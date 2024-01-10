McDonald’s brings back colossal burger not seen in US in years. When you can get it

McDonald’s Double Big Mac is staging a comeback, but it won’t stick around.

The colossal sandwich returns Wednesday, Jan. 24, to participating restaurants nationwide for a limited time, the fast-food giant announced this week.

It features four all-beef patties and Big Mac sauce topped with pickles, lettuce, onions and a slice of American cheese on a sesame seed bun, according to a product description.

Starting Jan. 24, McDonald’s Double Big Mac will return to U.S. restaurants for a limited time.

“McDonald’s legendary Big Mac is getting bigger (and saucier) in 2024,” the restaurant said, adding that the larger version is “is double the fun.”

Nutritional information wasn’t available, but the original sandwich is 590 calories and has 25 grams of protein per serving.

The Double Big Mac debuted in the U.S. in 2020, briefly appearing on menus before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered most businesses, Nation’s Restaurant News reported.

The burger has also been offered in Canada and Great Britain, according to the outlet.

Pricing information wasn’t immediately available.

Find your nearest McDonald’s here.

