McCune sentenced to 16 years on aggravated battery charge

Dec. 20—ANDERSON — An Anderson man, who represented himself at trial, was found guilty on a charge of aggravated battery and has been sentenced to 16 years.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury deliberated five hours Thursday before returning the conviction against Michael McCune, 63.

McCune was arrested in 2020 on a charge of attempted murder, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser included felony charge of aggravated battery.

Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims sentenced McCune Tuesday to the maximum 16 year sentence.

McCune stabbed Laverne Pflugh Jr. 13 times following an incident at a birthday party.

"It has been almost three years now," Pflugh testified at the sentencing hearing. "Every day I wake up and see the scars on my body.

"I think about it every day," he said. "My job is to tell my experience to make sure he doesn't do it again."

Pflugh said he provided McCune with a place to stay, food and a job after McCune was released from prison on a murder conviction.

"We had disagreements," he said. "Doesn't justify coming within inches of taking a person's life."

McCune said he wasn't mad at anyone but himself in a statement to Judge Sims.

"I accept full responsibility," he said. "I'll probably die in prison."

In pronouncing the sentence, Judge Sims found as aggravators McCune's criminal history and the murder conviction by use of a knife.

She found no mitigating circumstances.

"There were opportunities to get out of this situation," Sims said. "You decided to go back. There were alternatives and you put yourself in the middle of a situation."

Court documents show the incident started at a birthday party that ended in a fight leaving Pflugh with 13 stab wounds.

According to the probable cause affidavit, McCune was at a birthday party at a local bar. Afterward, those at the party went to a house in the 1900 block of East 49th Street where an argument started between McCune and Pflugh.

McCune returned later, a second fight started in the front yard and Pflugh was stabbed 13 times, according to the affidavit.

Police found signs of a struggle in the front yard and blood stains leading into the kitchen of the house.

In 2020 McCune while being housed at the Madison County jail severed a portion of a finger and mailed it to The Herald Bulletin to protest the conditions in the jail.

At the time he was on disciplinary lockdown in a cell by himself for stealing from the medical staff.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.