McDaniel acquitted on three charges

Feb. 6—Larry Gene McDaniel Jr. became very emotional when the verdict was read Monday afternoon in Muskogee County District Court.

McDaniel, 37, was found not guilty on one count of shooting with intent to kill, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction. He was found guilty of breaking and entering and sentenced to one year in prison with no credit for time served prior to Oct. 10, 2022, and fined $1,000.

McDaniel was wiping tears from his eyes upon hearing the verdict, and Irven Box, McDaniel's attorney, was shaking.

Upon leaving the courtroom, McDaniel only had two words to say, "Not guilty."

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards had no comment after the verdict was read and quickly left the courtroom. He did stop and talk to some of the jurors in the halls as he was leaving.

McDaniel, along with Dacario Larome Stancle, 24, were accused of a 2019 shooting spree that left Muskogee police officers scrambling to respond to four crime scenes — a residence and one car with bullet damage near 26th and Denver streets, an abandoned car near 14th and Tamaroa streets, and a third car that was shot while traveling down Tamaroa.

Kyran Lee Taylor, 23, a third suspect in the case, was shot on July 11, 2020, and died two days later from his injuries at Saint Francis Hospital Tulsa.

Stancle, who was charged with shooting with intent to kill and first-degree burglary, had the shooting charge dismissed and pleaded guilty on Sept. 2 to first-degree burglary. He received a seven-year deferred sentence and was fined $500.

McDaniel's trial was originally set for September, but when the trial was to begin McDaniel was a no-show.

McDaniel was released on $100,000 bond on Dec. 20, 2019, then recommitted by the bondsman on May 11, 2022. Court documents said that with his failure to appear in court on Sept. 12, McDaniel had 10 days to present himself to the court — which he did not, so the bond was forfeited.

A warrant was issued for McDaniel's arrest, and he was apprehended by Midwest City Police Department in Oklahoma County on misdemeanor charges in October. He was released into Muskogee County Sheriff's custody on Oct 7.