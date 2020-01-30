Some McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 85% Share Price Drop

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 85% in that time. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 48% in the last year. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 16%.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

McCoy Global became profitable within the last five years. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 24% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It is of course excellent to see how McCoy Global has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. This free interactive report on McCoy Global's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Investors in McCoy Global had a tough year, with a total loss of 48%, against a market gain of about 11%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 31% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand McCoy Global better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for McCoy Global that you should be aware of before investing here.

