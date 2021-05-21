McDonald County inmate waives hearing in jail assault case

May 21—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Springfield man waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he assaulted another inmate in the visiting area of the McDonald County Jail.

Carmelo M. Burgos, 27, waived the hearing Wednesday in McDonald County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and damage to jail property. Associate Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 17.

Burgos is accused of hitting fellow inmate Ricky Couch over the head with a heavy wooden chair and then pummeling him in the head and face with his fists on July 4 as they were both visiting with family members by phone.

Couch was left with serious cuts to his face and had to be taken to a hospital, where it took five sutures to close his primary wound.

A probable-cause affidavit claims the assault was unprovoked and refers to Burgos as "a threat to the community" in that "he also made threats to kill or harm others, including police officers." The document states that he has a history of domestic assault and battery, vehicle thefts and escape and has a sexual assault charge pending against him in Illinois.