McCormick recalls several seasonings over possible salmonella contamination

A recalled McCormick seasoning. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

McCormick on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall of its Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning, McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning, and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning, after routine testing found a possible salmonella risk in the products.

Salmonella can cause severe illness, with symptoms including stomach cramps, fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

The affected seasonings were shipped between June 20 and July 21 to 32 states. To check if you purchased one of the recalled items, click here.

McCormick is asking customers who have recalled products to throw them away rather than return them to the store where they were purchased. Grocers have been notified and instructed to remove the recalled items from store shelves and destroy them. Refunds will be handled by the McCormick Consumer Affairs department.

