Is McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Using Too Much Debt?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does McCoy Global Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2019, McCoy Global had CA$6.68m of debt, up from CA$4.91m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. But it also has CA$11.6m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CA$4.92m net cash.

How Healthy Is McCoy Global's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that McCoy Global had liabilities of CA$13.9m due within a year, and liabilities of CA$8.00m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$11.6m and CA$12.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CA$1.97m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that McCoy Global has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that McCoy Global has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that McCoy Global improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive CA$2.3m. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if McCoy Global can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While McCoy Global has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, McCoy Global burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case McCoy Global has CA$4.92m in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we don't have any problem with McCoy Global's use of debt.