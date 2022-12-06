McCormick just released a gift box of essential spices to season holiday meals and beyond

This spice gift set from McCormick makes an excellent gift in 2022.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Gift sets are always a great choice around the holidays, especially if you can find one tailored to your giftee's interests. McCormick just released a new boxed set of spices called The Ten that makes an incredible gift for just about anyone on your list, from the young adult who just moved into their first apartment to the parent who will be cooking your holiday feast.

$35 at McCormick

McCormick's The Ten features ten kitchen-staple spices in equally sized plastic containers: basil leaves, chili powder, cinnamon, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano leaves, paprika, parsley flakes and crushed red pepper. Each container is a different color, so when stacked together, the collection adds a fun pop of color to your spice collection.

►December sales: Shop the best 95+ sales available today—save at Amazon, Walmart and Nordstrom

►Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get on Crest, Sony and more

The Ten is a colorful collection of spices that looks great in any kitchen.

Our editors were able to get their hands on this gift set and absolutely loved the variety of spices included. They're equally as useful for the chef whose kitchen is well stocked to the budding chef who's just building out their spice collection. The pourable spout is well built, meaning the spices flow out at a good pace—the container doesn't empty all at once, which can be a problem for other containers. The containers are also sturdy and stack well so they can be easily added to any chef's spice organization system.

Here’s the deal: Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to get the best holiday sales dropped right in your inbox Sunday through Friday.

The box itself makes a great gift for under the tree this year. It holds each spice in its place well, so you don't have to worry about it looking out of order when it gets unwrapped. It also features an insert in the middle of the spices, which connects your giftee to the McCormick Flavor Maker app. The app allows your giftee to peruse dozens of recipes that help them put The Ten to work, like a Candy Cane Swirl Cheesecake or Instant Pot Mississippi Roast.

Story continues

This adorable, affordable gift is a Reviewed-approved option for 2022—shop it before it goes out of stock.

$35 at McCormick

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: McCormick the Ten: Shop the gift set of 10 essential herbs and spices