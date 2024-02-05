McCormick man, 63, dead after falling into industrial woodchipper in Columbia County

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a worker at Pollard Lumber Company in Appling fell into an industrial woodchipper and died Monday afternoon.

Ralph Pickens, 63, of McCormick, South Carolina, "enter[ed] an industrial conveyor wood chipper" at the company's Washington Road location, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Authorities confirmed Pickens has been pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division was on scene Monday evening, according to the release. Crime scene investigators were also on scene.

The CID will provide more information when it is available, according to the sheriff's office.

