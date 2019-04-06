McDonald's will soon cut back on its late-night menu after midnight

Late-night eaters will soon have fewer options at McDonald's.

Starting April 30, the fast-food giant is trimming its menu between midnight and 5 a.m. at participating restaurants nationwide.

The chain's most-popular items, including the Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets, fries and other sides, will still be available.

"We always want our customers’ experiences to be simple, smooth and delicious – any time of day," the company said in a statement. "That means, day and night, we’re always looking for ways to serve them even better."

In the statement, the company said the move simplifies "what’s served after midnight so customers can get the most popular favorites as fast as possible."

However, if you have a fish or chicken craving, you'll need to head to the Golden Arches before midnight.

The Artisan Grilled Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches and Filet-O-Fish are not included in the new late night menu. Premium salads also are missing, along with Buttermilk Crispy Tenders.

"But the items not on our Late Night menu aren’t going anywhere!" McDonald's said. "They’ll still be available before midnight."

McDonald's new Late Night menu

Here's what will continue to be served:

Big Mac and Quarter Pounder burgers.

Chicken McNuggets.

All Day Breakfast.

Fries and all other sides.

Happy Meals.

Sweets & Treats.

McCafé and beverages.

