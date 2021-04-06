McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich

patty_c / Getty Images

If you dream of opening your own business, join the crowd. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are filing business applications at the fastest rate in a decade, with 3.2 million applications filed in 2020, up from 2.7 million in 2019.

If you’re like many Americans, the fear of failure may be one of your biggest obstacles if you’re considering starting your own business. And who could blame you for being afraid? About half of small businesses fail within five years of launching, and about two-thirds fail within 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Given the failure rate of new businesses, it’s not surprising that many aspiring business owners opt to become a franchisee rather than launch their own operation. If you buy a franchise, you get the benefit of operating an established brand with a proven system. But – as the Federal Trade Commission cautions – buying a franchise is no guarantee of success.

That’s why it’s important to consider franchise options carefully before investing in one. With costs varying widely, you want to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. To help, GOBankingRates analyzed Franchise Direct’s top 100 franchises of 2021 to identify those most likely to be lucrative based on their track records, startup costs and ongoing fees. They’re ranked from least to most likely to be financially successful.

If you’re thinking about buying a franchise, find out which ones are more likely to make you rich.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Average franchise fee: $35,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,774,850

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 4.25%

Kokomo - Circa November 2016: McAlister's Deli Fast Casual Restaurant.

McAlister's Deli

Average franchise fee: $25,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,221,100

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 3.13%

San Ramon, California, United States - February 01, 2019: Facade of Mountain Mike's pizza restaurant in San Ramon, California, February, 2019.

Mountain Mike's Pizza

Average franchise fee: $22,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $378,270

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 3.00%

helping-senior-grandma

Home Instead

Average franchise fee: $55,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $61,905

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 2.00%

Fort Collins, Colorado, USA - January 12, 2013: A person at a Jiffy Lube location in Denver, Colorado.

Jiffy Lube

Average franchise fee: $17,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $297,325

Royalty fee: 4.00%

Advertising fee: 9.00%

Dayton, Ohio, USA - May 29, 2016: The newest Burger King "20/20" restaurant design with a sleek, contemporary, futuristic industrial-look theme includes brick cladding, manicured landscaping and a covered drive-thru order point with digital order screens.

Burger King

Average franchise fee: $32,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,833,350

Royalty fee: 4.50%

Advertising fee: 4.00%

Kansas City, MO / United States of America - February 18th, 2020 : Pizza Hut, downtown KC location.

Pizza Hut

Average franchise fee: $25,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,190,250

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 4.75%

Keller Williams Realty logo, sign.

Keller Williams Realty

Average franchise fee: $35,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $225,471

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 1.00%

St.

Smoothie King

Average franchise fee: $27,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $526,518

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 5.00%

KFC

KFC

Average franchise fee: $20,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $2,087,050

Royalty fee: 4.50%

Advertising fee: 4.50%

CLEVELAND, TN-JUNE 19, 2016: Great Clips hair care outlet.

Great Clips

Average franchise fee: $20,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $194,650

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 5.00%

CHICAGO, USA - JUNE 26, 2013: People walk past Subway sandwich store in Chicago.

Subway

Average franchise fee: $15,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $206,225

Royalty fee: 8.00%

Advertising fee: 4.50%

Eugene, OR, USA - March 26, 2017; This is the Exterior of a Baskin Robbins in Eugene, Oregon.

Baskin-Robbins

Average franchise fee: $18,750

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $322,641

Royalty fee: 5.90%

Advertising fee: 5.00%

McDonalds fast food chain

McDonald's

Average franchise fee: $22,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,363,000

Royalty fee: 4.00%

Advertising fee: 4.00%

Lafayette - Circa April 2019: Circle K retail gas station location.

Circle K

Average franchise fee: $12,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,258,445

Royalty fee: 5.25%

Advertising fee: 1.00%

Waist up portrait of two car mechanics looking under hood of car in auto repair workshop, copy space.

CARSTAR

Average franchise fee: $10,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $541,250

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 1.00%

Jersey-Mikes

Jersey Mike's

Average franchise fee: $18,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $468,023

Royalty fee: 6.50%

Advertising fee: 1.00%

Hickory, NC, USA-21 June 18: Papa John's Pizza is an American restaurant franchise company, being the 3rd largest take-out and pizza delivery restaurant chain in the U.

Papa John's

Average franchise fee: $12,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $422,960

Royalty fee: 5.00%

Advertising fee: 3.00%

New York, New York, USA - November 13, 2011: People can be seen walking by the recently opened Century 21 discount department store on Broadway near Lincoln Center.

Century 21

Average franchise fee: $12,500

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $268,775

Royalty fee: 6.00%

Advertising fee: 2.00%

NONTHABURI, THAILAND - 09 FEB 2018 : Domino's pizza restaurant sign with message Delivering Oven-Baked Goodness and Since 1960.

Dominos

Average franchise fee: $5,000

Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $336,725

Royalty fee: 5.50%

Advertising fee: 4.00%

Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at Franchise Direct’s Top 100 Franchises of 2021 across five factors to determine the top 20 franchises that could make you rich. The factors were as follows and all sourced from Franchise Direct: (1) Overall rank; (2) average of the low and high end initial franchise fees; (3) average of the low and high total initial investment minus the average franchise fee; (4) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for royalty or service fees; and (5) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for advertising or marketing fees. To be considered for this list the company offering the franchise had to be headquartered in the United States and have all the data for the factors above readily available. All factors were scored and combined, with the lowest score being best. In the final scoring, factor (1) was weighted 0.75 times as heavily as the other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of March 11, 2021.

Photo note: Some of the images in this article are representational and may not depict the company named.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich