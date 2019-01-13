Will McDonald's Raise Its Dividend in 2019?

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) has a solid year in 2018, posting a modest gain in a year in which the Dow Jones Industrials lost ground. That might have been a bit of a letdown following its 40% jump in 2017, but the fast-food giant remained on course to sustain its impressive long-term performance in providing good returns to shareholders.

One way in which McDonald's has contributed to its shareholders' success has been in the growing dividends it's paid over time. Since the 1970s, the company has boosted payouts on an annual basis, and with its fundamentals looking stronger than ever, many investors hope that McDonald's will be even more generous on the dividend front. Here, we'll look more closely to see whether McDonald's is going to raise its dividend in 2018.

Tasty dividends at McDonald's

With 43 years of consecutive dividend increases, McDonald's has been part of the prestigious Dividend Aristocrats group of stocks for a long time. Moreover, the fast-food giant has never been content to get away with just making tiny increases for the sake of extending its streak. During the 1990s, the company commonly gave increases of high single-digit to double-digit percentages.

In the 2000s, when McDonald's moved to an annual dividend for a brief period, the rate of growth skyrocketed. Boosts of as much as 70% lifted the fast-food giant's dividend to impressive proportions. In the span of just seven years, McDonald's saw its total annual payouts rise nearly ninefold.

Since then, McDonald's has been a bit more conservative in sharing its success through higher dividends. Single-digit percentage increases have been a lot more common, but the company under the Golden Arches did deliver a strong boost of nearly 15% in 2018, reigniting healthier dividend growth.

What's ahead for the dividend in 2019?

There's a lot of optimism among investors about the fundamental business right now. The company saw its comparable restaurant sales across the globe rise 4.2% during the most recent quarter, and that helped to boost its overall market share in the highly competitive industry. McDonald's has worked hard to keep up with the times, introducing popular concepts such as delivery and digital ordering, as well as offering enhanced features at its restaurant locations. A partnership with ride-sharing service Uber could help spark greater utilization of its delivery option, and self-ordering kiosks promise to make it easier for customers to get in and out of McDonald's locations at the speed they want.

McDonald's golden arches hanging above a convention center floor, with lots of people around. More