McDermott man arrested for breaking and entering

Jul. 17—McDermott — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman stated on July 17, 2021 at 4:26 a.m. his office received multiple alarms drops from the Dollar General Store located at 10073 US 23, Lucasville Ohio.

Deputies were dispatched to this location and upon their arrival, a male subject was observed running on foot away from the store.

Deputy Brian Nolen began patroling the area where the male was last seen. Deputy Nolen was able to locate the suspect running and he was able to detain the suspect without incident.

Thoroughman stated that once the suspect was secured in the cruiser, deputies were able to search the building. Deputies determined that entry was gained by breaking a window out, using a ballast.

Through their investigation; deputies were able to determine that the suspect had stolen $469.16 of merchandise from inside the store once he gained entry.

Arrested was Brandon Crabtree, age 27, of 471 Conley Road McDermott Ohio. Crabtree has been charged with one count of breaking & entering, a felony of the 5th degree, and possession of criminal tools, a felony of the 5th degree. Crabtree is being held on a $17,500 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Sheriff Thoroughman stated that the speedy arrest was the result of 9-1-1 Communication Dispatcher, Amy Klaiber, quickly getting Deputies Brian Nolen and James Staten enroute to the alarm call.

Sheriff Thoroughman would like to thank the Ohio State Highway Patrol for providing assistance, which allowed Deputies Nolen and Staten to finish their investigation.