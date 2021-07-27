McDonald County Jail escapees still at large

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·3 min read

Jul. 27—PINEVILLE, Mo. — Three inmates, including a murder case defendant, remained on the lam Monday, two days after overpowering an officer and using her keys to let themselves out of the McDonald County Jail.

Lt. Michael Hall of the McDonald County Sheriff's Department reported late Monday afternoon that a couple of tips as to the whereabouts of the escapees had not panned out. Deputies' checks of locations the inmates have been known to frequent also have been coming up empty, Hall said.

Murder case defendant Shun'tavion L. Thomas, 23, of Noel, and two men jailed on assault charges — Carmelo M. Burgos, 27, of Springfield, Illinois, and David Molina Sr., 49, of Southwest City — broke out of the jail Saturday by attacking a jailer and taking her keys.

Hall said deputies have found no evidence that the inmates had anybody in a vehicle waiting to pick them up. A law enforcement dog tracked them to an edge of Big Sugar Creek in Pineville before losing their trail.

Hall said inmates often split up after an escape, thinking it improves their individual chances of getting away.

"But that doesn't mean a couple of them might not still be together, or even all three," he said.

The sheriff's office received an early tip that the three were spotted at a gas station outside of Pineville. But neither that sighting or another near Bella Vista, Arkansas, have resulted in the capture of any of the men.

Thomas waived a preliminary hearing in April on counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Nov. 22 shooting death of Jonathan Arrellanos, 23, at an apartment complex in Noel.

A woman who lives in the apartment told deputies that she was in a back bedroom when an argument between the two men started and two shots were fired. She emerged from the bedroom to see Thomas leaving the apartment and found Arrellanos lying dead on the kitchen floor. Her two children were in the apartment at the time.

Burgos, who has been jailed the longest of the three, is accused of assaulting another inmate, Ricky Couch, on July 4, 2020, by hitting him over the head with a wooden chair and pummeling him with his fists as both were visiting with family members by phone in a visitation area of the jail.

Molina was being held on an array of charges, the most serious of which concern an assault of an Anderson police officer on March 7. Molina purportedly fired a shotgun at Steve Hollis when the officer tried to stop a vehicle in which Molina was a passenger.

An initial discharging of the weapon struck the windshield of the officer's patrol car, injuring Hollis. Molina got back in the vehicle before getting out and shooting at Hollis a second time, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

McDonald County deputies and Anderson police tracked him down to an address where they used tear gas to effect his arrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The US could see daily COVID-19 cases quadruple next month as vaccinations hit a wall, former CDC director says

    Dr. Tom Frieden warned the US could see around 200,000 new cases a day in the next four to six weeks.

  • Police who defended U.S. Capitol to testify at riot probe's first hearing

    Four police officers who worked to defend the U.S. Capitol from a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters are due to testify on Tuesday at the first hearing before a congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot. The House of Representatives Committee was formed after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission to investigate the attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, named the committee's members.

  • Futures dip ahead of Fed meeting, big tech earnings

    U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. More than one third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet, the four largest U.S. companies by market value. Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, which were largely flat in premarket trade, are set to report earnings after the market closes, while Amazon will report results on Thursday.

  • U.S. FDA approves Merck's Keytruda combo for early breast cancer treatment

    The FDA approval is for treating triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an aggressive form of the disease with an increased risk of recurrence. Trial data from over 1,000 patients showed that the drug, in combination with chemotherapy before surgery and then used as a monotherapy after surgery, helped prolong the time that a patient remained free of cancer. The combination therapy is the first time that a treatment regimen using an immunotherapy has been approved for patients with early-stage TNBC.

  • Feline okay? The app that tells you if your cat's happy

    Cat owners who love to take pictures of their furry friends now have a new excuse to pull out their smartphones and take a snapshot: it may actually help the cat. A Calgary, Alberta, animal health technology company, Sylvester.ai, has developed an app called Tably that uses the phone's camera to tell whether a feline is feeling pain. A 2019 study published in peer-reviewed journal Scientific Reports found that the so-called 'feline grimace scale,' or FGS, is a valid and reliable tool for acute pain assessment in cats.

  • End of COVID-19 pandemic in Britain may be near, epidemiologist says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The end of the COVID-19 pandemic in Britain could be just months away as vaccines have so dramatically reduced the risk of severe disease and death, Imperial College epidemiologist Neil Ferguson said on Tuesday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is betting that he can get one of Europe's largest economies firing again because so many people are now vaccinated, a decision which marks a new chapter in the global response to the novel coronavirus. The number of new daily COVID-19 cases has fallen each day for the last six days, though Johnson has stressed the pandemic is not over.

  • Trump's endorsement looms over Texas special runoff election

    Nearly three months after the crowded race in Texas' 6th Congressional District advanced into a runoff between two Republicans -- Susan Wright and state Rep. Jake Ellzey -- the major theme of the contest remains the same: will former President Donald Trump's influence translate into victory on the campaign trail? In April, Trump endorsed Susan Wright -- the widow of the late Congressman Ron Wright who died in February after suffering from COVID-19 and complications from cancer -- before the special election even took place. In the leadup to Tuesday's contest, Trump publicly reiterated his support for Wright in a statement, saying she "supports America First policies" which earned her his "Complete and Total Endorsement."

  • Manager Wack 100 interested in Blueface vs. Tekashi 69, reacts to post-fight brawl at BKFC 19

    Manager Wack 100 reacts to Blueface's post-fight brawl at Friday's BKFC 19 event in Florida.

  • Gunman kills 1, injures 3 before he is stoned to death in Fort Worth, police say

    The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Gunman kills one before being stoned to death

    A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Hits Lindsey Graham With A Brutal Fact-Check

    The South Carolina senator's latest claim on Fox News doesn't add up.

  • Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

    A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.

  • NYC woman charged with multiple anti-Asian hate crimes held without bail

    A woman facing multiple hate crime charges for a string of attacks against Asian Americans in New York City was held without bail over the weekend. What she did: Maricia Bell, 25, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly attacking four Asian Americans, beginning in May. All incidents took place in Queens, according to NBC New York. Bell allegedly punched a 24-year-old man in the face, took his glasses and ran off, as per CBS New York.

  • Search intensifies for suspect behind violent Brooklyn mugging

    The search is intensifying for a suspect behind a violent mugging in Brooklyn.

  • Nazi admirer feared 'imminent antifa attack' when he allegedly shot fleeing woman who stole flag

    An Oklahoma man whose home is adorned with Nazi insignias claimed he is immune from prosecution because he feared an "imminent antifa attack" before police said he shot a fleeing woman who stole one of his flags last June.

  • Miami-Dade man wanted a postal worker to open his box. He’s charged with attempted murder

    The mail carrier walked up to Charlie Holley’s Florida City townhouse and tried to leave a small box addressed to “Whitey white.”

  • Man and pregnant woman shot to death at soccer tournament

    A gunman was said to have shot and killed a 28-year-old pregnant mom and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself on Sunday.

  • Matt Gaetz’s Future Sister-in-Law Says He’s a Gaslighting ‘Creep’

    Daily Beast/TikTokRep. Matt Gaetz’s future sister-in-law appears to have had more than enough of the Florida congressman, posting three TikTok videos in the last two days slamming him as “weird and creepy” and “a literal pedophile.”Roxanne Luckey—the sister of Gaetz’s fiancée, Ginger Luckey—was sharply critical of the congressman and his treatment of young women, saying she “unfortunately was not surprised” to have learned Gaetz was under federal investigation for sex crimes.In one video Monday