McCreary County man sentenced for assault on local bailiffs

Jan. 4—A McCreary County man is serving a one-year sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a local bailiff.

Nathan Ray Hamby, 26, of Pine Knot, was sentenced last month in Pulaski Circuit Court to one year for third-degree Assault on a Police/Probation Officer.

The charge stems from an incident that occurred on October 5, 2018. According to Hamby's citation at the time, he was among a group that had been transported from the Pulaski County Detention Center to the Pulaski County Judicial Center for hearings. Once inside the judicial center, according to the citation, Hamby refused to enter the holding cell for inmates — wrapping his leg shackle chain and legs around those of Deputy Allan Coomer in an effort to resist.

When Dep. Junior Fortenberry attempted to help Coomer, according to the citation, Hamby spit in his face.

In exchange for Hamby's guilty plea, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney David Bridgeman agreed on December 6 to dismiss a second count of third-degree Assault on a Peace Officer (Non-Communicable Fluid) and recommended the year-long sentence.

The sentence is to be served concurrently with another local charge of Tampering with a Prisoner Monitoring Device (one year) as well as charges in McCreary County for Criminal Attempted Use of a Minor Under 16 in a Sex Performance (seven years), Prohibited Use of Electronic Communications System to Procure Minor/Peace Officer regarding Sexual Offense (three years) and first-degree Sexual Abuse (three years) for a total of seven years.

Hamby is currently lodged at the Knox County Detention Center and could serve until April 24, 2026, according to Kentucky Department of Corrections online records. However, those records also indicate he will become eligible for parole this March 1.