McDonald back in court after violations

Dec. 31—Authorities say a man sentenced last year for stalking his estranged wife has repeatedly violated the conditions of his deferred imposition.

Nathaniel McDonald, 36, appeared back in Lincoln County District Court on Dec. 6 after Steve Watson, probation and parole officer, recommended his deferred imposition sentence undergo review. McDonald's alleged violations include drug use and possessing a firearm while under supervision.

According to Watson's report, McDonald began treading on thin ice early into his sentence.

"[McDonald has been on supervision since Dec. 21, 2020," Watson wrote. "[He] had his first violation on Jan. 22, 2021, and he purchased coffee for the victim's co-workers. I explained to him that he was pushing the limits and even though he didn't have contact with the victim, I didn't agree with the behavior."

In April, Watson learned McDonald was dating again. He wrote in his report that he reminded McDonald to stay at his assigned address and keep authorities up on his whereabouts, court documents said.

After that chat, McDonald kept on the straight and narrow, Watson reported. Given his compliance, officials allowed him on a hunting trip in September, Watson wrote.

Violations, though, piled up again in late October, according to court documents. On Oct. 26, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office began investigating McDonald for allegedly tampering with a communications device. The following day, Watson met with McDonald, who allegedly admitted recently smoking methamphetamine.

Authorities found a methamphetamine pipe on him, according to Watson's report. They also uncovered a .270 Weatherby rifle in his truck, court documents said.

"[McDonald] was very honest and forthcoming about his poor behavior," Watson wrote. "He acknowledged that he needed chemical dependency treatment and mental health services."

Watson put McDonald down for three violations: possessing a firearm, complying with local laws and ordinances, and using illegal drugs. Watson recommended that — were the court to find McDonald in violation of the terms — he be sentenced to the state Department of Corrections for five years with credit for time served both on the street and in the county's detention center.

He also suggested that McDonald enter the county's treatment program and forfeit his rifle to the sheriff's office for future sale at auction.

McDonald denied the allegations in court Dec. 6. Court officials scheduled a hearing for Jan. 3.

While handing down the deferred imposition sentence last year, District Judge Matthew Cuffe stressed that violations would be taken seriously. He also emphasized that McDonald was to abide by a no contact order between him and the victim.

McDonald came to the attention of authorities after his former wife accused him of planting electronic surveillance devices in her home in September 2020. As evidence, she turned over a device she found, telling authorities it began broadcasting a voice while she was changing, according to court documents.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office described the device as consisting of a small, black camera lens mounted on a stand, with a charger and memory card affixed. The victim told investigators it was the second such device she had uncovered, court documents said.

McDonald initially pleaded not guilty, but later struck a deal with prosecutors.