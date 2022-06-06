McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich
If you dream of opening your own business, join the crowd. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Americans filed business applications at a record rate, with 4.4 million applications filed. In 2021, the record was broken with 5.4 million, NPR reported.
If you're like many Americans, the fear of failure may be one of your biggest obstacles if you're considering starting your own business. And who could blame you for being afraid? About half of small businesses fail within five years of launching, and about two-thirds fail within 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Given the failure rate of new businesses, it's not surprising that many aspiring business owners opt to become a franchisee rather than launch their own operation. If you buy a franchise, you get the benefit of operating an established brand with a proven system. But - as the Federal Trade Commission cautions - buying a franchise is no guarantee of success.
That's why it's important to consider franchise options carefully before investing in one. With costs varying widely, you want to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. To help, GOBankingRates analyzed Franchise Direct's top 100 franchises of 2022 to identify those most likely to be lucrative based on their track records, startup costs and ongoing fees. They're ranked from most to least likely to be financially successful.
If you're thinking about buying a franchise, find out which ones are more likely to make you rich.
Domino's
Average franchise fee: $5,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $389,975
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 2.50%
Kitchen Tune-Up
Average franchise fee: $5,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $82,075
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 1.50%
Wendy's
Average franchise fee: $5,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $840,750
Royalty fee: 4.00%
Advertising fee: 4.00%
Marco's Pizza
Average franchise fee: $25,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $412,626
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 1.50%
Jersey Mike's
Average franchise fee: $18,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $446,951
Royalty fee: 6.50%
Advertising fee: 1.00%
The UPS Store
Average franchise fee: $19,950
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $292,168
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 3.50%
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Average franchise fee: $22,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $388,400
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 3.00%
Coldwell Banker Residential
Average franchise fee: $12,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $288,198
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 0.50%
McDonald's
Average franchise fee: $22,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,443,000
Royalty fee: 4.00%
Advertising fee: 4.00%
Home Instead
Average franchise fee: $59,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $85,000
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 2.00%
Papa John's
Average franchise fee: $15,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $374,215
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 5.00%
CARSTAR
Average franchise fee: $10,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $541,250
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 1.00%
uBreakiFix by Asurion
Average franchise fee: $20,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $198,419
Royalty fee: 7.00%
Advertising fee: 0.00%
Mr. Rooter Plumbing
Average franchise fee: $40,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $93,558
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 2.00%
Glass Doctor
Average franchise fee: $35,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $168,900
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 3.00%
ServPro
Average franchise fee: $70,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $148,763
Royalty fee: 6.50%
Advertising fee: 3.00%
Subway
Average franchise fee: $15,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $329,725
Royalty fee: 8.00%
Advertising fee: 4.50%
Big O Tires
Average franchise fee: $22,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $706,150
Royalty fee: 2.00%
Advertising fee: 4.90%
Scooter's Coffee
Average franchise fee: $40,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,217,000
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 2.00%
Pizza Hut
Average franchise fee: $25,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,190,250
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 4.75%
Jami Farkas and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at Franchise Direct's Top 100 Franchises of 2022 across five factors to determine the top 20 franchises that could make you rich. The factors were as follows and all sourced from Franchise Direct: (1) Overall rank; (2) average of the low and high end initial franchise fees; (3) average of the low and high total initial investment minus the average franchise fee; (4) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for royalty or service fees; and (5) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for advertising or marketing fees. To be considered for this list the company offering the franchise had to be headquartered in the United States and have all the data for the factors above readily available. All factors were scored and combined, with the lowest score being best. In the final scoring, factor (1) was weighted 0.75 times as heavily as the other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of May 24, 2022.
Photo note: Some of the images in this article are representational and may not depict the company named.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich