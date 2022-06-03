McCormick Concedes in GOP Pennsylvania Senate Race to Dr. Oz

(Bloomberg) -- Former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick conceded the Republican US Senate race in Pennsylvania to celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, saying an automatic recount underway wouldn’t change the outcome.

Most Read from Bloomberg

McCormick said at an event in Pittsburgh on Friday that he called Oz to congratulate him on being the winner of the fiercely contested primary.

McCormick trailed Oz by fewer than 1,000 votes with an automatic recount underway that counties would have completed by Tuesday, but McCormick said, “It’s now clear to me with the recount largely complete that we have a nominee.”

Oz, known for hosting the long-running “Dr. Oz” show, will face Democratic nominee John Fetterman, the commonwealth’s lieutenant governor, in the November general election in the race to replace retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey that may help determine which party controls the chamber.

Fetterman has not campaigned since suffering a stroke days before the May 17 primary. He released a statement on Friday from Pittsburgh cardiologist Ramesh Chandra saying he’s fit to run and serve in the US Senate if he takes his medication, exercises and eats healthy foods. Fetterman revealed Friday that he hadn’t seen his doctor in five years.

(Updates with additional details from fourth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.