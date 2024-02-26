McCort's innovative learning schedule thriving

Feb. 26—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Bishop McCort Catholic High School senior Ella Leitenberger said she was skeptical about the switch to a four-day school week when it was announced, but on Friday, 100 days into the change, she said she couldn't be happier.

"Doing it was way better than I expected it to be," she said.

The school announced the new innovative learning schedule in May and started it for the 2023-24 school year.

Leitenberger said she initially thought the change was unnecessary, and so did her friends, but having a consistent three-day weekend has been refreshing.

Each week, McCort students typically are given Fridays off — but it can be Mondays — with the opportunity to take part in other activities, such as educational enrichment, tutoring, college tours and similar endeavors.

Leitenberger said she has used that additional time as a buffer between school and work on the weekends and to help with studying for her advanced placement classes.

She also noted the extra downtime was fantastic in assisting with completion of essays for the QuestBridge National College Match program, in which she was awarded a full-ride scholarship to the University of Notre Dame in December.

"What might not be a good fit for some schools has certainly been a great fit for us," McCort Principal and Chief Academic Officer Thomas Smith said.

The new schedule fits the school's image and has caused an increase in attendance, boosted morale for students and faculty alike, and provided more opportunities for students out of school, Smith said.

Leitenberger agreed, saying there were students who chronically skipped during half-days and at other times of the year, but now she's noticed her classes are consistently full and those students are always there.

In addition to the noted improvements, Smith said McCort is still providing 50.8 hours of more instruction per year than neighboring schools with the innovative learning program.

Another positive aspect is teachers are ahead of schedule in their curriculum compared to last year.

English teacher Lorie Regan said she typically starts a research writing segment in March but by the end of February this year, her students will have already completed that section.

"I think it's one of the best moves we've ever made," Regan said.

The veteran teacher of 33 years was a proponent of the four-day week and, with its implementation, couldn't be happier.

Regan said the students love it, and thus far it's reduced stress, but not because there's less work.

To compensate for the change, class periods at the school were increased by about 10 minutes per day.

Although that adjustment was noticeable at first, Leitenberger said the longer days don't register anymore.

McCort was able to make the switch to a short week because parochial schools in Pennsylvania have to fulfill 990 hours of instruction per year versus a day requirement.

Since the school's change, the state Legislature passed a law allowing public schools to meet the hour requirement or 180 days of instruction — no local district has made any changes as of yet.