McCoole truck crash victim identified

Feb. 22—MCCOOLE — The victim of a logging truck crash early Monday on U.S. Route 220 at McCoole has been identified as 30-year-old James R. Kirk of New Creek, West Virginia, according to Maryland State Police.

Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene after his logging truck traveled out of control on U.S. 220 north of High Rock Drive and overturned in the northbound shoulder, police said.

Kirk was operating a 1996 Kenworth truck-tractor when the crash occurred at about 4:35 a.m.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of a crash reconstruction specialist of the state police who assisted at the scene.