McCurtain County officials suspended from Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association

The Oklahoma Sheriff’s Association on Tuesday suspended three McCurtain County law enforcement officials following troubling accusations that the officials participated in a discussion about killing local journalists and the hanging of Black people.

During an emergency meeting of the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Board of Directors, a unanimous vote was taken to suspend McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, investigator Alicia Manning and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.

In a statement, the board said it followed association bylaws which state that “a member may be suspended for good and sufficient cause” by a majority vote.

The suspensions may be appealed.

The association is a membership organization and not a regulatory agency.

More: McCurtain County community in turmoil after sheriff, commission accused of hateful speech

The suspensions follow published accusations by the McCurtain Gazette-News that after a March 6 county meeting, Clardy, Manning and District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings discussed killing reporter Chris Willingham.

Willingham, who wrote the explosive article, has said the discussion was recorded by a device left in the room by his father, Bruce Willingham, who is also the newspaper’s publisher.

Willingham has an ongoing defamation lawsuit against the sheriff’s office, Manning and the Board of County Commissioners.

The newspaper accused Manning of saying in the recording about Chris Willingham: “I ain’t worried about what he’s gonna do to me. I’m worried about what I might do to him.”

The newspaper accused Clardy of mentioning that he has an excavator.

The newspaper accused Jennings, the commissioner, of saying he knew hitmen. Jennings also said he knew “where two big, deep holes are” if Manning needed them, according to the newspaper.

Jennings is accused by the newspaper of saying in the recording that Black people have more rights than others, and that there was a time when authorities could take Black people “down to Mud Creek and hang them up” with a rope.

Story continues

Willingham went to the FBI with the accusations, and the state attorney general’s office confirmed it is investigating the matter.

Protesters and some elected leaders, including Gov. Kevin Stitt, have called on the officials to resign.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: McCurtain County officials suspended from Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association