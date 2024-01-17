McCook County Commission approves conditional use permit for $165M solar farm

Jan. 16—SALEM, S.D. — The McCook County Commission has approved a conditional use permit for a proposed $165 million solar farm that would be built in the county while adding several conditions to which the builders must adhere.

The decision came at a special meeting of the commission on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the McCook County Courthouse in Salem.

"We are pleased McCook County granted a conditional use permit for Grant Solar today," Melissa Schmit, senior director for permitting for National Grid Renewables, which was the applicant for the permit, told the Mitchell Republic in a prepared statement following the meeting. "Our team worked diligently over the past several months to alleviate concerns and look forward to delivering a project that will bring economic benefits to the community."

The county commission voted 5-0 to approve the permit and its conditions following an approximately two-hour meeting that included a slideshow presentation by representatives from National Grid Renewables, a brief public input session and discussion among the commission members.

The project seeks to construct a field of 99 megawatts of solar energy panels on a 735-acre parcel of land in the county.

It has drawn criticism and concern from area landowners,

many of whom opposed the farm on the grounds of safety, damage to ag production land, a reduction of property values and the impact on quality of life that could be brought about by the farm, among other issues.

In the end, the commissioners voted to grant the permit but with several conditions that members felt were important to include. Those conditions included:

* Having drainage permits secured.

* Setback waivers signed from residences and commercial businesses within a half-mile.

* Increasing the right-of-way setback to 100 feet.

* The addition of natural screening planted around the perimeter with consultation by NRSC.

* An emergency response plan secured with the emergency services manager and filed with the zoning administrator.

* Building permits to be seen by the planning commission prior to zoning administrator review.

* Road agreements with the South Dakota Department of Transportation and all access roads signed and filed with the zoning administrator.

* Independent traffic study conducted and filed with the zoning administrator.

The Tuesday meeting was essentially a continuation of another meeting held in November, when general public input on the project was heard and discussed. Since then, some commissioners had taken a trip to the Wild Springs Solar project near New Underwood for a tour. That facility, currently under construction, is a 128-megawatt solar farm project in Pennington County also being constructed by National Grid Renewables.

Members of the commission asked questions of National Grid Renewables representatives during the first portion of the meeting, with traffic near the intersection of 447th Avenue and South Dakota Highway 42 southeast of Canistota being one of the prominently stated issues, particularly during the construction phase of the project.

Marc Dick, a member of the McCook County Commission, said traffic near the site was one of his primary concerns. Many trucks haul grain along that route, and work at the solar farm site would likely increase that traffic and the danger of collisions. The traffic study and consultation with the South Dakota Department of Transportation conditions were included to address that issue, he said.

"There are a lot of safety things that arise from this," Dick told the Mitchell Republic after the meeting. "I've seen terrible accidents. People get killed there. That's enough."

Other commissioners had similar worries.

Steve Gordon was one of the members of the commission who visited the New Underwood site. He said it was clear that there were differences between that facility and the proposed facility in McCook County, particularly in the area of traffic.

"What I learned is that that's a way different location than this one," Gordon told the Mitchell Republic. "(There's) no state road running through there. There's huge traffic (at the proposed McCook County location), and I was thinking it would be bigger in the fall during harvest. There is a lot of grain that goes to Marion."

The conditions imposed will hopefully address the concerns brought up over the course of the approval process, Dick said.

"We're just moving forward and seeing if they can meet those conditions," Dick said.

While previous commission meetings on the subject had drawn large public audiences made up primarily of citizens in opposition to the project, Tuesday's meeting saw only about a dozen members in attendance. No general public commentary was heard, as input was limited to comments about the recent trip to the New Underwood solar farm.

Joel Buseman was in the audience on Tuesday. He visited the New Underwood site in November while in the area on other business, and told the commission he noticed a significant sun glare off the solar panels at the site. That issue had been brought up by other concerned residents at early meetings.

"It was just like a lake with the reflection coming off the solar panels," said Buseman, who said he also agreed with the traffic concerns at the proposed site. "You can preach to us that there's no glare, but it was wicked. It's terrible."

No member of the public at the meeting spoke in favor of the project.

Though Schmit did not have any specific comment following the meeting about the numerous conditions accompanying the permit, Mollie Smith, who spoke on behalf of the National Grid Renewables at the meeting, stated during the proceedings the requirement of setback waivers being set at a half-mile was concerning. She said by including that condition and approving the permit the commission would essentially approve the project while denying it at the same time.

"There isn't a setback imposed in the ordinance for residences or commercial facilities. As the setback is worded, it would prohibit any project. Basically, it would require the neighbors to agree to your project, so they get to decide on what is done on the land. That's not in the ordinance, and it's not clear to me how it is to be applied," Smith said.

Shortly after, the commission approved the permit with its conditions, including the half-mile setback.

What comes next in the process is unclear. National Grid Renewables declined any comment to the Mitchell Republic about their specific future plans in the county following the vote other than to refer to their prepared statement, though Schmit said the company was "really happy" with the commission decision.

Cori Kaufmann, planning and zoning administrator for McCook County, said following the meeting that the commission does not have any further meetings with National Grid Renewables scheduled. Charles Liesinger, chairman of the McCook County Commission, declined comment to the Mitchell Republic following the meeting.

Gordon said the ball was now in National Grid Renewables' court, and he would await to see what form any action on their part would take. He acknowledged that could potentially include legal action concerning the setback condition.

"I think we have a lot of things covered that they weren't prepared for. It may come back to haunt us," Gordon said. "I'm sure (legal action is) where they're going to go. They have some money invested already."

In the end, Gordon said he felt the imposed conditions were necessary to make sure the concerns of the commission and public were addressed while still holding to the tenants of county zoning regulations.

"We're still protecting the people, that's my thought," Gordon said.