mitch McConnell

Then, in a surprise as big as Trump’s big “stolen election” lie (a surprise so unwelcome that Trump issued a statement Tuesday calling McConnell "a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack"), the Republican leader said that as a former official, "President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office as an ordinary citizen. Unless the statute of limitations is run, still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn’t get away with anything, yet. Yet." He pointed the way directly to the American criminal and civil justice systems and said “former presidents are not immune from being held accountable by either one.”

Old and new legal woes for Trump

With that he did a reverse Watergate road map. He sent a map from Congress to prosecutors, saying the Senate saw the evidence, knew that Trump is guilty of crimes, and should not be allowed to “get away with anything” just because because the Senate, in his view, had no jurisdiction. McConnell made it clear that prosecutors and civil litigation needed to hold Trump accountable for his crimes and civil violations. That is what he meant when he said “not yet.”

Impeachment trial:The Senate is unlikely to convict Trump. Can we count on the courts?

Even before McConnell’s reverse Watergate, there were many criminal and civil cases pending against the former president — from the attorneys general of New York (investigating the Trump Organization's financial dealings) and Washington, D.C. (a suit charging gross misuse of nonprofit funds to enrich his business and a possible criminal case over Trump's role in the insurrection), and from district attorneys in Fulton County, Georgia (looking at his attempt to overturn the election) and Manhattan, New York (investigating possible financial crimes). Trump's niece has sued him for cheating her out of money and two women who accused him of sexual assault have sued him for defamation.

On Tuesday, the NAACP filed a suit against Trump on behalf of Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., under the 1871 Ku Klux Klan Act that prohibits interference with Congress' constitutional duties. More lawmakers may join it, and more civil cases may be filed by those injured and the families of those who died as a result of the insurrection that Trump incited.

Watergate was a time when democracy worked, bipartisanship existed, and justice prevailed. McConnell’s road map could be our only way to justice and accountability now.

MSNBC legal analyst Jill Wine-Banks, a former assistant Watergate special prosecutor, was the first woman organized crime prosecutor at the Justice Department and the first woman general counsel of the Army. Her book, "The Watergate Girl," was published last year. Follow her on Twitter: @JillWineBanks

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump accountability: McConnell's reverse Watergate road map last hope

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Who Saved Woman from Robbery By Firing Gun is Arrested, Bailed Out

    An Oakland Chinatown liquor store owner was arrested and bailed out after firing his gun four times to save a woman in her 30s from a violent robbery on Monday. New Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong addressed the incident on Tuesday, saying he would prefer residents to call the authorities rather than getting involved, CBS San Francisco reported. OPD update: the department tells me the incident is categorized as an attempted robbery now that they’ve determined “no loss taken”. Witnesses tell me the suspect made a grab for the woman’s purse and she didn’t let go.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • The Most Expensive Home in Brooklyn Has Just Sold

    Designed by Marmol Radziner, this stunning penthouse brings a California modernist aesthetic to the heart of Brooklyn, while selling for over $20 millionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • CNN doesn’t give any tough questions to Biden, says Robby Soave: ‘It’s like Trump is still president'

    Senior editor of the Reason foundation Bobby Soave says the mainstream media needs to get ‘adversarial’ with Biden like they did with Trump.

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Putin says Russia needs to safeguard parliamentary elections from foreign meddling

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia needed to ensure that its parliamentary vote scheduled for September is free of foreign meddling following mass protests calling for the release of one of his fiercest critics. Tens of thousands of people took to the streets last month to urge Russia to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny ahead of the September election. The 44-year-old opposition politician was detained and later jailed for alleged parole violations upon his return to Russia.

  • Texas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.Rush Limbaugh dies at 70Poll finds Americans are growing more optimistic that 'the worst is over' in the pandemic

  • Tucker Carlson Cackles As He Concocts Bonkers New Biden Conspiracy Theory

    The Fox News host is very uncomfortable with the first couple's openly affectionate relationship.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • North Korean escapee swims for six hours and crawls through drains to defect to South

    South Korea has admitted a second breach in border security in just four months after a man wearing a diving suit and flippers managed to slip across the heavily fortified crossing from the totalitarian North. The escape of the man, reported to be in his twenties, follows an audacious defection in November when a North Korean gymnast vaulted over a three-metre-high security fence without triggering any key sensors. The most recent defector was located on Tuesday after a three-hour manhunt in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) between North and South, near the coastal town of Goseong, South Korean officials said. According to a report by newswire Yonhap, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said he had swum for about six hours and passed through an unprotected drainage tunnel to bypass border barricades in his quest for freedom. His footprints were found about two miles south of the military demarcation line separating the two Koreas, and troops made first sighting of him through a surveillance camera at 4.20am. He was finally captured in the so-called civilian-control zone south of the DMZ, where no civilians are allowed to travel without military permit. He claimed he was a civilian and reportedly expressed his desire to defect.

  • Trump’s Atlantic City empire to end with ‘Las Vegas-style’ implosion as officials prepare casino demolition

    Former president’s once-bustling, 32 story casino will be demolished before thousands of viewers this week

  • More than 3.5 million Texans remain without power — and providers say it could last through the night

    An unprecedented winter storm has left millions of Texas households without power, with no indication of when they'll get it back. As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.78 million Texas households and utility customers without power, according to the power tracking website PowerOutage.US. Most of those people haven't had power since Monday and even Sunday amid below-freezing temperatures, and Austin Energy warned Tuesday afternoon that its Austin-area customers should be prepared for outages to extend to at least Wednesday. Outage numbers have barely improved since early Tuesday morning, with Texas' independent energy grid operator ERCOT saying Tuesday it restored power to only about 400,000 homes. ERCOT simply doesn't have the megawatts it needs to restore power as natural gas, coal, and even nuclear power plants ran into problems with the extreme cold. Some cities have even been forced to shut off their water supplies or at least declare boil water orders due to the power issues. Bipartisan lawmakers are already calling for hearings and investigations into ERCOT's generation issues, with Gov. Greg Abbott (R) declaring ERCOT reform an "emergency" the legislature needs to fix as soon as possible. At least 10 people in the Houston area have died from weather-related causes, including car accidents and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as people leave stoves and cars running too long to get some heat. Meanwhile temperatures aren't supposed to return to the 50s and 60s until Saturday, and another round of snow and freezing rain is expected across the state Tuesday evening. Read more about what went wrong with Texas' power grid at The Week. More stories from theweek.comThe Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.Rush Limbaugh dies at 70Poll finds Americans are growing more optimistic that 'the worst is over' in the pandemic

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 15, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • Trump Goes After Mitch McConnell, Calls The Republican Leader A 'Political Hack'

    The former president called the Senate minority leader “third rate” and “one of the most unpopular politicians in the United States.”

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • 4,000 cold-stunned sea turtles rescued from freezing Texas waters

    Volunteers are racing to save the state's sea turtles as thousands suffer from hypothermia.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.