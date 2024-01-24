McCoole blaze injures homeowner, firefighters

Jan. 24—MCCOOLE — A homeowner and two firefighters suffered reported minor injuries Tuesday afternoon when a blaze broke out at a Della Street home in McCoole, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal said.

The 1:15 p.m. fire was ruled accidental and started in a rear unfinished bedroom when vapors from spray foam insulation ignited, investigators said.

The fire caused about $200,000 damage to the two-story structure and adjacent vacant residence owned by Charles and Pamela Davis.

The Potomac Fire Company of Westernport led the firefighting effort, which also brought crews from Mineral and Garrett counties to the scene.

The injured firefighters were treated by medical personnel at the scene and there was no word on the homeowner's condition.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross and a Go Fund Me account is accepting donations for the family.