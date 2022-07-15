McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich

tofumax / iStock.com

If you dream of opening your own business, join the crowd. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Americans filed business applications at a record rate, with 4.4 million applications filed. In 2021, the record was broken with 5.4 million, NPR reported.

If you're like many Americans, the fear of failure may be one of your biggest obstacles if you're considering starting your own business. And who could blame you for being afraid? About half of small businesses fail within five years of launching, and about two-thirds fail within 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Given the failure rate of new businesses, it's not surprising that many aspiring business owners opt to become a franchisee rather than launch their own operation. If you buy a franchise, you get the benefit of operating an established brand with a proven system. But - as the Federal Trade Commission cautions - buying a franchise is no guarantee of success.

That's why it's important to consider franchise options carefully before investing in one. With costs varying widely, you want to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. To help, GOBankingRates analyzed Franchise Direct's top 100 franchises of 2022 to identify those most likely to be lucrative based on their track records, startup costs and ongoing fees. They're ranked from most to least likely to be financially successful.

If you're thinking about buying a franchise, find out which ones are more likely to make you rich.

Domino's

Average franchise fee: $5,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $389,975

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 2.50%

Kitchen Tune-Up

Average franchise fee: $5,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $82,075

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 1.50%

Wendy's

Average franchise fee: $5,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $840,750

Royalty fee: 4.00%

Advertising fee: 4.00%

Marco's Pizza

Average franchise fee: $25,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $412,626

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 1.50%

Jersey Mike's

Average franchise fee: $18,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $446,951

Royalty fee: 6.50%

Advertising fee: 1.00%

The UPS Store

Average franchise fee: $19,950

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $292,168

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 3.50%

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Average franchise fee: $22,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $388,400

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 3.00%

Coldwell Banker Residential

Average franchise fee: $12,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $288,198

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 0.50%

McDonald's

Average franchise fee: $22,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,443,000

Royalty fee: 4.00%

Advertising fee: 4.00%

Home Instead

Average franchise fee: $59,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $85,000

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 2.00%

Papa John's

Average franchise fee: $15,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $374,215

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 5.00%

CARSTAR

Average franchise fee: $10,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $541,250

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 1.00%

uBreakiFix by Asurion

Average franchise fee: $20,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $198,419

Royalty fee: 7.00%

Advertising fee: 0.00%

Mr. Rooter Plumbing

Average franchise fee: $40,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $93,558

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 2.00%

Glass Doctor

Average franchise fee: $35,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $168,900

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 3.00%

ServPro

Average franchise fee: $70,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $148,763

Royalty fee: 6.50%

Advertising fee: 3.00%

Subway

Average franchise fee: $15,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $329,725

Royalty fee: 8.00%

Advertising fee: 4.50%

Big O Tires

Average franchise fee: $22,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $706,150

Royalty fee: 2.00%

Advertising fee: 4.90%

Scooter's Coffee

Average franchise fee: $40,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,217,000

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 2.00%

Pizza Hut

Average franchise fee: $25,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,190,250

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 4.75%

Jami Farkas and Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at Franchise Direct's Top 100 Franchises of 2022 across five factors to determine the top 20 franchises that could make you rich. The factors were as follows and all sourced from Franchise Direct: (1) Overall rank; (2) average of the low and high end initial franchise fees; (3) average of the low and high total initial investment minus the average franchise fee; (4) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for royalty or service fees; and (5) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for advertising or marketing fees. To be considered for this list the company offering the franchise had to be headquartered in the United States and have all the data for the factors above readily available. All factors were scored and combined, with the lowest score being best. In the final scoring, factor (1) was weighted 0.75 times as heavily as the other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of May 24, 2022.

Photo note: Some of the images in this article are representational and may not depict the company named.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich