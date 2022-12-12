McDonald’s customer kills attacker while eating dinner in parking lot, Florida cops say

A customer eating in a McDonald’s parking lot shot and killed a man accused of approaching his vehicle and attacking him, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

The customer was eating in his vehicle outside of a McDonald’s in Port St. John around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11 when a man came up to his vehicle and started hitting him in an “unprovoked attack,” according to a news release from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The customer pulled out a gun from inside his vehicle and shot the man once, the sheriff’s office said. First responders took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the man who attacked the customer did so thinking he was someone else.

Deputies did not publicly identify either man. Detectives are continuing to investigate, and no arrests have been made, the release said.

Port St. John is about 45 miles east of Orlando.

