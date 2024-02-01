McDavid man sentenced to 40 years for killing girlfriend with shotgun

A McDavid man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Wednesday after fatally shooting his girlfriend in the chest with a shotgun during an argument.

Frank Wilson, 74, was convicted of second-degree murder in the March 22, 2022, death of Sonja Burch. The two lived together as a couple at a Worley Road residence.

The night of the shooting, deputies were dispatched to the residence in response to a reported shooting victim. They arrived to find Wilson standing in the front yard and Burch dead on the kitchen floor, according to Wilson's arrest report.

In an interview with investigators, Wilson said Burch had asked him for money to go to the casino, which he didn't have, and Burch reportedly said she had found herself a new man. The argument escalated from there, and Wilson claimed Burch "came at him with a butter knife."

He said he took the knife from her and put it in the kitchen sink. He said they continued to argue for a while, and Burch eventually went back, retrieved the butter knife and held it in a "threatening manner."

Wilson said he became angry and "completely lost it." He went to his bedroom, grabbed a loaded .410 shotgun from a gun shelf, walked back into the living room and immediately shot Burch. He then put the shotgun back in its place, sat outside on the front steps and phoned a relative to come over. When the relative arrived, they contacted law enforcement.

According to the arrest report, Wilson said he felt he was in the right to defend himself and attributed his mental "snap" to high blood pressure medications and anger. He told investigators that after shooting Burch, he never reentered the residence to check on Burch or to attempt to render aid.

Investigators said they did not find a butter knife on or near Burch's body, leading them to believe she was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

Wilson faced a jury during a two-day trial Tuesday and Wednesday, and was ultimately found guilty of second-degree murder. Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson immediately sentenced Wilson to 40 years in state prison as a minimum mandatory sentence.

