McDonald’s bringing back fan-favorite beverage that was removed from menus 4 years ago

Good news, Hi-C fans — McDonald’s is bringing back the beloved beverage to restaurants nationwide.

McDonald’s announced Wednesday that Hi-C Orange Lavaburst is making its permanent return to the fast-food chain.

The beverage will be available at select McDonald’s locations starting in February and arrive at participating locations nationwide by June, the company said in a news release.

Between now and then, McDonald’s has launched the online McFinder tool where you can type in your zip code and find your nearest location serving Hi-C. The tool goes live Feb. 15.

Hi-C’s return marks almost four years since it was removed from menus in 2017 and replaced with Sprite TropicBerry, Business Insider reported.

At the time, fans were bummed.

Idk why @McDonalds got rid of Orange Hi C but my life is worse because of it — Carrie Butterworth (@C_Butts15) July 27, 2017

Good afternoon to everyone except the @McDonalds employee who thought of getting rid of the Orange Hi C. — Jo (@GamSarcell) July 26, 2017

McDonald’s credits the fans for its return, explaining that the chain received tweets, DMs and petitions to bring back the beverage.

And fans are excited.

I would like to order one jug of hi-c please to dump all over you, McDonald's twitter person, in this moment of victory. — JasonPickar on tiktok (@jasonpickar) February 10, 2021

When y’all took out Hi-C Orange, all the bad things started happening — WiggySmalls (@blaaksuedepumps) February 10, 2021

Just seen McDonald’s is finally bringing back the Hi-C orange drink. Bout damn time — Bel️ (@BellaJewelxx3) February 10, 2021

Orange Hi-C from McDonald’s is the nectar of the gods — Aaron (@abake6) February 10, 2021

Hi-C Orange the ONLY drink I got at McDonald's. I'm so glad they bringin it back! — Mr. SepT!Mber (@itzTimmyB) February 10, 2021

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will be available in-store and for carry-out and delivery through the McDonald’s app and McDelivery.