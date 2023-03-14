MORGAN COUNTY − A 53-year-old McConnelsville resident will spend the next seven to 10.5 years in prison following his sentencing by Judge John Wells in Morgan County Common Pleas Court.

Robert Maxwell recently pleaded guilty to five counts of pandering obscenities involving a minor, second-degree felonies, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Prosecutor Mark Howdyshell said Maxwell had pictures and videos of a children less than 10 years old.

Maxwell told the court he had long COVID during the time in question and had no recollection of the photos and videos, although he still wished to plead guilty.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath commended the work of the investigative agents with Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force and the Morgan County Prosecutor's Office.

"We have a terrible evil amongst us, it takes solid police work and cooperation with all local and adjoining law enforcement agencies to battle the issue," McGrath said. "God willing, we will be able to stay steadfast and, in the fight, to keep our kids safe from these inexcusable crimes."

The Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is led by the Washington County Sheriff's Office and include the Marietta City and Marietta College police departments, Washington County Prosecutor's Office, Nobel County Sheriff's and prosecutor's offices, Morgan County Sheriff's and prosecutor's offices, Monroe County Sheriff's and prosecutor's offices, Athens County Sheriff's and prosecutor's offices, Athens Police Department and the Meigs County Sheriff's and prosecutor's offices.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: McConnelsville man sentenced on pandering charges