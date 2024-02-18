McCrate: Dover schools' financial report highlights commitment to accountability

At Dover City Schools, we remain committed to the principles of transparency, accountability, and intentionality in all aspects of our district's operations. This February, all Dover residents will receive our most recent financial prospectus in their mailboxes. This document is more than just a financial report; it reflects our dedication to ensuring every dollar is maximized for the benefit of our students, staff, and community.

Several key areas underscore responsible stewardship of the district's finances. First, our Permanent Improvement Plan, outlined in the prospectus, represents not just an investment in infrastructure and forward planning, but an investment in our students' future. Strategic enhancements in technology, security and facilities are critical for providing a safe, effective and modern learning environment.

Our financial comparison with peer districts reveals a story of efficiency and value. Dover City Schools operates with one of the lowest per-pupil expense levels in Ohio, and we achieve this without sacrificing the quality of education or resources available to our students. Our community can take pride in this balance of cost-effectiveness and high-quality educational delivery.

The prospectus also showcases our innovative approach to funding and spending, highlighting how we prioritize student-centered expenditures. With a significant portion of our budget dedicated directly to classroom instruction, Dover Schools ensures that educators have the resources they need to foster engaging and impactful learning experiences.

Continued implementation of the Fair School Funding Model brings a new era of financial planning and opportunities for Ohio. This model supports a more equitable distribution of state funds, allowing us to further our mission of providing exceptional education while maintaining fiscal health and transparency. We are counting on our state leadership to implement the final phase of this model as planned in their next budget.

Our financial strategies and investments are rooted in a commitment to education and preparing our students for the future. Addressing Tomorrow’s Challenges Today is our mission at Dover Schools and we work hard toward that end every day. Your voice matters as we move forward together, committed to providing both a stable and innovative educational journey for all students at Dover Schools.

Karie McCrate is superintendent of Dover City Schools.

