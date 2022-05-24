McCormick sues over counting mail ballots in Pa. Senate race

David McCormick’s campaign is suing in a Pennsylvania court over his neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for the U.S. Senate against celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz.

McCormick is trying to ensure counties obey a brand-new federal appeals court decision.

His lawsuit, filed late Monday, asks the state’s Commonwealth Court to require counties to promptly count mail-in ballots that lack a required handwritten date on the return envelope.

Oz, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 992 votes, or 0.07 percentage points, out of more than 1.3 million ballots reported to the state as of Monday night.

The race is close enough to trigger Pennsylvania’s automatic recount law.

