McCormick Continues to Dominate Its Industry

In its most recent earnings results, spice and seasoning maker McCormick & Co. (NYSE:MKC) delivered another beat on both the top and bottom lines, marking the companys fourth straight such quarter. The company continues to post strong growth rates, even as it laps good numbers in the prior year.

While known for its red cap spices, McCormicks acquisitions over the past few years, which have brought hot sauces and mustards into the portfolio, have provided much of the fuel for growth.


Even after rallying to a new 52-week high, I feel that McCormicks most recent quarter shows that it can still go higher. Lets dig deeper into the company and the quarter to see why.

Earnings highlights

McCormick announced fourth-quarter and fiscal year 2021 results on Jan. 27 (the companys fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2021). For the quarter, revenue grew nearly 11% to $1.73 billion and was $20 million better than what Wall Street analysts had anticipated. Adjusted earnings per share increased 5 cents, or 6%, to 84 cents per share.

For fiscal year 2021, revenue was up 13% to $6.3 billion, a new company record. Adjusted earnings per share improved 22 cents, or 8%, to $3.05 per share.

Nearly every region saw growth compared to the prior year. Company-wide revenue gains were a combination of factors. Higher volume and better mix added 4%, acquisitions contributed 3.8% and higher prices added 2.4%. Favorable currency exchange was a 0.9% benefit to results.

The consumer business, which was very strong during the stay-at-home phase of the pandemic, was up almost 10% in the fourth quarter. Much of this growth came from volume, mix and higher prices.

Flavor solutions, which struggled during the pandemic as restaurants remained closed, surged 13.6%. Acquisitions added about half of this growth, but volume and mix contributed 2.5% and pricing was a 2.3% benefit.

For the quarter, the Americas region grew close to 13% as consumers have largely maintained their at-home consumption levels seen in 2020. Cholula, purchased near the end of 2020, also added to results. The Asia-Pacific region grew 15.5% as branded food service sales in China have begun to recover and at-home cooking remains strong. The Europe, Middle East and Africa region fell 5.2% on lower volumes as this region faced a tough comparison to the prior year. Sales were up 5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, with this region seeing strength in spices, seasonings and hot sauce.

Every region was up year-over-year. The Americas grew 14%, driven by the Cholula and FONA International acquisitions. The company increased prices in an effort to offset inflationary pressures. The EMEA region was the best performer, with sales growing close to 19% from the prior year. A rebound in quick service restaurants and branded food service was the primary reason for the gain. Much of this growth was due to an improvement in volume and mix. Asia-Pacific was higher by 3.8% due to an increase in demand from quick service restaurants.

McCormick also issued guidance for 2022, with leadership forecasting revenue growth of 3% to 5% for the year. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $3.17 to $3.22. This would be a nearly 5% increase from the prior year at the midpoint.

Takeaways

The quarter was another point of evidence that McCormick is a leading name in its industry. The company has long had a dominant market share of the global seasoning and spice industry. The industry is valued at close to $11 billion worldwide, with McCormick laying claim to roughly 20% of this highly fragmented market. This is four times what the next closest competitor controls. This has empowered a 10-year earnings compound annual growth rate of 8.1%, which is what McCormicks bottom-line improvement was in the fourth quarter. Few other packaged food companies have such a growth rate.

The company hasnt rested on its past success either. Looking to expand to other areas of the packaged food industry, McCormick has made several acquisitions over the past few years. The company added Franks RedHot and Frenchs Mustard, among other brands, with its 2017 addition of RB Foods. Later, the company added Cholula when it purchased its parent company in late 2020. Franks RedHot and Cholula now rank number one and number two, respectively, in the hot sauce industry in the U.S., which is valued at $5 billion worldwide. Thanks to these products, McCormick is increasing its category growth and taking market share at a faster pace then the competition.

Like many packaged food companies, McCormick also faced pressure from higher input costs. As a result of raw material and labor costs, the adjusted gross margin fell 150 basis points to 40.9%. The company did phase in price increases in most regions in an effort to offset these headwinds, which blunted the impact somewhat. More of these price increases should be seen in the new fiscal year. On the plus side, McCormick is controlling costs. SG&A expenses as a percentage of net sales improved 70 basis points to 23.1%.

The other piece of good news is that the price increases havent stunted demand considering the growth rates that McCormick has experienced. Every quarter of 2021 saw at least an 8.3% gain in revenue from the prior year, with three of four quarters registering a double-digit improvement. The two-year stack rates for the last four quarters are 16%, 16%, 19% and 30%, so the growth seen in 2021 wasnt due simply to easy comparisons. In fact, this is one of the most difficult year-over-year comparable figures in the companys history. Clearly, McCormicks products are still resonating with consumers.

McCormick reports that it gained entrance into one million new households in 2021, with consumption growing 13% versus the prior year. This comes on top of really good figures in 2020 when demand was elevated as a result of Covid-19.

Valuation analysis

The stock rallied to a new 52-week high following the release of earnings. This has placed shares of the company in an unusual valuation territory. McCormick currently trades at 31 times expected earnings per share for 2022.

Shares have received a premium multiple recently, but the forward multiple is still up there. For context, the stock has five- and 10-year average price-earnings ratios of 27 and 24, respectively.

That being said, the GuruFocus Value chart shows the stock to be trading just above its intrinsic value:

McCormick Continues to Dominate Its Industry

With a current share price of $99.18 and a GF Value of $95.37, McCormick has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of just 1.04. Shares are rated as fairly valued.

Final thoughts

McCormick ended its year on a very positive note. Much of the demand that the company saw during the beginning of the pandemic has remained in place even as social distancing restrictions have been relaxed in many of its markets. This speaks to the power of the companys brands. This is just one reason why the company has more than three decades of dividend growth.

McCormicks purchase of condiment assets over the past five years, especially in the area of hot sauce, have turned out to be excellent investments. The company has a commanding market share in the areas that it operates, making it my favorite name in the packaged food space. Shares can be considered slightly overvalued using the historical multiples, but reasonably valued when using the GF Value.

