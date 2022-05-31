McCormick Wants Hand Count in 12 Counties in Pennsylvania Senate Primary

(Bloomberg) -- Former Bridgewater Associates Chief Executive David McCormick wants a Pennsylvania court to order a hand recount in a dozen counties in his too-close-to-call Republican Senate primary with celebrity physician Mehmet Oz as the U.S. Supreme Court and the commonwealth’s highest court dealt blows to his bid to get certain mail-in ballots counted.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Counties must begin an automatic recount of the race by Wednesday, but McCormick is asking for a hand recount in 12 counties where his campaign still has questions about the results, including ones in which the votes reported by the county don’t match what the state has reported, a senior McCormick campaign official said Tuesday on a call with reporters.

McCormick’s move comes after Oz on Friday posted a video on Twitter, saying it’s time for the GOP to unite in the November race against Democratic nominee John Fetterman because “I’m blessed to have earned the presumptive Republican nomination to the United States Senate.”

Oz led McCormick by 925 votes out of more than 1.3 million cast as of Tuesday morning, according to the Associated Press -- a margin that triggers an automatic recount under Pennsylvania law. The AP has said it will not declare a winner until the recount is completed. The recount must be done by noon on June 7 with the results reported to the state by noon on June 8.

McCormick’s campaign also asked Pennsylvania courts to order that counties count absentee and mail-in ballots that were filed on time but lack a handwritten date or have the wrong date on the outside envelope. The Pennsylvania Department of State said last week that 65 of the 67 counties reported there were 860 such Republican ballots, but no update has been provided.

Story continues

Lawyers representing McCormick argued at a hearing in Commonwealth Court on Tuesday that the ballots must be counted or at least kept segregated. Attorneys for Oz, the Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Pennsylvania argued the ballots must be rejected under current Pennsylvania rules that shouldn’t be changed now that counting has begun.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Tuesday denied McCormick’s request to intervene, leaving the case to the Commonwealth Court to decide. McCormick had also been citing an appellate court ruling that undated mail-in ballots in a 2021 county judge race should be counted, but U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Tuesday temporarily blocked that ruling pending further review by the court. Oz filed a brief in support of the stay.

The Pennsylvania race is critical for determining party control of the US Senate, currently split 50-50. With Republican Senator Pat Toomey retiring, Republicans are trying to hold the seat while Democrats have targeted it as a pick-up opportunity.

(Updates with Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling and U.S. Supreme Court action in seventh paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.