McDonald County woman to be tried in shooting death of husband

Jun. 8—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County judge has ordered Dawn Wynn to stand trial on murder charges in the Nov. 16 shooting death of her husband, Harold Wynn.

Judge John LePage decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in McDonald County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for the 48-year-old defendant to stand trial on counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for June 16.

Dawn Wynn said she had been asleep in bed next to her husband when he was shot in the back of the head inside the couple's fifth-wheel camper at a property on Pleasant Grove Road near Anderson, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

She told a McDonald County sheriff's deputy in the aftermath of the shooting that she was asleep facing him when she was awakened by the sound of a gunshot and something "brushing" her face, according to the affidavit. She saw her husband and blood and called 911, she told the deputy.

A .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol found on the bed between her husband's head and the pillow that she reported being asleep on. The gun had a live round in its chamber, according to the affidavit.

The defendant purportedly told deputies that her two children were asleep in the living room area of the camper at the time and that she believed the gun was stored on the bottom most shelf of a bookcase at the head of the bed.

Deputy Donavon Pierson wrote in the affidavit that Harold Wynn was found lying partly on his back and partly on his right side and facing a wall of the camper, with his right arm tucked under his body and his left arm beneath a sheet and blanket.

In addition to the wound at the back of his head, there was a hole in the pillow beneath his head and within about 5 inches of where the gun was found, according to the affidavit.

In examining the position of the victim's body and the location where the gun was reported to have been stored, Pierson wrote that he was unable to find "anything that would cause the weapon's trigger system to be activated" and the gun to discharge.

He concluded that there was no surface "capable of discharging a striker-fired pistol with drop-safe mechanisms in place."

