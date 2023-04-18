McCurtain County officials were already sued in federal court by the Gazette-News. Why?

McCurtain County found itself the center of nationwide controversy when the McCurtain News-Gazette, a local print-only newspaper, accused county officials of plotting to kill Gazette reporters while making hateful comments about Black people after a March 6 meeting.

A recording of the alleged conversation was published in mid-April, but the people at the heart of the controversial recording were already opponents in a lawsuit filed in federal court the same day the alleged recording was made.

The lawsuit was brought March 6 by McCurtain Gazette-News reporter Chris Willingham against the McCurtain County Board of County Commissioners, the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office, Sheriff Kevin Clardy, and county investigator Alicia Manning.

What is the federal lawsuit against McCurtain County about?

According to Willingham's lawsuit, the McCurtain Gazette-News published an eight-part investigation between November 2021 and April 2022. The first installment of the investigative series detailed an emergency jail trust board meeting, homicide evidence that had been allegedly tainted, and rumors of an affair between Clardy and Manning.

The second article discussed Clardy appointing Larry Hendrix to fill the role of jail administrator, after which two McCurtain County Sheriff's Office employees were immediately fired from the jail staff. Two prominent investigators also left the sheriff's department, according to the lawsuit.

The third article in the series reported Clardy, Hendrix and Manning allegedly attempting their own investigation into potential sources for Chris Willingham at the sheriff's department. According to the lawsuit, the McCurtain Gazette-News also reported the trio attempted to obtain a search warrant for Chris Willingham's cell phone so they could identify his contacts.

The lawsuit discussed several other articles detailing alleged willful neglect of duties from Clardy, his partiality toward Manning and promotion of her and family members, and the improper handling of an in-custody death and a gang rape investigation, among other accusations.

Willingham's lawsuit claims that Manning "unlawfully retaliated" in June 2022 by telling a third party in a teleconference that Willingham traded marijuana for videos of child pornography from a man who had recently been arrested on child pornography complaints.

The lawsuit describes Manning's statements about Willingham as "false and slanderous," causing impairment of reputation, personal humiliation, and psychological and emotional distress to Willingham.

Willingham originally notified McCurtain County commissioners of his complaints in December, but they did not respond within an initial 90-day window. County officials have also not filed a response in federal court to Willingham's defamation lawsuit.

Who are Bruce and Chris Willingham? The father-son team at the McCurtain News-Gazette

Chris Willingham has worked as a reporter for nearly two decades at the McCurtain News-Gazette, court records show. He is the son of Bruce Willingham, the longtime publisher of the newspaper.

The McCurtain News-Gazette has been published in the Idabel area since 1905. The newspaper does not have a website.

According to the Associated Press, Bruce Willingham said the now-controversial recording of the alleged March 6 conversation among McCurtain County officials was made when he left a voice-activated recording device inside the room after a county commissioners meeting. He said he suspected the group was continuing to conduct county business after meetings had ended, in violation of the state's Open Meeting Act.

A lawsuit was also filed by Chris Willingham in county court against the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office over records requests involving the man who died in sheriff's custody last year. Officials claim they have turned over all of the material, but the case is still ongoing.

