McCord: Why are we grinding down our domestic oil and gas industry?

The last quote I received for heating oil was $5.05 per gallon. Gasoline is selling at $4.25 to $5.00+ in many states. Some analysts are forecasting even higher prices going forward.

We can be 100% sure this is severely burdening many of our neighbors here in chilly NH and Maine, especially those living paycheck to paycheck or trying to get by on fixed incomes. In fact, there are likely more than a few struggling over allocating dollars for food or energy. And all this extra money flowing into consumer energy budgets cannot be spent elsewhere and may contribute to a tanked economy. People are getting hurt and it’s projected to get worse. “I think the inflation outlook is pretty grim," said Democrat Lawrence Summers recently, (ex Treasury Secretary and former Harvard University president).

We are being told by the Biden Administration that “this is Putin’s fault.” They and the Elizabeth Warren faction are also trying to make food producers and processors the scapegoats for spiraling food prices. His agency heads are gearing up to drag executives under the klieg lights or before Congress. It’s the classic “progressive” playbook, it’s all the fault of rich fat cats putting the screws to us while the architects of bad policy scurry for cover.

No doubt the Ukraine attack has contributed to higher energy prices, but I believe these claims and attempts to deflect are disingenuous in the extreme, actually an insult to our intelligence.

During his campaign President Biden pledged to “transition away” from oil and gas production in favor of renewables. In his first days in office he issued orders curbing future drilling leases on federal land, shutting down pipelines and more. There is pressure on corporate boards, large investors and financial institutions to limit investment in and financing for oil and gas production. Oil and gas executives have been turned into pariahs and they rightly resent it.

As recently as last November, Energy Department Secretary Jennifer Granholm was asked in a Bloomberg television interview “What is the Granholm plan to increase oil production in America?" She laughed and replied “That is hilarious”

Ha ha. In the real world, oil and gas production require huge capital outlays and deployment of technology and labor well in advance of increased production. These guys aren’t out there with divining rods causing oil to spout out of the ground. And given the determined federal movement away from the oil and gas they produce, who can blame them for not wanting to make the huge investments to produce more of it?

Much of the current price spike is due to inadequate production but here we are talking down our industry, instead turning to a variety of bad actors in countries like Iran and Venezuela and beseeching them to sell us more. Recently, the administration has changed its tune by seeking increased production domestically, but the damage related to standing on the necks of our energy industry is not so easily reversed. Here they are zig zagging but nobody can trust them going forward.

Maybe that makes sense to green new dealers, Speaker Pelosi, idealistic college kids and the Sierra Club, but how much sense does it make to ordinary people as prices move ever higher?

If that’s not enough, now it’s becoming clear that Vladimir Putin has been using energy production as a strategic weapon to advance his aggressive objectives. Almost all of our EU friends have become hugely dependent on Russian oil and gas. Calculating they were too dependent on Russian energy to resist was one of the factors that led Putin to think he could get away with his brutality. Europeans are finally waking up to the fact that those dollars and euros are financing the Russian economy and the horrendous military assault on Ukraine. So now they are trying to pivot to other sources. Russia is a huge producer and others will have to fill the gap.

This makes oil and gas critical national security issues. Our friends in Europe will need to find new sources of the fuel we all still depend upon. So why have we been pursuing this irrational policy to vilify and hammer our domestic producers into oblivion?

Our neighbors in Maine and New Hampshire, the rest of our country and our allies in Europe, Asia and elsewhere will require large quantities of oil and gas for the foreseeable future. And we need it from reliable sources.

America is an oil and gas superpower, more so by working together with our neighbors in Canada and Mexico (think Keystone pipeline). Turning to other bad actors is short sighted in the extreme, if not borderline insane. Why is this happening? Because of the slavish dedication of our Democrat controlled government to “the progressive agenda.” Because Speaker Pelosi and the “Squad” have more influence over our national policy than clear thinking Americans. It’s time to make some changes. People leading us down this self destructive and dangerous path need to be voted out of office.

Ken McCord of New Castle is a retired small business owner with a keen interest in contemporary affairs.

