McDonald County continues search for 3 escaped inmates who overpowered jailer Saturday

Jul. 25—PINEVILLE, Mo. — The McDonald County Sheriff's Department continued its search Sunday for three inmates who escaped Saturday evening after attacking and overpowering an officer at the county jail in Pineville.

All three men are considered armed and dangerous.

The sheriff's department said a female detention officer who was attacked received minor injuries during the escape and was resting Sunday afternoon. The escape happened around 5 p.m. Saturday.

According to Lt. Michael Hall, and news statements released on Facebook, the three suspects are:

—David Molina, 49, of Southwest City, last seen wearing orange-and-white striped pants and a white shirt. Molina is facing felony charges in McDonald County, including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and two counts of resisting/interfering with an arrest for a felony. He also faces charges of violating an order of protection and stalking.

—Carmelo Miguel Burgos, 27, of Springfield, Illinois, was last seen wearing orange-and-white striped pants and no shirt. He is facing charges for first-degree assault and damage to jail property, and also is wanted on fugitive warrants from Illinois.

—Shun'tavion Ladarrias Thomas, of Noel, 23, last seen wearing white pants and a white shirt. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Thomas is accused of killing Jonathan Arellanos on Nov. 22, 2020, in Noel.

On Sunday, the department said in its post, "Our agency, along with multiple other surrounding agencies, is continuing search efforts and investigating leads. Last known sighting of the subjects was a short distance south from the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at approximately 5:10 p.m. Saturday."

Anyone spotting the suspects is asked to call 911 immediately. The sheriff's department also was urging residents to lock and secure homes, outbuildings and vehicles.