McDonald’s new adult ‘Happy Meal’ comes with nostalgic ’80s toy. When can you get it?

“Adult Happy Meals” will return to McDonald’s soon, this time with a nostalgic ‘80s toy.

The new Kerwin Frost Box is the fast-food chain’s latest spin on the childhood classic set to arrive at U.S. restaurants starting Monday, Dec. 11, McDonald’s announced in a Nov. 29 news release.

Teaming up with DJ and entertainer Kerwin Frost, the grown-up meal box comes with one of six reimagined McNugget Buddy collectibles — each inspired by the Harlem native’s childhood experiences.

Inspired by its iconic Happy Meal, McDonald’s partnered with entertainer Kerwin Frost for an adult meal box featuring six new McNugget Buddy collectible figurines.

The figurines debuted in 1988 and are “best known for their wacky adventures and personalities, wild imaginations and interchangeable outfits,” according to McDonald’s.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid ... and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said in the release. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it’s unreal, a dream come true.”

The Kerwin Frost Box comes with the choice of a Big Mac or 10-piece chicken McNuggets, fries, a drink and a McNugget Buddy collectible.

The boxed meal follows McDonald’s Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, launched last year in collaboration with the streetwear brand of the same name, McClatchy News reported.

The Kerwin Frost Box is available for a limited time, though McDonald’s didn’t say how long.

Pricing information also wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest McDonald’s here.

Insomnia Cookies is giving away cookies. Here’s when and how to get one

Nothing Bundt Cakes teases return of fan-favorite holiday flavor. When can you get it?

Wendy’s fan-favorite Frosty returns in time for holidays. Here’s how to get a free one