McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich
If you dream of opening your own business, join the crowd. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Americans are filing business applications at the fastest rate in a decade, with 3.2 million applications filed in 2020, up from 2.7 million in 2019.
If you’re like many Americans, the fear of failure may be one of your biggest obstacles if you’re considering starting your own business. And who could blame you for being afraid? About half of small businesses fail within five years of launching, and about two-thirds fail within 10 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Given the failure rate of new businesses, it’s not surprising that many aspiring business owners opt to become a franchisee rather than launch their own operation. If you buy a franchise, you get the benefit of operating an established brand with a proven system. But – as the Federal Trade Commission cautions – buying a franchise is no guarantee of success.
That’s why it’s important to consider franchise options carefully before investing in one. With costs varying widely, you want to ensure you get the most bang for your buck. To help, GOBankingRates analyzed Franchise Direct’s top 100 franchises of 2021 to identify those most likely to be lucrative based on their track records, startup costs and ongoing fees. They’re ranked from least to most likely to be financially successful.
If you’re thinking about buying a franchise, find out which ones are more likely to make you rich.
Last updated: April 6, 2021
Taco Bell
Average franchise fee: $35,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,774,850
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 4.25%
McAlister's Deli
Average franchise fee: $25,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,221,100
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 3.13%
Mountain Mike's Pizza
Average franchise fee: $22,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $378,270
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 3.00%
Home Instead
Average franchise fee: $55,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $61,905
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 2.00%
Jiffy Lube
Average franchise fee: $17,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $297,325
Royalty fee: 4.00%
Advertising fee: 9.00%
Burger King
Average franchise fee: $32,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,833,350
Royalty fee: 4.50%
Advertising fee: 4.00%
Pizza Hut
Average franchise fee: $25,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,190,250
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 4.75%
Keller Williams Realty
Average franchise fee: $35,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $225,471
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 1.00%
Smoothie King
Average franchise fee: $27,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $526,518
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 5.00%
KFC
Average franchise fee: $20,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $2,087,050
Royalty fee: 4.50%
Advertising fee: 4.50%
Great Clips
Average franchise fee: $20,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $194,650
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 5.00%
Subway
Average franchise fee: $15,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $206,225
Royalty fee: 8.00%
Advertising fee: 4.50%
Baskin-Robbins
Average franchise fee: $18,750
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $322,641
Royalty fee: 5.90%
Advertising fee: 5.00%
McDonald's
Average franchise fee: $22,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,363,000
Royalty fee: 4.00%
Advertising fee: 4.00%
Circle K
Average franchise fee: $12,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $1,258,445
Royalty fee: 5.25%
Advertising fee: 1.00%
CARSTAR
Average franchise fee: $10,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $541,250
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 1.00%
Jersey Mike's
Average franchise fee: $18,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $468,023
Royalty fee: 6.50%
Advertising fee: 1.00%
Papa John's
Average franchise fee: $12,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $422,960
Royalty fee: 5.00%
Advertising fee: 3.00%
Century 21
Average franchise fee: $12,500
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $268,775
Royalty fee: 6.00%
Advertising fee: 2.00%
Dominos
Average franchise fee: $5,000
Average initial investment minus franchise fee: $336,725
Royalty fee: 5.50%
Advertising fee: 4.00%
Cameron Huddleston contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at Franchise Direct’s Top 100 Franchises of 2021 across five factors to determine the top 20 franchises that could make you rich. The factors were as follows and all sourced from Franchise Direct: (1) Overall rank; (2) average of the low and high end initial franchise fees; (3) average of the low and high total initial investment minus the average franchise fee; (4) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for royalty or service fees; and (5) the percent of gross sales that will be deducted for advertising or marketing fees. To be considered for this list the company offering the franchise had to be headquartered in the United States and have all the data for the factors above readily available. All factors were scored and combined, with the lowest score being best. In the final scoring, factor (1) was weighted 0.75 times as heavily as the other factors. All data was compiled on and up to date as of March 11, 2021.
Photo note: Some of the images in this article are representational and may not depict the company named.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: McDonald’s and 19 Other Franchises That Could Make You Rich